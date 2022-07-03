Sunday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on the Christian Sabbath: July 3, 2022. God rested and so should you. It’s National Chocolate Wafer Day, of which the best example by far is this luscious Canadian treat, Coffee Crisp. Sadly, it’s not available in the U.S. although kind reader once sent me some. Terrific stuff!

987 – Hugh Capet is crowned King of France, the first of the Capetian dynasty that would rule France until the French Revolution in 1792.

1035 – William the Conqueror becomes the Duke of Normandy, reigns until 1087.

Here’s an embroidered William, with the caption “William as depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry during the Battle of Hastings, lifting his helmet to show that he is still alive.”

1767 – Pitcairn Island is discovered by Midshipman Robert Pitcairn on an expeditionary voyage commanded by Philip Carteret.

There are actually several islands in an archipelago, only one of which is inhabited. From Wikipedia:

The Pitcairn Islands, officially the Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands, are a group of four volcanic islands in the southern Pacific Ocean that form the sole British Overseas Territory in the Pacific Ocean. The four islands—Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie, and Oeno—are scattered across several hundred miles of ocean and have a combined land area of about 18 square miles (47 km2). Henderson Island accounts for 86% of the land area, but only Pitcairn Island is inhabited. The islands nearest to the Pitcairn Islands are Mangareva (of French Polynesia) to the west and Easter Island to the east. Pitcairn is the least populous national jurisdiction in the world.

What’s the population? Just 47 in 2021. Must be lonely there!

Here’s the location:

Below: a shot of Adamstown, the only settlement on the island. This is of course the island where nine of the mutineers on the H.M.S. Bounty landed, settled, and burned the ship. Many of the inhabitants descended from the mutineers. But the native language isn’t English:

Most resident Pitcairn Islanders are descendants of the Bounty mutineers and Tahitians (or other Polynesians). Pitkern is a creole language derived from 18th-century English, with elements of the Tahitian language. It is spoken as a first language by the population and is taught alongside English at the island’s only school. It is closely related to the creole language Norfuk, spoken on Norfolk Island, because Norfolk was repopulated in the mid-19th century by Pitcairners.

Has any reader ever been to Pitcairn?

1819 – The Bank for Savings in the City of New-York, the first savings bank in the United States, opens.

1863 – American Civil War: The final day of the Battle of Gettysburg culminates with Pickett’s Charge.

Pickett’s charge, a bad mistake in generalship by Robert E. Lee, led to tremendous casualties on both sides, but mostly on the Confederate side, which was mowed down by Union artillery and rifles. Gettysburg was regarded as “the high water mark of the Confederacy”, for after that everything was downhill for them.

Here’s the bit on the Battle of Gettysburg and (mainly) Pickett’s charge from Ken Burns’s epic documentary, “The Civil War” (for another video showing untold Gettysburg stories, go here). What a slaughter!

1886 – Karl Benz officially unveils the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, the first purpose-built automobile.

Here’s the auto, which, according to Wikipedia, had an original cost of “600 imperial German marks, approximately 150 US dollars (equivalent to $4,524 in 2021).”

Here’s a rather touching photo of two groups who, fifty years before, were desperately trying to kill each each other. The Union soldiers are on the left in blue, the Confederates on the right in gray. Read the caption, which comes from Wikipedia. The “bloody angle” where they’re shaking hands is the only place where the two sides fought hand to hand that day, and is mentioned in the Burns video above.

1938 – World speed record for a steam locomotive is set in England, by the Mallard, which reaches a speed of 125.88 miles per hour (202.58 km/h).

Here’s the engine (what a great name!): steam locomotive No. 4468 Mallard at the National Railway Museum in York. And her record still stands!

1952 – The SS United States sets sail on her maiden voyage to Southampton. During the voyage, the ship takes the Blue Riband away from the RMS Queen Mary.

