Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Four more were to follow in the summer and fall of 1888, and Wikipedia even gives a morgue photo of Nichols, whose throat had been cut (trigger warning: dead person):

And here, five years later, is the first flight of a Zeppelin, with the caption and a Wikipedia description:

On 2 July 1900, Zeppelin made the first flight with the LZ 1 over Lake Constance near Friedrichshafen in southern Germany. The airship rose from the ground and remained in the air for 20 minutes, but was damaged on landing. After repairs and some modifications two further flights were made by LZ 1 in October 1900, However the airship was not considered successful enough to justify investment by the government, and since the experiments had exhausted Count Zeppelin’s funds, he was forced to suspend his work.

Below is a photo of the first flight, although it looks a bit retouched. The gas, of course, was hydrogen, which was to lead to the big Hindenburg disaster in 1937. Now Zeppelins (there are a few) use helium gas.

Why they no longer use hydrogen as the lifting gas (note the swastikas on the tail):

The wooden tower still stands, and I’d like to see it, for this is where WWII really began. Made of wood, it’s still the tallest wooden structure in Europe (118 m or 387 feet):

2006 – Edvard Munch‘s famous painting The Scream, stolen on August 22, 2004, is recovered in a raid by Norwegian police.

There are four versions of this work, two in oils and two in pastels. Both painted versions have been stolen and recovered. Here’s the recovery of the one stolen in 2004, back in the Museum in 2006 but before it was re-hung after restoration in 2008 (there was water damage after the theft). I didn’t know it was so big! One of the pastel versions was auctioned off for nearly $120 million in 2012.

Da Nooz:

*You’ve probably heard this one, so I’ll just say it: former Russian president Mikhail Gorbachev, admired for dismantling Soviet control of Eastern Europe, died yesterday at the age of 91. From CNN’s obituary:

“Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a severe and prolonged illness,” the Central Clinical Hospital said, according to RIA Novosti Tuesday. The man credited with introducing key political and economic reforms to the USSR and helping to end the Cold War had been in failing health for some time. With his outgoing, charismatic nature, Gorbachev broke the mold for Soviet leaders who until then had mostly been remote, icy figures. Almost from the start of his leadership, he strove for significant reforms, so the system would work more efficiently and more democratically. Hence the two key phrases of the Gorbachev era: “glasnost” (openness) and “perestroika” (restructuring).

*Lordy, Ukraine has gone on the offensive, launching an attack in the southern Kherson region of the country—just north of the Crimean Peninsula. Rather, it’s a counter-offensive, as that land was taken by Russia early in the war:

Fierce battles have been reported as Ukraine tries to retake the Russian-occupied southern Kherson region – but military experts have told the BBC it “won’t happen quickly”. “Heavy fighting is continuing, our soldiers are working around the clock,” said Vitaliy Kim, who heads the neighbouring Mykolaiv region. Ukraine earlier said it had broken through Russia’s first line of defence.

But Russia said Ukrainian troops had been defeated during a failed attack.

The defence ministry in Moscow also said there had been heavy casualties among the Ukrainian forces, but the claims by both Ukraine and Russia have not been independently verified.

