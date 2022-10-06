Voting in the Fat Bear contest begins today at noon Eastern time. Go to this site to vote (the first matchups are already set):
. . . and you can read about the bears and the contest in the NYT (click below):
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
One thought on “Don’t forget to vote for the Fattest Bear”
I’m voting for Chunk tomorrow. You need to be pretty round to accomplish this.