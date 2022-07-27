Med students walk out on speaker because she’s “pro life”, but wasn’t talking about it

The situation I’ll address here is summarized in an article on Bari Weiss’s Substack, “The message America’s future doctors need to hear” by Vinay Prasad, associate professor of Associate Professor, Epidemiology & Biostatistics at the University of California at San Francisco Medical School. It refers to a student mass protest of a speaker at the University of Michigan medical school’s “white coat ceremony.” In this ceremony, entering students don their white doctor’s coat for the first time and take a Hippocratic oath. There’s a speaker, too, but this one was the subject of protest because she is “pro life”, i.e. anti-abortion. The details:
Dr. Kristin Collier is an assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan, where she has served on faculty for 17 years. She also is the director of the medical school’s Program on Health, Spirituality and Religion and has been published in publications including the Journal of the American Medical Association and the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Many describe her as a consummate physician and superb teacher—deeply liked and respected by her peers. That’s why, out of some 3,000 faculty at Michigan, Dr. Collier was chosen by students and her peers to be this year’s White Coat Ceremony speaker. The White Coat ceremony is one bookend of medical school (graduation is the other), where students put on their white coats for the first time, take a modified Hippocratic oath and begin the long path to becoming a doctor.
The trouble is that Professor Collier has views on abortion that are out of step with many Michigan medical students—likely the majority of them. She has stated that she defines herself as pro-life, though she does not state the extent of her position (i.e. whether she allows exemptions for rape or incest). In that same interview, in which she talks about her personal transformation from a pro-choice atheist to a Christian, she laments the intolerance for religious people among medical colleagues. “When we consider diversity in the medical profession, religious diversity is not—should not—be exempt from this goal.”
I’m wondering why the students chose Collier if many didn’t want her to speak. Importantly, she wasn’t going to speak about abortion—that was made clear by the administration before the ceremony—but she was still deemed unacceptable for many students:
. . . hundreds of students and staff from [signed] a petition demanding Dr. Collier be replaced with another speaker. “While we support the rights of freedom of speech and religion, an anti-choice speaker as a representative of the University of Michigan undermines the University’s position on abortion and supports the non-universal, theology-rooted platform to restrict abortion access, an essential part of medical care,” they wrote. “We demand that UM stands in solidarity with us and selects a speaker whose values align with institutional policies, students, and the broader medical community.”
And when Collier rose to speak, many students simply walked out. This was not a spontaneous reaction to what she was saying, but a planned demonstration, which is legal but which I see as disruptive (nevertheless, I don’t think it should be banned). Here’s a video showing the action:
Incoming medical students walk out at University of Michigan’s white coat ceremony as the keynote speaker is openly anti-abortion pic.twitter.com/Is7KmVV811
— Scorpiio (@PEScorpiio) July 24, 2022
There are several issues here, including the students assertion that the University has an official position on abortion. While the University can and probably does perform abortions, that’s different from taking an official stand on it, for that chills the speech of people who are “pro life”. As readers here know, I’m a hard-line pro-choicer, and so disagree strongly with Dr. Collier’s views on that issue. But I would still go to her talk, and I wouldn’t walk out.
Further, there’s the idea that if someone expresses a view you don’t like, you should boycott that person. I don’t agree with that view, either. The proper way to deal with this talk would have been either not to go, picket outside, or write letters countering Collier’s views. Those are non-disruptive ways of addressing the disagreement. Walking out is intended to discombobulate the speaker (to express numerical opposition, just picket outside). But the students did have a right to walk out.
Finally, there’s the issue of free speech—not in the First Amendment sense, as nobody violated the Constitution here. I’m talking about the value of allowing people to speak with whom you disagree, on the chance that you might either change your mind, hone your own opposition, or (especially in this case) learn something. Remember, Collier was not going to talk about abortion.
This is free speech in the “On Liberty” sense as outlined by John Stuart Mill. These students clearly haven’t absorbed that, nor do they have any time to listen to anyone with whom they disagree on the issue of abortion.
