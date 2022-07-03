Yes, a mother brought five babies to the pond this morning, and I went in and, with the help of a new Team Duck member, we rescued four of them (the fifth one disappeared and may be dead). What this means is that posting today will be light and delayed, so John Avise’s photos will appear soon. We just caught the fifth–in bad shape; fingers crossed!
There will be a slight mallard-related interruption
July 3, 2022 • 9:29 am