This ship still holds the record for the fastest average speed across the Atlantic. Our family sailed to England on this ship back in the days when Army officers and their families were sent overseas in style (we were headed to Athens for a 2.5-year tour of duty). Here’s the ship, which ended its own tour of duty in 1969 after only 17 years.

1996 – British Prime Minister John Major announced the Stone of Scone would be returned to Scotland.

Da Nooz:

*In the wake of the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, several states have allowed abortion to remain in place pending the inevitable court challenges. This was true in Texas too, until yesterday, when the Texas Supreme Court overturned ta court-mandated freeze of abortion bans, allowing a draconic antiabortion law from 1925, still on the books but not enforced until now, to take effect:

The Texas Supreme Court allowed a 1925 law banning abortion to take effect late on Friday night, overturning a lower court ruling that had temporarily blocked it. The decision was the latest in a series of legal battles across the country following the Supreme Court’s decision on June 24 to overturn Roe v. Wade, a nearly half-century-old ruling that had established a constitutional right to abortion nationwide. In Texas, that meant a 1925 law written before Roe that had banned abortions and punished those who performed them with possible imprisonment automatically went into effect, said Ken Paxton, the state’s attorney general. Though the law was not enforced after Roe was decided in 1973, it had nevertheless remained on the books.

That ban was temporarily blocked by a Harris County judge after abortion clinics sued for a stay, arguing that it had effectively been repealed after the landmark Roe ruling.

On Saturday morning, Mr. Paxton called the reversal of the stay a “pro-life victory!” on Twitter. “Our state’s pre-Roe statutes banning abortion in Texas are 100% good law,” he wrote. “Litigation continues, but I’ll keep winning for Texas’s unborn babies.”

The article quotes the ACLU as saying that Texas won’t enforce criminal prosecution of abortion pending further appeals and court battles.

*If somebody shot me every time I prefaced bad news by saying, “Shoot me now!”, I’d have more holes than a sieve. The latest is Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s announcement that civics training of Florida teachers will now include a repudiation of the First Amendment’s establishment clause. (DeSantis may be our next President, and then I will shoot myself!)

New civics training for Florida public school teachers comes with a dose of Christian dogma, some teachers say, and they worry that it also sanitizes history and promotes inaccuracies. Included in the training is the statement that it is a “misconception” that “the Founders desired strict separation of church and state.”

Other materials included fragments of statements that were “cherry-picked” to present a more conservative view of American history, some attendees said. In a possible effort to inoculate some Founding Fathers against contemporary political complaints, some slides in a presentation pointed out that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson repudiated slavery; unsaid is that both men held enslaved people and helped worked toward a Constitution that enshrined the practice.