The students here are the ones who lost out, and I feel sorry for them. Yes, they made their point, but the main point I absorbed is the Manichaean view that Dr. Collier is one of the “bad ones,” and thus is not worth hearing. If everyone holds this view, everyone will wind up walking out on everybody, for there is nobody with whom we’ll agree on everything. I’ll listen to Liz Cheney talk about Trump even though I’m opposed to many of her views as a Republican.
In the end, akk debates will end, and we’ll wind up having a fragmented, authoritarian society riven by adhering to one of Lukianoff and Haidt’s three great untruths: “Life is a battle between good people and evil people”.
The quick take: students plugged their ears and went “nyah nyah nyah nyah.”
20 thoughts on “Med students walk out on speaker because she’s “pro life”, but wasn’t talking about it”
” If everyone holds this view, everyone will wind up walking out on everybody…” There it is, a
perfect summation of woketopia. BTW, the students’ cry that words on any subject in a U. Michigan event by a wrongthinker “undermines the University’s position on abortion” illustrates exactly why the University should not assert official positions on matters of ideology.
Department of Witch-doctory? Hopefully, only in America.
How many voted? How many were eligible to vote? And what were the balloting procedures?
And does anyone know a Latin phrase for “the devil is in the details”? (Google : “Diabolus in details” ; which back-transltes properly, but it sounds like Google is not very good at Latin.)
Incoming students didn’t vote because they were not part of the student body when this prof was chosen.
“Woketopia” would be, of course, dystopian, and the increasingly strident fundamentalists in this totalizing and totalitarian cult of moralizing and fanatical zealots have nothing but contempt for the idea of freedom of expression and the ability to tolerate opinions with which one does not agree, nor is the concept of reasoned debate anything which they seem capable of understanding, while some have even likened many of today’s universities to madrassas of “wokeness”.
This is in some ways similar to the question of whether to remove names and statues of historical people from public display. One solution is to weigh their pluses and minuses to see if they end up a net positive.
In this case, it would appear that her one negative is probably outweighed by her positives. If it were someone else, say, Dr. Stella Immanuel (Trump liked her even after she claimed drugs were being made from alien DNA, and other insane claims), I wouldn’t attend.
Who says her views on abortion must count as a negative? Just because you disagree with them? That’s not what Jerry’s two-question test means.
The med students are going to find out in the real world that they don’t get to cancel their patients just because their patients have objectionable (to them) views. They can get a professor silenced and fired but if they try that with patients they will lose their licences. There’s even language in the Hippocratic Oath that proscribes what they did, unless their “modified” version lets them off the hook.
A bush-league, unprofessional performance by the U of Michigan doctors-to-be. If I was Dean, it would be a TANAKA moment. (Take a name and kick ass.). Even if Constitutionally protected for everyone else, conduct that violates norms of a self-regulating profession can be the subject of academic discipline.
Walking out on a speech by a forced-birther murderer is not even remotely in the same league as refusing to treat a patient. False equivalency.
And, just in case you haven’t noticed, it is the forced-birthers who are refusing to treat patients, not pro-choicers. And, not only are they refusing to treat patients, they are refusing to allow others to treat them.
And they are liars to boot. First, it was overturn Roe, and “let the states decide”. Then, right on the heels of that decision, they are trying to get a national forced-birther law passed.
And they are also trying to get procedures and medicines outlawed even when they are not used for abortions, because they are the same procedures and medicines that can be used for abortions.
Walking out on a speech is small potatoes compared to all of that.
L
Another ripple effect of overturning Roe v. Wade. It is the young adults who are most affected by the SCOTUS decision, and this kind of reaction isn’t really a surprise. I agree that it is disruptive and doesn’t do any good. And I imagine the split between pro and anti-abortion people will only widen and the anger will grow. Especially with the Woke litmus tests that abound; add anti-abortion people to the list of the unworthy. When abortion was legal, it was only the anti-abortion people who were riled up, and there weren’t that many who were activists. Now you have the pro-abortion people riled up and there are a hell of a lot more of them.
