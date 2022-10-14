“Rise of the Machines” is the penultimate episode of the five-part series “Cunk on Earth,” featuring our beloved Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk.
This one is all over the map, including steam engines, guns, slavery, Marie Curie, and, of course, “Pump Up the Jam” (at 21:44). Why that’s there is beyond my understanding.
2 thoughts on “Philomena on the Industrial Revolution”
‘Pump up the Jam” in her videos is a big annoying, but copyright restrictions limit how long the clips can be. 🙂
Enjoyed the Rise of the Machines by Cunk as well as the other videos in the series. I thought Pump Up the Jam annoying no matter why it was there. If it was meant to be annoying, well …………?