Maine Professor demonized for teaching that there are only two human sexes penalized

The other day I recounted the story of Christy Hammer, a professor of education at the University of Southern Maine, whose students walked out when Hammer accurately said that humans had two biological sexes. And I quoted from the Bangor Daily News:
Nearly two dozen graduate students at the University of Southern Maine are demanding their education professor be replaced after the professor allegedly said only two biological sexes exist.
The students said professor Christy Hammer’s remarks were inaccurate and transphobic.
After all but one student walked out of Hammer’s class on Sept. 14 in protest, they demanded a facilitated restorative justice meeting between the 22 students and their professor.
They got it, but, according to students, Hammer maintained her position saying non-binary biological sex designations are merely variations on male and female. Now they want Hammer gone.
Biologists believe there is a larger spectrum to sex than just the male-female binary.
That last sentence is totally inaccurate, of course, though there’s a spectrum of “genders”—chosen sex roles. But in humans roughly 99.98 people conform to the male/female biological sex dichotomy, which makes it as close to a binary as you can come. It also made Hammer a transphobe, according to her students.
But one student, Jennifer Gingrich, supported Hammer and started a petition supporting her. Jennifer tendered the remarks below as a comment on the earlier post, but I offer it as a followup to this ludicrous kerfuffle to allow you to sign the petition, if you wish, but mostly to show that the University did indeed punish Hammer for her “transphobia,” though they didn’t fire her.
Here’s Jennifer’s comment:
Thank you for addressing this, Dr. Coyne. I live in Portland, Maine, where the professor is under attack by her students and I have a petition asking the university to support her. I hope you don’t mind, but the petition quotes you (I put it up before you wrote this piece, so it quotes something you wrote a while back).
You can also click here to go to the petition; it’s near the 1,500-signature mark. If you agree with it, you might consider signing it (I have):
Jennifer added this:
Unfortunately, USM announced today that although they are not firing [Hammer[, they have created an identical class with a different instructor that students can attend instead, effectively leaving Dr. Hammer in an empty classroom (the one student who didn’t initially walk out has been pressured into apologizing for it).
The Bangor Daily News verifies Jennifer’s report: Hammer’s punishment is to teach a class which will surely have no students, while all the others flock to the identical class, apparently taught by someone who thinks that biological sex is a spectrum. If you go to Hammer’s class you’ll be seen as transphobic.
University of Southern Maine officials announced Monday that they would not replace a professor who allegedly told her class there were only two biological sexes.
The alleged incident upset much of professor Christy Hammer’s graduate-level education class, instigating a mass walk out and triggering a facilitated restorative justice meeting last month where many students demanded Hammer be replaced.
Instead, USM will make an alternative, identical class available.
“We have developed an alternative plan for this class and will be opening a new section of this course for those students who would like to move,” university spokesperson Gina Marie Guadagnino said. “The original section taught by professor Hammer will continue for any student who wishes to remain in that class.”
University officials didn’t specify how many students will be moving to the new section, nor did they comment on Hammer’s alleged statements. Hammer did not respond to phone and email messages.
Biologists believe there is a larger spectrum to sex than just the male-female binary.
Check out the link about what “biologists believe.” It is, of course, a screed in Scientific American, which regularly bends scientific truth to fit their faux-progressive ideology.
The article continues:
Student Elizabeth Leibiger, who instigated the walkout, is planning to take the alternative class.
“I think that the next step USM needs to take is being clear what accountability will look like for Christy Hammer,” Leibiger said.
. . .During the session at Bailey Hall on the Gorham campus, a free-for-all discussion erupted over both social gender and biological sex identifications, with one student and Hammer saying they believed only male and female biological sexes exist.
The rest of the class maintained both biological sexes and social genders are on a spectrum.
The heated discussion spilled over into the next scheduled class on Sept. 14.
A majority of the class then drafted a letter to the Department of Education and Human Development asking for a restorative justice meeting with Hammer.
The meeting took place Wednesday, and the sole student who had disagreed reportedly apologized to classmates. But Hammer maintained her position on the binary nature of sex.
Leibiger hopes the incident will be instructive for the class of future teachers.
“It’s our job as educators to grow and change, address our biases, and above all else, protect every one of our students,” Leibiger said.
Restorative justice my tuchas! What is to be restored—the bogus notion that biological sex in humans is a spectrum, a purely ideological position that is ludicrously wrong?
Well, at least they didn’t fire Hammer. But even doing this to her—leaving her with a student-less class—is punitive and humiliating. That’s why I signed the petition, though of course Change.org petitions usually accomplish little.
But if even 15% of our subscribers signed it, that would put the number near 10,000, and that is surely newsworthy.
The University of Southern Maine is hopeless, and someone needs to tell them that they shouldn’t punish teachers for simply uttering an undeniable truth about nature.
29 thoughts on “Maine Professor demonized for teaching that there are only two human sexes penalized”
Bravo for arguing scientifically.
Perhaps a quote to bring some levity – I couldn’t find the one I wanted but this one is OK for this :
“If you want to assert a truth, first make sure it’s not just an opinion that you desperately want to be true.”
– Neil deGrasse Tyson
Source:
https://twitter.com/neiltyson/status/350753146445893633
…. now for my own language syllogism nitpick :
Bicsupid – two cusps
Bilateral – two lengths
Binary – two numbers of any sort
Bisex – two sexes
Arggh no! Pressed submit by mistake!
Lateral = side
https://www.etymonline.com/word/bilateral
Awesome Tyson quote! I’ve used Hume’s adage we can’t deduce an “is” from an “ought” to understand the persistence of racism in the US and MLK, Jr. “judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.” Many desperately want to believe his statement is true, but even if it “ought” to be the case, we can’t confuse that ideal with what “is”.
