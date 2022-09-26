DART was a success!

. . . well, the spacecraft hit the asteroid perfectly—couldn’t have been better. It was lovely to see it in real time, with Dimorphos getting bigger and bigger as DART hurtled towards it at 14,000 mph. It’s the first time our species has tried to alter the motion of an extraterrestrial body.
Well, I’m gobsmacked. Here’s a screenshot I took of Dimorphos about 2 seconds before the spacecraft hit it.
Now we wait. . . . did we alter its orbit?
Thanks for the posting Jerry. Incredible thing to watch live.
Wonderful – science fiction becomes science fact!
But also, science fact applies experimental constraints to SF.
How did Feynamn put it ? : “if it disagrees with experiment, it’s wrong”.
This was an experiment in (1) targetting a body; and (2) the efficiency of momentum transfer into a (probably) “rubble pile” body.
Congratulations to everyone at NASA and Johns Hopkins Applied Physics….
et al. 🙂
Well done.
I was really blown away watching the two dots separate, the bigger asteroid take an irregular shape with mountains, shadows, what looked to be a huge crater followed by the little guy taking shape with maybe a sunlit mountain peak at the lower left, followed by that incredible rubble field. And the clarity and resolution in near real time!
I remember the first Nasa surveyor soft landing pictures coming in slowly line by line from the moon in the 1960’s and was blown away by that…now this.
Yes. Huge congrats tothe entire APL/Nasa and international team!
PBS News Hour presented a very comprehensive report about the mission. William Grantham interviewed Miles O’Brien before and just after the event. It’s very impressive how distant and “small” the intended target is and it will be interesting to see and learn about the results of all the number-crunching and data production to follow.
This is a trick question, right? Conservation of momentum. I guess there might be a question about whether the orbit changed in the “right direction”, whatever that is. Or even, if we’re getting really ambitious, the “right amount”.
Conservation of momentum gives one limit. But what we don’t know is how efficiently momentum is transferred from a (fairly solid) body to a (probably) “rubble pile” object.
For “planetary protection” ideas about deflecting potentially hazardous asteroids (“PHA”s), this is really important data.
I posted this on the original post this morning, so I’m copying it here since this is where the action is.
That was so cool!
Jim, do you know how long it will take for NASA to know if the asteroid’s trajectory shifted? Thanks for all the information you’ve given, it made the mission much more interesting and understandable.
Getting astrometric data on Dydimous’s position )and the orbital solution underlying it) will take months to years. But as the position of Dydimous’s position increasingly differs from it’s expected position, that will give a good momentum-transfer measurement.
Outside Hollywood, this is the expected result.
Amazing! This is what science and technology (grounded in science) can do!
Totally awesome.
I understand it was roughly equivalent to one of the pyramids being hit by a golf cart, so we’ll see if it had much of an effect. Either way, pretty amazing accomplishment!