Kherson became the first major Ukrainian city to fall into Russian hands in the opening days of Moscow’s invasion that began on 24 February. I’m growing more optimistic as the plucky Ukrainians hang on, but still think they’ll come out of this a substantially smaller country. *And more about the plucky Ukrainians: they’re tricking the Russians into wasting expensive cruise missiles on dummy targets. According to the Washington Post, Ukraine has constructed mock artillery batteries out of wood, and they fool drones, who report the location of the fake batteries to Russian ships in the Black Sea, who launch cruise missiles. (American cruise missiles cost about $2 million each.) “When the UAVs see the battery, it’s like a VIP target,” said a senior Ukrainian official, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles encountering long-range artillery replicas. After a few weeks in the field, the decoys drew at least 10 Kalibr cruise missiles, an initial success that led Ukraine to expand the production of the replicas for broader use, said the senior Ukrainian official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters. The use of rocket system decoys, which has not been reported previously, is one of many asymmetrical tactics Ukraine’s armed forces have adopted to fight back against a bigger and better-equipped invading enemy. In recent weeks, Kyiv’s operatives have blown up rail and electricity lines in occupied Russian territory, detonated explosives inside Russian arms depots and assassinated suspected collaborators. Very foxy! But why on earth would “senior Ukrainian and U.S. officials” reveal this? You can bet the Russian drones will be making closer inspections from now on. *Speaking of Ukraine, I wasn’t aware that when Christopher Hitchens was alive, he maintained that Ukraine would eventually have to give Russia land concessions for peace, and that the intercession of NATO only prolonged the agony. I guess this is why I’ve seen several mentions of Hitchens in connection with the war. In a Twitter Threadreader (I wasn’t aware that those existed, either), Dmitry Grozoubinski takes apart Hitchens’s argument in a collection of 18 tweets–all on one page. Grozoubinski says this claim is based on a number of faulty or dubious assumptions, including that Russia can sustain a strong invasion, that Ukraine will inevitably negotiate from a position of weakness, and so on. Dmitry isn’t absolutely confident that Ukraine will win, but he does say this: 17/ Every shipment, and every hard won victory that shipment enabled, has increased Ukraine’s bargaining power, humiliated Russia, and left it more and more isolated on the world stage as the quick victory it promised allies like China turned to smoke. 18/ Don’t listen to the fatalists and the fools. Give Ukraine what you can spare, and trust they’ll use it right. Victory may not be inevitable, but the defeat contrarians prognosticate is more distant every day.

*According to the NYT, two top public university systems, the University of California and the University of Michigan, have failed to increase minority admissions in the face of statewide bans on affirmative action. The Supreme court has already scheduled an October hearing on two challenges to affirmative action (from Harvard and North Carolina)

The outreach programs are extremely costly. The University of California system says it has spent more than a half-billion dollars since 2004 to increase diversity among its students. In the briefs, lawyers for the universities argue that, without affirmative action, achieving racial diversity is virtually impossible at highly selective universities. “Despite persistent, vigorous and varied efforts to increase student body racial and ethnic diversity by race-neutral means,” the brief from Michigan stated, “the admission and enrollment of underrepresented minority students have fallen precipitously in many of U-M’s schools and colleges” since the end of affirmative action. . . . The Supreme Court is scheduled on Oct. 31 to hear the lawsuits brought by the anti-affirmative action organization Students for Fair Admissions that challenge the race-conscious methods that Harvard and the University of North Carolina use to pick freshman classes. The organization says that Harvard discriminates against Asian Americans and that North Carolina gives an admissions boost to underserved racial minorities. And the group argues in its own brief, filed this week, that ending affirmative action nationwide would help improve diversity at the University of California and the University of Michigan, “because they could better compete with universities who currently use race.” . . . Affirmative action is banned by local edict in nine states, including Michigan and California.

*The deforestation of the Amazon is the subject of a long, semi-animated piece in the Washington Post. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is not only no fan of environmentalism, but he’s corrupt. That combination is helping destroy one of the world’s precious resources, the Amazonian rainforest, at a depressing pace:

