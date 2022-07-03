It’s Sunday, and that is John Avise‘s Themed Bird Photos Day. John’s IDs and narration are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Birds Whose Names Tell What They Do

The official common names of many avian species give hints as to how these animals behave. Here I give several examples of what I am talking about— birds whose common names include a description of what they do. All of these photos were taken in Southern California.

Pacific Slope Flycatcher, Empidonax difficilis: