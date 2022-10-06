Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, October 6, 2022. I’m traveling and also deeply fatigued from insomnia, so may not be able to produce my usual travel posts. But here, at least, is a Hili dialogue.
Hili is once again mourning the lack of rationalism in today’s world:
Hili: Rationalism is just a theory.A: It may be so, but it deserves to be often tested in practice.
In Polish:
Hili: Racjonalizm to tylko teoria.Ja: Być może, ale zasługuje na częste sprawdzanie w praktyce.
Hili is always a highlight of the day.
Nobel for lit is: Annie Ernaux
“for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”
… “clinical”?!?
Otherwise, sounds great!
Not sure people who bang out such gaseous clauses ought to be handing out writing prizes.
Nonetheless, congrats to Mme Ernaux.
“The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2022 is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”.
In her writing, Ernaux consistently and from different angles, examines a life marked by strong disparities regarding gender, language and class. Her path to authorship was long and arduous.”
^^^ all that is from the Nobel Prize website, which changes.
And they announced her win before being able to contact her, which is unusual.
Which recalls the centuries-old epistemological debate between Rationalists and Empiricists.
Thanks, Ken. This Stanford site is one of the go-to resources in my reference collection.
Happy Birthday to John McWhorter.
FFRF has an extensive bio on their website. I was not aware of his many interests, but the quote about religious people having to wall off some portion of their minds to maintain their faith really hit home with me.
