Thursday: Hili dialogue

1540 – Henry VIII of England marries his fifth wife, Catherine Howard, on the same day his former Chancellor, Thomas Cromwell, is executed on charges of treason.

She lasted 18 months before she, too, was beheaded. (Because of uncertainty about her birthday, she was between 16 and 21.) Here’s a reenactment from the series “The Tudors”. Trigger warning: a bit of blood, and Catherine was executed before the other person (Lady Rochford), not after.

1794 – French Revolution: Maximilien Robespierre and Louis Antoine de Saint-Just are executed by guillotine in Paris, France.

Robespierre was wounded because of a botched escape attempt and then a botched suicide attempt (he shot himself in the mouth). The day after this happened, they cut off his head. Here’s a painting with the caption, “Lying on a table, wounded, in a room of the convention, Robespierre is the object of the curiosity and quips of Thermidorians, painting by Lucien-Étienne Mélingue (Salon de 1877)(Musée de la Révolution française)”

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is certified, establishing African American citizenship and guaranteeing due process of law.

One of the draft pages of the amendment from the National ArchivesL

1914 – In the culmination of the July Crisis, Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia, igniting World War I.

1917 – The Silent Parade takes place in New York City, in protest against murders, lynchings, and other violence directed towards African Americans.

Here’s some rare video footage of the Silent Parade. Note that everyone’s dressed up, and the women are wearing white:

1939 – The Sutton Hoo helmet is discovered.

Here’s a reconstruction of the helmet, but it’s clear which parts are original. It’s dated around 625 AD and may have belonged to King Rædwald of East Anglia:

What it may have looked like when pristine:

1945 – A U.S. Army B-25 bomber crashes into the 79th floor of the Empire State Building killing 14 and injuring 26.

Below: the plane embedded in the side of the building. One elevator operator fell 75 floors but survived, though with serious injuries. That’s the record for the longest survived elevator fall.

1973 – Summer Jam at Watkins Glen: Nearly 600,000 people attend a rock festival at the Watkins Glen International Raceway.

I was there and heard The Band, the Dead, and the Allman Brothers. The Summer Jam holds Guinness Record for “the largest audience at a pop festival.” Oy, was it crowded.

1996 – The remains of a prehistoric man are discovered near Kennewick, Washington. Such remains will be known as the Kennewick Man.

This skeleton is about about 9,000 years old. There was a long court battle about what to do with the remains (below), but DNA analysis finally suggested that he was related to modern Native Americans from the Columbia Basin, and the remains were returned to a coalition of those groups for reburial.

2005 – The Provisional Irish Republican Army calls an end to its thirty-year-long armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland.

Da Nooz:

*Yesterday the U.S. Federal Reserve bank raised the prime lending rate by 3/4 of a point or 0.75%—the biggest one-step increase since 1994. It’s now 2.25%, but still historically low. This is their usual attempt to stem inflation by making things more expensive to buy. The trick is to get the rate hike sufficient to stem inflation but not high enough to cause a recession. From the NYT:

Central bankers voted unanimously to make the unusually large interest-rate move, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee signaled in its post-meeting statement that more is coming, saying that it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”

The Fed’s policy rate, which trickles out through the economy to affect other borrowing costs, is now set to a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent.

At least the markets approved, with the Dow rising 436 points and the S&P 500 103 points.

*One of the great medical advances of the last few decades is the development of antiviral drugs that can keep the AIDS virus at bay, though not eliminating it. Now infected people can live pretty normal lives and have a normal longevity. But it’s gotten even better: two people have just been found to have eliminated the virus from their bodies nearly completely, making a handful who have truly been “cured.” The “cure,” though, is stressful. One guy has no more virus at all:

A 66-year-old man in Southern California and a woman in her 70s in Spain are the latest in a small group of people who appear to have beaten their HIV infections, providing researchers new clues to a possible cure at a time when Covid-19 and other crises are slowing progress against the spreading virus. Doctors caring for the man said they haven’t found any human immunodeficiency virus that can replicate in his body since he stopped antiretroviral drug therapy in March 2021 after a transplant of stem cells containing a rare genetic mutation that blocks HIV infection. He was given the transplant for leukemia, for which people with HIV are at increased risk. Details of his case were made public Wednesday and will be presented at a large international AIDS conference in Montreal that opens Friday.

He is the oldest of five patients thus far who appear to have rid their bodies of HIV after the risky procedure and had been infected the longest, since 1988, offering hope for a growing cohort of aging HIV patients. The woman in Spain has a bit of residual dormant virus: The woman in Spain still has HIV lying dormant in some cells in her body. But the amount is declining, and the virus isn’t replicating even though she stopped antiretroviral therapy more than 15 years ago, said Juan Ambrosioni, one of the doctors caring for her at the Hospital Clinic of the August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute in Barcelona. Her trick? “She has high levels of two types of immune cells that the virus normally suppresses and that probably help control viral replication.” These don’t yet offer a good means of curing the virus, but they show promise. I still remember the days when HIV infection was a death sentence, but now people like Andrew Sullivan can have a healthy life by taking antivirals.

