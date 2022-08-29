Once again, Scientific American distorts biology, and now history, to buttress its ideology

For the umpteenth time we find Scientific American distorting empirical data for the sake of buttressing a “progressive” ideology. In this case the magazine has produced a short article as well as a video on “the sex binary” (there’s also an earlier article and video on sex, but on a different topic: sex-specific variations in health).
Both the video and the article below are devoted to debunking the idea that sex is a binary trait in humans. And they both reach the same conclusions:
- People with true intersex conditions are often subject to unnecessary and harmful genital and reproductive surgery when they are too young to consent.
- People with true intersex conditions are so common that one cannot say that sex is binary in humans. Rather, biological sex is characterized as a “continuum.”
I agree with the first point, which is an ethical one. Of course children with ambiguous genitalia or other deviations from the strict “male” and “female” dichotomy should not be subject to drastic surgical intervention until they’re old enough to consent, particularly when those conditions won’t cause irreparable damage before the age of consent. What rational person could object to that? And who could argue that intersex individuals, or any individuals who can’t immediately be placed in the sex binary, should be treated as inferior to other people?
No, my problem is with #2: the claim that sex in humans is not a binary. This would be true if we had more than two sexes, and the other sex (or sexes) was quite common. But this is not the case. We do not have more than two sexes: the “intersex” individuals, apparently considered by Scientific American (but not science itself) as “members of other sexes” are not. They are usually sterile, and do not constitute a “sex” in any meaningful sense. Rather, they are deviations, due to genetic or developmental anomalies, from the normal binary, just as many aspects of the development of other traits (limbs, brains, etc.) can seriously deviate from the “normal” condition.
Further, true “intersex” individuals are vanishingly rare. Scientific American distorts the data by quoting a figure of 1.7% of the population, a figure from Anne Fausto-Sterling and her colleagues that even she and a colleague later revised down to 0.4%. Anybody who can Google can find the backtracking of Fausto-Sterling—except, apparently, author Meghan McDonough and whoever fact-checked her piece. (I’m beginning to wonder if the magazine actually does fact checking.)
But I’m getting ahead of myself. Click to read the article, and I’ve put the accompanying video below.
I won’t dwell on the instances of children subject to genital or gonadal surgery when too young to give consent. In nearly all cases, these are medically unnecessary but ordered by the parents so the infant can conform to what a “normal” boy or girl looks like. In that sense, the assumption of a sex binary does create a harmful situation. But that doesn’t mean that there are more than two sexes: it means that there are morphological deviations from primary or secondary sexual traits of men and women that are often corrected without the subject’s consent. It’s analogous to saying that there is a “spectrum of palates” because 1 in 1700 American babies (about 0.06%) is born with a cleft palate (in such cases there is surgical correction when young).
Here’s a bit of what the article says:
Intersex is an umbrella term for variations in reproductive or sexual anatomy that may appear in a person’s chromosomes, genitals or internal organs, and it has been estimated to include about 1.7 percent of the population. There are more than 30 medical terms for different combinations of sex traits that fall outside of the typical “male” and “female” paths of development.
The 1.7 figure comes from a 2000 paper in American Journal of Human Biology with Fausto-Sterling (the big proponent of the “1.7% figure”) as one of six authors. But three years later, as I noted above, she and Carrie Hall, in a pair of letters in the same journal, noted that the 2000 paper was ridden with poor estimates and mistakes, and revised the figure of those having “nondimorphic sexual development” (i.e., deviations from “male” and “female” phenotypes) down to 0.37%, nearly one-fifth of the previous estimate. Nevertheless, the 1.7% figure is still used widely because it’s high—one indication of an ideological factor at play.
In 2002, however, Leonard Sax decided to apply clinical criteria for diagnosing the frequency of intersex individuals. His paper, published in the Journal of Sex Research, limns a different definition of intersex:
A more comprehensive, but still clinically useful definition of intersex would include those conditions in which (a) the phenotype is not classifiable as either male or female, or (b) chromosomal sex is inconsistent with phenotypic sex.
Fausto-Sterling et al.’s (actually Blackless et al.; Fausto-Sterling was an author) original definition of intersex was “any deviation from the Platonic ideal of sexual dimorphism,” which doesn’t seem particularly useful except that it yields a higher figure. Sax et al. wind up with a figure of clinical intersex constituting 0.018% of the population, one-twentieth of the revised figure accepted by Hall and Fausto-Sterling.
Depending on what you want to accept as a definition of “intersex” individuals, then, they fall between 0.018% of the population (one in 5500 individuals) or 0.37% of the population (1 in 270 individuals).
