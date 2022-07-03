It’s Sunday, and that is John Avise‘s Themed Bird Photos Day. John’s IDs and narration are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.
Birds Whose Names Tell What They Do
The official common names of many avian species give hints as to how these animals behave. Here I give several examples of what I am talking about— birds whose common names include a description of what they do. All of these photos were taken in Southern California.
Pacific Slope Flycatcher, Empidonax difficilis:
Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Polioptila caerulea:
Downy Woodpecker, Picoides pubescens:
Clark’s Nutcracker, Nucifraga columbiana:
Belted Kingfisher, Ceryle alcyon:
Black Skimmer, Rynchops niger:
Anna’s Hummingbird, Calypte anna:
Greater Roadrunner, Geococcyx californianus:
Burrowing Owl, Athene canicularia:
Yellow Warbler, Dendroica petechia:
Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Stelgidopteryx serripennis:
Red-throated Diver (or Loon), Gavia stellata:
Brown Creeper, Certhia americana:
5 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
OH!
That Black Skimmer!
That’s a post of its own!
^adding^^^
…
the post could be
“Look at this Black Skimmer”
Then the body “Look at this”
That’s it – MAN that set me up for my day!
The odd one out is the Swallow. I hope that all birds swallow! If they don’t, they become ex-birds very quickly. Ok, maybe it’s the rough-winged part of his name. 😉 Great pics!
Interesting theme. These are great, as usual. I’m particularly impressed with the flight shots. Swallows are so difficult with their twisty, “turny” patterns. Well done!
My. biased favorite is the roadrunner. Those are such awesome birds.