Thanks for the coverage! The petition was started by a local person who isn’t a student. Just found out that only six dropped by section, so 15 are staying with me this afternoon, even though several said they were pressured and “guilt-tripped” to maintain “solidarity” with those still offended and to leave my section. (One older student was bewildered after bullied to move – “who are ‘safe spaces’ for?”) Ironically I’ve published on the integration of “science studies” in the General Education curriculum, taught gender as “beyond the binary” and sex differences as complicated, have a long history of specific LGTBQ youth advocacy, and a lifetime of diversity and equity work, but many admirers are assuming I’m conservative and thank me for fighting against Satan. I did just file a case with FIRE. Christy Hammer
I am so sorry this is happening! In my classes I also talk about there being two sexes in our species (maybe safest to say “biological sexes”). This comes up in intro biology, and later in my evolution class. So far any language that I put in that hedges on those claims has only met with some bewilderment or amusement. So far. So it’s not the same everywhere. But these are science majors in the classes.
Keep hanging tough, Professor. I’d say you’re on the side of the angels, but I no more believe in angels than I do in Satan.
Great to hear that the majority of your students are sticking with you- that is terrific news! Good to hear you have filed a case with FIRE. I looked at your publications and awards and admire your anti-prejudice bonafides.
I’ve just signed the petition. This is like a modern-day Scopes Trial.
> Christy Hammer, a professor of education […]
> the professor allegedly said only two biological sexes exist.
I’m trying to find the precise title/syllabus of the course that Christy Hammer is teaching. It is entirely possible that the student’s question – and her response – had nothing to do with the syllabus at all. When I started teaching, I had to learn early on not to engage in any side discussions that took the focus away from the lesson, or that students could use to derail and manipulate a class.
We all know here that there are no gods. I hope, though, that in the middle of a biology lecture, if a student asks a professor whether there are any gods, the professor will respond that the truth of the matter is totally irrelevant to the subject at hand. I wish Hammer had shown the same prudent professionalism. (Again, assuming that the question is irrelevant to the course being taught. I’ll keep looking for the course syllabus and will retract this if I’m wrong.)
I have found the lines between academic disciplines to have blurred as the administrators request DEI and anti-racism infused into all subjects regardless of the instructors expertise.
I was a science teacher for 20 years, now retired. I believe Hammer did the right thing to answer a direct question with a honest answer. If we as teachers are afraid to offend students by answer a direct question, the woke has won
I always answered direct questions honestly, whether it was about the existence of god (I am an atheist), whether I favor cannabis legalization or not ( I do), whether I believe there’s two biological sexes( I do and I am a biologist) and the like.
However, I always stated that this is my opinion and I also encouraged my pupils to disagree with me if they do. I never penalize students that disagree with me and I have neven been demonized for straight talk about sensitive matter.
So I disagree about what you call prudent professionalism and I am pretty sure the majority of teachers here in Norway agree with me. However, I often joked about that I would most likely be fired if I was working as a teacher in the US.
Okay, John (McWhorter) this is a religion, the WOKE are arguing about how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. Angels may well have an infinite spectrum of sexes, but since they don’t actually reproduce…
Signed. If we want more STEM students of either sex we need to get the science right!
Where are these people? Why aren’t they getting involved?
https://usm.maine.edu/bio
What is to become of this country if a whole generation succumbs to this political identity nonsense.
“E pur si muove“.
— Galileo.
I just signed, and was pleased to see Christy Hammer’s comment above. I hope many more WEIT readers sign it too.
Ditto. I of course signed.
Signed and shared.
Signed
Signed (even though a UK citizen) and commented
Signed.
Signed
Just signed.
It is diagnostic that controversy of this sort over elementary facts occurs in an Education course. The student who instigated the walkout offered this comment: “It’s our job as educators to grow and change, address our biases, and above all else, protect every one of our students.” Before long, we can expect Schools of Ed to provide special classes in which the instructor never suggests that the world is round, to avoid offending the feelings of students who prefer that the world be flat; offending them would be flatophobia.
I am actually shocked that it has come this far in the USA and Canada. I just retired as a science teacher in high school in Norway and in my last year I had a pupil, biologically female, but “felt like” a male and wanted to be addressed with the pronoun “He”. Myself, and the other teachers accepted, out of courtesy, to do that. However, when I taught in class, I was always crystal clear that there were two biological sexes, but that gender identity was a spectrum. Not once did anyone of my students or the person who identified as trans made any objection about the matter. In fact, I found the trans student in my class to be a highly intelligent and reasonable person and we had a lot of good discussion about trans issues. I made it quite clear that I was critical of the most extreme trans agenda, but I felt that I still could maintain a good relationship with the trans pupil. Maybe I was mistaken and was indeed seen as transphobe, but still, nobody did protest my teaching of the fact that biologically sex is strictly binary in more than 99.9% of cases
In fact, with the 180 degree turn about “affirmative care” here in Europe, I hope and believe that we don’t come to see such extremes as seen in the USA and Canada. More and more people and also academics are protesting the extreme trans agenda and as far I know, no teachers has been fired or demonized as of yet
Signed.
I am not sure I even understand the students. Why are they so willing to tie self worth to biological sex or gender identity anyway? Are not one’s thoughts and deeds more important that one’s bits and bobs? I thought we had mostly moved beyond the idea that one’s sex, sexual identity, or sexual activities had nothing to do with one’s morality, so long as it involves consenting adult humans? It is neither good nor bad to be male, or female, gay, or straight or bi, masculine or feminine, trans or not, or any combination thereof. I guess I’m just not progressive enough to know why I should be offended.
Signed.
Signed