But we needn’t quibble about numbers, for nearly every individual who is intersex faces a tough situation, should be treated with respect, and should make their own decision about whether to get surgery.
My point is threefold. First, early estimates of nearly 1 person in 50 being intersex are grossly exaggerated, yet still propagated by venues like Scientific American, even though that figure was retracted by its own author.
Second, the figure is exaggerated deliberately, since if you know the scientific literature you would have stopped using the 1.7% figure ages ago. It’s still used because it’s ideologically convenient, artificially swelling the numbers of a stigmatized minority but also making the issue of a “sex binary” seem unpalatable.
Third, no matter what the percentage of intersex individuals is, they don’t constitute a third sex. That’s because “sex” in animals is determined by whether you make large gametes (eggs) and are female, or small gametes (sperm) and are male. Intersex individuals either make one of the two kinds of gametes, or no gametes (in which case they’re sterile), but they don’t make an intermediate kind of gamete. The sex binary, a result of natural selection, remains.
One more point: the article notes this:
There are life-threatening conditions in which genital surgery is required for infants and children. But “normalizing” their genital appearance to match a sex assigned in early age isn’t medically necessary and is still largely up to doctors and parents. Advocates have long argued that the decision should instead be delayed until individuals are old enough to give informed consent.
I agree with everything here except that sex is not “assigned in early age”. It’s observed in early age, and is observed to be male or female (the signs of gamete-size difference) except in the tiny fraction of cases in which genitals or other sex-related traits are ambiguous. The use of “assigned” here is another ideological tactic, meant to imply that sex is more or less subjective, determined by the whim of doctors who place individuals along a socially-constructed spectrum.
The video reiterates what I’ve said above:
What caused a big fracas on the internet, though, was initiated by Scientific American itself: its tweets advertising the article and video, particularly the second tweet below:
Before the late 18th century, Western science recognized only one sex—the male—and considered the female body an inferior version of it. The shift historians call the “two-sex model” served mainly to reinforce gender and racial divisions by tying social status to the body. (6/7) pic.twitter.com/x8KZ5rEaeW
— Scientific American (@sciam) August 24, 2022
It is manifestly wrong and stupid to argue that until the late 1700s, “Western science” recognized only one sex: the male sex. Females, so the tweet implies, were also considered male, but an inferior type of male.
You don’t have to be a historian to see that the idea that only one sex existed is contradicted all the way back to ancient times. Yes, women were often seen as inferior in those bigoted times, but not as inferior versions of males. There may be one or two renegade historians who hold to the tweet’s claims—that there was an 18th-century shift to a “two sex model”—but in this case Twitter has the facts right and Scientific American doesn’t.
The responses to the Scientific American tweet are almost uniformly critical (I don’t suppose the magazine cares so long as they get clicks). Some people corrected the dumb assertion of the “one sex” model, others gave historical corrections, and still others defended a sex binary or noted that the idea of ethical surgery to change sexual traits has nothing to do with the sex binary. I’ve chosen a few tweets, presented as screenshots below, but if you go to this link and follow the many responses (keep clicking “show more replies”), you’ll be vastly amused. Sometimes Twitter, though often acerbic, is also a good corrective.
A nice tweet from Emma Hilton:
“DSD” stands for “differences in sex development“:
This is a snarky one, but appropriate:
Historical corrections:
And a figure about ideology:
23 thoughts on “Once again, Scientific American distorts biology, and now history, to buttress its ideology”
Definitely a case of ideology distorting the science. Also, I think it’s worth pointing out that borderline cases don’t in themselves invalidate binary distinctions. Alive / dead is a binary distinction that has a small but significant number of borderline cases (one of which was in the UK news recently – a tragic case in which the doctors and parents disagreed). What’s more, definitions of alive / dead have shifted over the years and are still not cut-and-dried. However, nobody has ever seriously suggested that we should drop the binary distinction between alive and dead or add other categories.
Paul, your comment ignores the continuum of liveness which is so obvious in any municipal bus or faculty meeting. Such comments reflect the liveism which western biological science introduced in its campaign of colonialism. It is particularly harmful to those of the vitally challenged who are also BIPOC or LGBTQX+.
Doesn’t #1 also mean that non-intersex children suffering from gender dysphoria should not be subject to puberty blockers and disfiguring surgeries until they are capable of giving informed consent, which from a legal perspective typically starts at 18? I wonder if SA would agree.
Yes, that question does arise, and of course I do favor withholding gender transition medical intervention until about 18.
