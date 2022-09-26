Two notes for readers

1). If you’re a first-time poster, read “Da Roolz” on the left sidebar, or here. They give useful hints for commenting on this site. Entirely too many comments lately have uncivil or rude, and many of them you won’t see. It’s okay to disagree, but pretend you’re having a drink in the living room with the person you’re disagreeing with. This includes me. Obtuseness, arrogance, and untruths asserted as truths may also be binned. If you’re a creationist, you’re on shaky ground!

2.) Be sure to watch the DART spacecraft try to hit the asteroid tonight. The collision is supposed to occur at 7:14 EDT as recounted here. Don’t miss it! The link has a YouTube site where you can watch the action live (well, 45 seconds after it happens/does not happen.)