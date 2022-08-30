The future of affirmative action

. . . is bleak. According to the New York Times, two cases involving affirmative action will be heard by the Supreme Court this fall:

The Supreme Court is scheduled on Oct. 31 to hear the lawsuits brought by the anti-affirmative action organization Students for Fair Admissions that challenge the race-conscious methods that Harvard and the University of North Carolina use to pick freshman classes. The organization says that Harvard discriminates against Asian Americans and that North Carolina gives an admissions boost to underserved racial minorities. And the group argues in its own brief, filed this week, that ending affirmative action nationwide would help improve diversity at the University of California and the University of Michigan, “because they could better compete with universities who currently use race.” With the Supreme Court’s recent shift to the right, the affirmative action cases could upset 40 years of precedent that says race can be considered as one factor in determining university admission.

Does anybody have any doubt that the Supreme Court will rule against affirmative action, overturning the Bakke decision of 1978? In that decision, the Court ruled that race could be taken into consideration in admissions decisions, but ruled against the use of quotas. Yet, as we saw with Dobbs, the Court has apparently lost all respect for precedent, and I’d be willing to bet a substantial sum that the Justices will overturn Bakke and completely ban the use of race in admissions decisions.

The reason that Students for Fair Admissions mentions California is that the main point of the article was that two other big and high-quality university systems—the University of California and the University of Michigan, have been unable to boost minority enrollment after those states outlawed affirmative action by local edict. (They’re among nine states that do this.) Lawyers for those schools are submitting briefs to the Supremes to try to forestall a foregone conclusion:

It has been more than 15 years since two of the country’s top public university systems, the University of Michigan and the University of California, were forced to stop using affirmative action in admissions. Since then, both systems have tried to build racially diverse student bodies through extensive outreach and major financial investment, well into the hundreds of millions of dollars. Those efforts have fallen abysmally short, the universities admitted in two amicus briefs filed this month at the Supreme Court, which is set to consider the future of affirmative action in college admissions this fall.

. . . The outreach programs are extremely costly. The University of California system says it has spent more than a half-billion dollars since 2004 to increase diversity among its students.

In the briefs, lawyers for the universities argue that, without affirmative action, achieving racial diversity is virtually impossible at highly selective universities.

I have to say, the argument for getting rid of affirmative action so that Michigan and California can compete with everyone else for racial diversity is both sleazy and unconvincing. Without affirmative action, what would increase diversity? That’s why the programs are there! Unless I don’t get it, the argument that competition with schools lacking affirmative action will increase diversity in elite schools that already have it—but won’t in the future—makes no sense.

At any rate, the failure of outreach and other efforts to increase diversity is depressing, for I still think we should have some form of affirmative action. While changing admissions standards has always troubled me, since I wouldn’t know how to do it, I still ponder how to do it in a palatable way. But I also thought that increased outreach to minority communities and finding other ways to single out promising but “minoritized” students was another possible way. (Others include mentoring and special pre-college classes.) But even standardized tests, which are one way to find minority students who are good bets but don’t have stellar academic grades, are on the way out. We’re left with the risible concept of “holistic” admissions, based on personal statements, grades, and (yuck) letters of recommendation.

This article from Inside Higher Ed (click on screenshot) tries to suggest ways around the upcoming Supreme Court ban:

Here’s one solution by Tichavakunda and Kolluri (henceforth, T&K):

. . . universities committed to the ideals of racial justice might push back by requiring their applicants to think and act on issues of racial justice. Could racial equity be expanded by requiring all applicants to have taken an ethnic studies class or by requiring students to include in their application a statement on their commitments to racial justice? Though universities may soon be denied the ability to consider race in admissions, they can consider a commitment to racial justice as part of a holistic admissions process.

This is the equivalent of requiring DEI statements for appliants, to which I’m opposed for reasons I’ve stated in earlier posts. And, no doubt, it will lead to massive duplicity on the part of college applicants. Can you imagine all the rich kids, both black and white, who would hire people to write their diversity statements? (You can already hire people to do that.) This would favor those from higher socioeconomic classes, not people of specific ethnic backgrounds. That, in turn, might lead colleges to admit those students with ideologically acceptable statements who are also minorities—but that would be forbidden as a form of affirmative action. Most important, no ideological commitments should be required for admission to college, or be considered for admission to college.

This solution doesn’t seem much better, though I like the outreach part:

In addition, universities might partner with school districts serving students of color to expand the resources of those communities. For example, schools like Yale University, located in New Haven, Conn., and Stanford University, situated in the Bay Area of California, often have scant reach into their local urban schools and neighborhoods. These elite institutions might collaborate with high school students on projects seeking justice in their communities. Meanwhile, these students might be connected to resources on these campuses and offered support with the application process. Racial justice requires community uplift, and elite universities can play a more active role with high schools and their neighborhoods in serving communities of color.

As a whole, though, this program turns the university into enacting a specific ideological program and getting involved in things the government should be doing.

The solution that seems best to me, and liable to create more equal opportunity and achievement for minorities, is the last one suggested by T&K: renewed support for MSIs (minority serving institutions) and HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities). If affirmative action is overturned, there will suddenly be a lot of qualified and available minority students who were in elite institutions because of affirmative action. If MSIs and HBCUs were funded much more intensively, they could be highly attractive alternatives to elite schools, and would have the advantage that fewer minority students would drop out or feel they were admitted because of their race. This is not affirmative action, but it’s a way of affording reparations—if, like me, you see reparations as a rationale for affirmative action.

When the Supreme Court overrules Bakke, people like T&K, and colleges themselves, will begin thinking of ways to effect the same results, but in a less obvious manner. Some of those ways are more efficacious than others. But in the end, I simply don’t want to see elite colleges that comprise only white and Asian students. We must find ways—and they will be hard and expensive—to prevent that from happening.