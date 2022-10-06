Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, October 6, 2022. I’m traveling and also deeply fatigued from insomnia, so may not be able to produce my usual travel posts. But here, at least, is a Hili dialogue.

Hili is once again mourning the lack of rationalism in today’s world:

Hili: Rationalism is just a theory. A: It may be so, but it deserves to be often tested in practice.

In Polish:

Hili: Racjonalizm to tylko teoria. Ja: Być może, ale zasługuje na częste sprawdzanie w praktyce.