Recognizing that sex is binary—that there are organisms that produce small gametes and those that produce large—shouldn’t be characterized as a source of “harm.” It’s simply a fact of evolution. Indeed there are those who don’t fall into those categories. Those persons deserve the same consideration and respect as everyone else.
I’m not a biologist and may have missed it but I think that the term intersex should be restricted to chromosomal deviations from XX and XY, that is, the underlying genotype. Individuals with ambiguous or deviations in appearance (phenotype?) still belong to one of the binary categories XX or XY. Lumping radically different phenomena together makes “intersex” seem more common than underlying deviations in chromosomes would. I assume as well that the “options” for “treatment” are quite different in the two cases, whenever interventions occur. As for “normalizing” surgery, seems that is a decision best left to family and medical professionals given the variety of circumstances that could arise and the invasiveness of the procedure. Not sure that a “one size fits all” is appropriate.
I must disagree with you there, as the vast majority of intersex births have nothing wrong with their chromosomes, nor even their sensitivity to sex hormones: they are simply embryological errors. After all, we start with one model of fetus and develop the same structures in two different ways to form typical male or female internal anatomy and external morphology. There’s a lot of things to go wrong in that process, and it’s no coincidence that the urogenital system has more developmental anomalies than other organ systems. When sex chromosomes go wrong (eg XO, XXY, XYY etc) they don’t usually present as intersex newborns, but later in life as infertlity cases. As for the disorders of sex hormones and sensitivity to them (eg congenital adrenal hyperplasia as an example of the first, or androgen insensitivity for the second), they can cause intersex confusion at birth but often do not.
There still seems to be some sort of fantasy that not only intersex babies are dangled by their feet while a midwife or doctor attending guesses at a sex, but that much the same thing happens to perfectly normal babies. Believe me, it is stunningly rare to deliver a baby and have no idea whether it is a boy or girl because the external anatomy is so mangled and misshapen. When it does happen, guesswork is not the answer. A quick chromosomal swab and some androgen/oestrogen levels tells you what’s what. As for childhood surgeries without the child’s consent, well nothing is rushed, except for relieving any associated urinary obstruction. That is life-threatening and cannot wait. BTW, we don’t tell kids with appendicitis to tough it out until they are old enough to consent, so I’m not sure why we must decry parental consent as a substitute! A worrying trend is the inclusion of some people with urogenital anomalies that do not cloud their sexual status as being, somehow, “intersex”. Things like hypospadias gets counted when it ought not, and I’ve heard of people with quite normal but small penes being labelled as intersex (look out Japanese men – you’re all about to become intersex!) This is all to inflate numbers and concoct ‘evidence’ against the binary. And to add to the confusion, this is done to somehow justify transsexuals’ existence! Confusing anatomical anomalies of development with a psychiatric disorder presenting a decade or two later isn’t going to help anyone.
I think we’re largely on the same page Christopher. The issue is “definition” and definitions can be too broad (inflated numbers) or too narrow (me). How do we draw what is inevitably a fuzzy boundary that will catch the desired conditions and save Japanese men? Appearance alone may not provide that, so what criteria do need to be met? Tricky enough on its own, let alone with the politics involved.
I appreciate your detailed explanation very much, however I question your last sentence. What are you classifying as a psychiatric disorder? If you are saying all transsexuals have a psychiatric disorder, isn’t that the very reason people feel compelled to argue against the binary view of sex.
I think it is unfair to argue for biological accuracy (as in there are only two sexes) without taking into account the very real discrimination, hatred and violence visited on transsexuals.
Is it just me – the word “binary” for “male or female” irks me so. I can understand if “binary” was used in biology in this way, I do not fault biologists. But I feel a line was crossed when “binary” started getting used in the postmodernist way – I’d argue in an Orwellian way, as described in “Politics and the English Language”. “Binary” is a word for a base 2 numeral system invented by Liebniz in the 17th century :
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Binary_number
Boolean would apply for sets of things – like gametes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boolean
Call it pedantic, but claiming something (like sex) is “non binary” when it is not binary is strange.
That’s a great cartoon by Colin Wright. There’s another here that got him into trouble: https://www.realityslaststand.com/p/trans-activism-and-the-road-not-taken
Excellent article. Thanks for sharing.
Yes, Jez, excellent article, one of the best I’ve read on the subject of trans activism. I’ve subscribed to Wright’s Substack. Thanks!
“People with true intersex conditions are so common that one cannot say that sex is binary in humans.”