“My takeaway from the training is that civics education in the state of Florida right now is geared toward pushing some particular points of view,” said Broward County teacher Richard Judd, who attended the three-day training. “The thesis they ran with is that there is no real separation of church and state.” Goodbye democracy; hello theocracy! *Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, the police chief of the Uvalde, Texas school district, where the cops botched the takedown of the man who murdered 19 children and two teachers, has resigned from the Uvalde city council. He was elected on May 7, two weeks before the shooting. He’s not a police chief now, either, as CNN reports: Arredondo’s role in the police response to the May 24 shooting — in which a gunman entered adjoining classrooms and killed 19 children and two teachers — has been under intense public scrutiny and criticism from the Texas Department of Public Safety . That’s in part because more than an hour elapsed before officers entered the classrooms and killed the gunman. Arredondo was placed on leave from his job as school district police chief by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District last week. An investigation of the police screwup is underway, and until then Arredondo is merely “on leave”. But I’d be very surprised if they didn’t fire his tuchas. *YOU ALMOST CERTAINLY DO NOT NEED TO TAKE VITAMINS! They can even hurt you! That’s the message of a new analysis that was reported on last night’s NBC Evening News and is on the NBC website. Vitamins and supplements offer little to no benefit in preventing cancer or heart disease, a new review of 84 studies found. Based on that conclusion, an independent panel of experts at the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said on Tuesday that it had “insufficient evidence” to either recommend or discourage the use of multivitamins or supplements to prevent those health outcomes. The review examined the impacts of popular supplements like beta carotene, folic acid, calcium, magnesium, selenium and zinc, as well as multivitamins and vitamins A, B, C, D and E. But the guidance came with caveats: It does not apply to children, people who are chronically ill or those with a known nutritional deficiency. The task force also recommended a daily folic acid supplement for people who are pregnant or considering pregnancy. For the average healthy adult, however, “there’s no reason to start taking dietary supplements more broadly,” said Dr. Howard Sesso, associate director of the Division of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Sesso is not a member of the task force but two of his studies were included in the review. “For those who are currently taking a multivitamin in particular, I don’t think this statement necessarily ought to change what you’re doing, but it’s always important to reevaluate why you’re taking dietary supplements,” Sesso said. Vitamin E and beta-carotene, they say, can actually be injurious. As always, consult your doctor, for unless you absolutely need a vitamin supplement for a condition like the ones named above, you probably don’t need to waste your money. During my entire childhood I was forced to take foul-tasting liquid vitamins from a dropper every evening. *Here’s the sleazy, lying way that Russia pretends it’s not attacking civilian targets in Ukraine, despite the recent deaths of 21 people in a missile attack on an apartment. Russian attacks on civilian sites sharply increased in the second half of June, Ukrainian officials say, with the strikes involving older and more imprecise weapons from Moscow’s Soviet arsenal that result in greater casualties. Over 200 missiles were fired on Ukraine in that period — more than double the amount in the first half of the month — Brig. Gen. Oleksii Hromov said at a news conference on Thursday. “To carry out rocket strikes, the enemy in more than 50 percent of cases is using missiles from the Soviet reserve, which are not sufficiently precise,” General Hromov said. “As a result, civilian buildings are being hit.” Some of the deadliest strikes occurred in the past week. On Monday, two old Kh-22 missiles hit a mall in the industrial city of Kremenchuk, killing at least 20 people, and an attack in the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed five people and wounded 22. And on Friday morning, missiles ripped into an apartment building in a town near Odesa, killing 21 people and injuring dozens. Russia has claimed that it aims only at targets of military value — even though some were hundreds of miles from the front lines in eastern Ukraine — and that whenever a civilian facility was hit, it was one that the Ukrainian military had co-opted for use as a command post, a shelter for foreign fighters or storage for weapons. The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, told reporters on his daily conference call on Friday that Russia targeted ammunition and arms depots, plants that manufacture and repair military equipment, and places where “foreign mercenaries” and “nationalist elements” are based and trained. Russia also often accuses the Ukrainians of staging the attack and using paid crisis actors. Crisis actors and staged attacks my tuchas!

*Finally, I am sad to report the demise of reader Linda Calhoun’s cat Clawed Monet died on Friday night in New Mexico. He passed peacefully in his sleep at the ripe old age of 18. Linda gives this caption to the photo of Clawed below (I still think he had the best cat name ever!).

Here is Clawed on top of the pellet stove. He HATED being cold, and always found the warmest place he could get into during the winter.

RIP Clawed. Linda has seven other cats, all of them black.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is philosophizing:

Hili: One Big Bang and so many troubles. A: What do you have in mind? Hili: You have to admit that it must’ve been quieter before the Big Bang.

In Polish:

Hili: Jeden Wielki Wybuch i tyle kłopotów.

Ja: Co masz na myśli?

Hili: Przyznasz, że przed Wielkim Wybuchem musiało być spokojniej.

A picture of sweet baby Kulka taken by Paulina.

Caption: Paulina left cleaning aside and took a picture of Kulka,

This is from Facebook, and Snopes deems this a genuine quote from Trump:

From reddit: Cat watches onions being cut (h/t Peter). It’s crying!

An atavistic mutation or developmental anomaly that reactivates quiescent “hairy mammoth” genes?