*British ecologist James Lovelock, author of the dubious Gaia Hypothesis, has died at the ripe old age of 103—on his birthday. The NYT sums up his three contributions (h/t Pyers)

His family confirmed the death in a statement on Twitter, saying that until six months ago he “was still able to walk along the coast near his home in Dorset and take part in interviews, but his health deteriorated after a bad fall earlier this year.” Dr. Lovelock’s breadth of knowledge extended from astronomy to zoology. In his later years he became an eminent proponent of nuclear power as a means to help solve global climate change and a pessimist about humankind’s capacity to survive a rapidly warming planet. Well, he got that right. But wait, there’s more!

But his global renown rested on three main contributions that he developed during a particularly abundant decade of scientific exploration and curiosity stretching from the late 1950s through the last half of the ’60s.

One was his invention of the Electron Capture Detector, an inexpensive, portable, exquisitely sensitive device used to help measure the spread of toxic man-made compounds in the environment. The device provided the scientific foundations of Rachel Carson’s 1962 book, “Silent Spring,” a catalyst of the environmental movement. The detector also helped provide the basis for regulations in the United States and in other nations that banned harmful chemicals like DDT and PCBs and that sharply reduced the use of hundreds of other compounds as well as the public’s exposure to them. Later, his finding that chlorofluorocarbons — the compounds that powered aerosol cans and were used to cool refrigerators and air-conditioners — were present in measurable concentrations in the atmosphere led to the discovery of the hole in the ozone layer. (Chlorofluorocarbons are now banned in most countries under a 1987 international agreement.) But Dr. Lovelock may be most widely known for his Gaia theory — that Earth functioned, as he put it, as a “living organism” that is able to “regulate its temperature and chemistry at a comfortable steady state.” And we’ll leave it right there. If you want to read about Gaia, which captured the imaginations of a lot of woo-sters, go here *Oh, and Norman Lear turned 100 yesterday. He created many popular television shows, but to me his greatest achievement was creating “All in the Family,” which I still see as the best television comedy show ever made. Here’s a segment when Mike and Gloria, moving to California, say goodbye to Edith and Archie.

*I suspect that WNBA star Brittney Griner will soon be freed in a prisoner exchange, as the U.S. apparently has a deal in the works. As the AP reports (see the second paragraph):

American basketball star Brittney Griner testified at her drug possession trial in Russia that an interpreter translated only a fraction of what was being said while she was detained at Moscow’s airport in February and that officials told her to sign documents, but “no one explained any of it to me.” The testimony by Griner, came on the same day that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home the WNBA star and another jailed American, Paul Whelan in a sharp reversal of previous policy. Details of the proposal were not announced but Moscow has for years expressed interest in the release of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving 25 years in prison on charges he schemed to illegally sell millions of dollars in weapons. Griner, testifying for the first time in her trial, also said that besides the poor translation at the airport, she received no explanation of her rights or access to a lawyer during the initial hours of her detention. She said she used a translation app on her phone to communicate with a customs officer.

*In an article called “The Power of Negative Thinking“, NYT writer Judith Newman discusses three books that rain on the parade of happy faces and thumbs-up emojis. The books are TOXIC POSITIVITY: Keeping It Real in a World Obsessed With Being Happy, LIFE’S MESSY, LIVE HAPPY: Things Don’t Have to Be Perfect for You to Be Content,and HAPPY PEOPLE ARE ANNOYING. I suspect I need to read one or three of these, since the highest state of mind of a lugubrious secular Jews is not happiness but complacency. Some wisdom from the review:

[Author Whitney Goodman] details the situations where positivity ends up being, as she puts it, “a Band-Aid on a bullet wound”: when you’re dealing with grief from death or abandonment, job loss, racism and homophobia or mental health issues. Sometimes all we want is for someone to acknowledge how awful a situation is and just sit with us. We don’t need advice or to have someone tell us how resilient we are.

In my experience, women are much better than men at “sitting with us”; for most men encountering a friend’s problem, there’ an almost irreststible impulse to FIX THE SITUATION by giving advice.

One bit about the second book:

But what’s useful about this book — by an executive business coach who has faced being broke, homeless and alone at points — is that it encourages us to give up the idea that being in control is essential to happiness. In fact, Wakeman says, this belief may be one of the single biggest impediments to contentment.

*Finally, as they always say before the last segment of the NBC Nightly News, "There's good news tonight." Let's finish with a grin, but I'll let you read this -BBC story yourself (click on screenshot). Emus!

Two from Simon. This first one is interesting, but if you read the linked paper you’ll see the evidence is indirect:

Once thought to drink sea water, sea snakes actually drink fresh water to stay hydrated and they do that from a thin layer of fresh water that collects on the surface of the ocean, called a "lense" [full paper: https://t.co/ss7MdNF2Oc] pic.twitter.com/SzwNaCIW3m — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 27, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial: A survivor

28 July 1915 | A Polish woman, Helena Dunicz-Niwińska, was born in Vienna. A violinist. In #Auschwitz from October 1943.

No. 64118

Member of the camp orchestra.

Liberated in Neustadt-Glewe.

After the war she worked at the Polish Music Publishing House.

She passed away in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Qxb23rZvh6 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 28, 2022

Tweets from Professor Cobb. First, have a look at the linked article to see the work of sneaky but clever Swiss cartographers:

Swiss cartographers have been hiding illustrations in their maps, for decades.https://t.co/NDc9RmphgM pic.twitter.com/0TmmMmAcKu — Present & Correct (@presentcorrect) July 26, 2022