Not true, because intersex conditions are NOT so common at all:
“The available data support the conclusion that human sexuality is a dichotomy, not a continuum. More than 99.98% of humans are either male or female. If the term intersex is to retain any clinical meaning, the use of this term should be restricted to those conditions in which chromosomal sex is inconsistent with phenotypic sex, or in which the phenotype is not classifiable as either male or female.
The birth of an intersex child, far from being “a fairly common phenomenon,” is actually a rare event, occurring in fewer than 2 out of every 10,000 births.”
(Sax, Leonard. “How Common is Intersex? A Response to Anne Fausto‐Sterling.” The Journal of Sex Research 39/3 (2002): 174–178. p. 177)
Agreed. But even if people with DSDs made up 17% of the population (instead of 1.7% per Fausto-Sterling, or 0.018% per Sax), each of those people would still be male or female. Each would have the structures and physiological potential to make either sperm or eggs but not some other type of gamete (cf. that excellent sperg/spegg meme). And a small proportion of them would not have the potential to make either of those gamete types, and would not be either male or female (but again not some third sex).
Ontology vs. epistemology. Once again: the ontology is clear: two (2) sexes exist. The arguments are always and can only be about epistemology: how do we know to which sex a given individual belongs?
The concept of a ‘spectrum’ can only apply to a continuous variable. Not gametes (categorical and binary), gonads (categorical, binary unless abnormal), or chromosomes (categorical, a limited number of discrete possibilities).
Therefore the only variable used for sex-categorization that is even potentially continuous and on-a-spectrum is the morphology of the external genitalia. It’s thus the only variable for which the term ‘intersex’ makes any sense.*
At one time such externally ambiguous infants were in fact “assigned” a sex. But as nicely pointed out above by commenter Christopher Moss, karyotyping chromosomes and assaying hormones are now routine, and external genitalia are relatively unimportant even in contemporary sex epistemology.
So sex is not a spectrum.
Gender presentation certainly is, and gender identification may be too, but it’s unclear (to me) how much nature/physiology vs. nurture/psychology is involved.
Not that it makes any difference practically, in terms of ethical and fair treatment for all. It does or at least should not.
* (Actually it occurs to me now that hormone ratios, as a stand-alone variable, could also be continuous and therefore ‘spectral’.)
“….that hormone ratios, as a stand-alone variable, could also be continuous and therefore ‘spectral’.”
Well, not really: male testosterone levels in the majority of cases vary from 10 to 35 nmol/L and in an overwhelming majority of females from 0.5 to 2.5 nmol/L. No real overlap, therefore not really ‘spectral’. It could have been, but it ain’t.
I can’t find the part relating to the supposed adoption of the two-sex model at the end of the eighteen century. Is that in the video? Do they just make the assertion, or do they cite a source?
Well one of the tweets shown by our host mentions Cicero, Pliny and Seutonius. You could easily add the Yin/Yang philosophy or Indian Tantra, or the Dogon.
As in Western world views, including the pre-eighteenth century scientific one, in most non-Western world views the dichotomy between male and female is an unquestioned and often essential element.
The whimsical notion that sex is a continuous variable harks back to the pre-Mendelian concept of blending inheritance: all characteristics (what we now call phenotype) were thought to be determined by biological fluids which are blended together from each parent. What Mendel discovered was that inheritance is fundamentally binary, operating through particulate elements (we now call them genes) which come in pairs, and which segregate such that only one comes from each parent. Mendel’s discovery was a radical insight for the time. It has been hypothesized that this insight was suggested to Mendel precisely by the discrete, non-blending nature of sex: the mating of males and females does not generate offspring who are some kind of blended intermediate.
“What Mendel discovered was that inheritance is fundamentally binary, operating through particulate elements (we now call them genes) which come in pairs, and which segregate such that only one comes from each parent. ”
Did Mendel use the term “binary”? When did the term “binary” start being used to describe inheritance?
What is being claimed is not that inheritance is or is not binary or even the result of pairwise combinations, but sex.
It appears that operations on pairs is viewed as an algebraic computation.
https://mathworld.wolfram.com/Pair.html
Outside mathematics, in vernacular, ‘binary’ means relating to, composed of, or involving two different things.
I can understand that – and I know I’m in the pedantic nitpick bin here – so there are “binary complexes” in chemistry. I’m fine with that, really. Even in biology I was never bothered by the language.
But is suppose it has to be made clear :
Is the claim “sex is non-binary” a scientific claim? Likewise for counterpart question “sex is binary”. For it to be a serious claim, a thing must be called by its proper name. Boolean appears to me that proper name for humans, as there are sets of gametes – large immobile ones in small numbers, and small mobile ones in large numbers.