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Listen, debate, be polite I believe it is not pc to harangue a speaker. Listen to the views. As Haida tried to implement
They did not harangue anyone. They just silently got up and left.
L
I keep wondering how many women have to die before the term “pro-life” dies with them.
L
Since they believe every fertilized egg saved is an equally important life saved, they would say the math doesn’t work in your favor.
Every fertilized egg is not a life saved. Many of those fertilized eggs will kill their mothers and not make it to term.
Plus, many of those fertilized eggs that might have been saved along the way won’t be because those same people hate the idea of prenatal care.
L
I do think protests inside the room where someone is speaking should be disallowed. Entry into a room where someone is about to give a talk implies wanting to hear it and acceptance of the speaker. Moreover, it is an implicit acceptance of the venue’s rules. All objections should be done outside. It’s a matter of respecting the rights of the audience and the speaker. For the same reason, no one wanting to enter the building to hear the talk should be prevented from entering by protestors.
It probably makes sense to allow protests within some venues, such as city council meetings, but even then there have to be rules. For example, once someone has the floor, they should be allowed to speak. The organizer gets to make the rules.
I think this parallels your argument against protestors who disturb their targets at restaurants. People should have the right to go about their business in a normal way. In any situation where non-targets will be damaged collaterally (eg, friends and family members at dinner, the audience at a talk) should not be legal.
When I say “not legal”, I don’t mean jailed but at least ejected from the venue.
Just my opinion, as always.
Let’s say you are a pro-life doctor, Should you be allowed to refuse treatment to a pro-choice person? And vice-versa?
If you’re a “pro-life” doctor, according to current law, you can refuse treatment to a woman who is dying in front of you, because if you treat her, you might go to jail.
L
Nonsense.
The TL;DR answer in No. Doctors are created in order to serve the public and are trusted to self-regulate in the public interest. But…
No doctor is required to take on any patient, except in an emergency or if she has a contract with a hospital requiring her to treat every patient the hospital assigns within her scope of competence. Refusal for any reason to treat in those circumstances would be professional misconduct.
A doctor who screened new prospective patients about their views on abortion as a criterion for acceptance into the practice would probably attract the unpleasant attention of the self-regulator. It could also be illegal discrimination by creed or religion under state or provincial civil/human rights laws that apply to all who serve the public.
Additionally, if a doctor has commenced a doctor-patient relationship, the doctor must be very careful how the relationship is terminated so as not to constitute abandonment, in addition to the civil/human rights. A doctor can’t terminate a relationship if the patient needs and wants continuing care for an active problem.
Patients are of course free to ask a doctor anything they want and can refuse or terminate a relationship at any time for any reason, including the doctor’s race or her views on abortion. This is what I think the U of Mich. students are going to discover the hard way: a patient will say, “No affirmative action doctor is gonna operate on me,” and there won’t be a damn thing the doctor can do about it, other than try to find a colleague who can sub in. Quickly.
It is possible that her talk would have implications for abortion given the ways that religion intersects with attitudes to abortion, her stated transition from atheist to Christian, and her role as Christian director of a possibly questionable program in a medical school (depending on how taught). Could she talk for example about how important it is in medicine to respect people’s religious worldview (perhaps implying doctors as well)? Here in Canada there have been controversies over doctors not referring patients because of the doctors’ religious objections. Medically assisted dying is one.
As for walking out, why should they be denied participation in other aspects of the ceremony, such as donning the white coat? Would be interesting to know as well the proportion of males and females who participated. Perhaps the way to address this given the known objections before hand was to accommodate somehow people who did not want to attend the talk. A “break” … the talk … another “break.”
I don’t often disagree with you Jerry, but this is an exception.
While I personally would not do it, nor would I have had a sit in protesting the Vietnam war. (Wrong country and not quite old enough).
As protests go it was quiet and respectful was it not?