This mismatch — too few inspectors for too much deforestation — is one of a cascading series of shortfalls and failures that are enabling criminals to raze the world’s largest rainforest with impunity. Law enforcement misses the majority of deforestation in the Amazon. The fines that the few state and federal inspectors herewrite are seldom paid. The occasional cases that spill into the criminal justice system languish for years. And in the rare instance of a criminal conviction, it almost never draws a prison sentence, The Washington Post found in areview of a year’s worth of cases. The violent and lawless erasure of the Amazon is perhaps the world’s greatest environmental crime story. Scientists warn that the forest, seen as vital to averting catastrophic global warming, is at a tipping point. But in Brazil, home to about 60 percent of the Amazon, nearly one-fifth has already been destroyed. And virtually no one, law enforcement officials say, has been held accountable. . . .nearly every [legal] tool has been dulled to the point of ineffectiveness, snagged by bureaucracy, case overloads and a grinding appellate system that has long stymied the country’s criminal justice system. The atrophy has deprived Brazil of what should be its most potent weapons against deforestation: credible regulations and the threat of consequences for those who violate them. “It’s the economic theory of crime,” said Jair Schmidt, a government environmental analyst who studies law enforcement failings. “Will you make more money from deforestation than you stand to lose if you are cited for an infraction?”

And the answer is that, at present, you gain a lot more from clearing the forest than you stand to lose for breaking the law—if you’re even caught.

*And here’s an article worth reading, a bit snarky but it rings true. It’s from Leighton Woodhouse’s Substack site, Social Studies comes a snarky article that smells like truth: “The Lumpenbourgeoisie“. The argument is this: because so many people go to college, the value of a college degree has declined. And that has created a new niche:

So over the last couple of decades we’ve been minting more college graduates than ever, but their career prospects are bleaker than they used to be. It’s a quandary that has forced these new job entrants to adapt in ways that have transformed the industries they’ve infiltrated. Quite understandably, these young, educated professionals aspire to the upper-middle class lifestyles that they believed their college degrees promised to provide for them. But as less than a third of college degrees awarded each year are in STEM fields, they tend to lack clearly marketable skill sets. Their Comparative Literature and Political Science classes haven’t taught them how to build or design new products or how to plan and implement new business strategies. What they have in abundance, however, is cultural capital, and more specifically, its college-inculcated subvariant, moral capital.

What’s the result of having that “moral capital”? The creation of “moral industries” like the policing of society by various progressive initiatives:

But probably no industry has scooped up more of this labor market overflow than the non-profit sector. Unlike in tech and media, in the world of progressive NGOs, there is an actual organic demand for the moral capital that these job applicants have spent four years of college accumulating. There, one’s finely calibrated sensitivity to microaggressions, one’s native fluency in the obscure grammar and lexicon of social justice speak, and one’s acute ability to discern the structures of racism in literally anything are assets rather than liabilities. And from there, one can literally create the consumer market for those talents out of thin air, simply by inventing new social problems to solve.

He uses the explosion of the DEI industry (especially in colleges) as one example of an unfilled consumer market. (It’s rapidly being filled.)

The business model is simple: extortion. The non-profit world’s moral technicians scan the landscape for organizations, whether public or private, that can afford their services, diagnose them as acutely infected by some form of structural oppression or another, and then offer up their suite of services to set them on their public path to healing and redemption. As Malcom Kyeyune has noted, the ideology of wokeness operates like a political protection racket, insinuating its practitioners into every industry and enterprise as intermediaries between creators and their creations. You can run your company, you can write your screenplay, you can draft your bill, you can bring your product to market — but not without bringing in an outside team of minders to ensure that it conforms to the ideological standards of the moral intelligentsia, for a hefty fee. For a class devoid of any discernible skills of actual economic value, this parasitical function is an enviable source of political and social power.

And there’s GOOD NEWS!:

*. . . good news for Lucas the Penguin from the San Diego zoo, who’s afflicted with a bad case of bumblefoot, an infection that causes sores. That gave him a limp that made the other penguins reject him. But now they’ve made him a special orthopedic shoe, padded on the bottom, so he can walk almost normally. Not only is he getting better, but the other penguins now accept him, and he even has a girlfriend! Here’s a heartwarming video:

31 August 1923 | A Dutch Jew, Elias Leeger, was born in Amsterdam. In #Auschwitz from 8 August 1942

(no. unknown)

He perished in the camp on 14 September 1942. pic.twitter.com/Ad07HyJQlT — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 31, 2022

