Today’s photos come from Doug Hayes of Richmond, VA. His captions and IDs are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

Just a few photos from recent trips to the Chamberlayne Swamp and Henrico County’s Echo Lake with a group of friends I call the “Bird Nerds”. We head out early and wander around the swamps and thickets surrounding Richmond looking for wildlife to photograph. When word gets out about a new sighting, it is not unusual to see over a dozen nerds with their cameras, binoculars and notebooks roaming the woods and riverbanks at the same time.

A Green heron (Butorides virescens) at Chamberlayne Swamp. I was playing around with the “Clearview Digital Zoom” feature on my camera. Everyone says that digital zoom works better in video mode, but I was surprised at how nice still photos turned out using it. I was using the 200-600 zoom lens plus a 1.4X teleconverter and a 1.5X crop sensor mode. Combined with the digital zoom at 2X, this was the equivalent of using a 2,500mm lens! The longest lens Sony makes is a 600mm prime (fixed focus) lens that costs $13,000. Believe it or not, there is a waiting list for the 600mm prime!