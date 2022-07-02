Another day, another rescue

I was getting ready to go down to feed Audrey and her brood when a member of Team Duck called me and said “There are babies in the channel.” I thought she meant that our babies—that is, Audrey’s brood—were in the channel, where we often feed them.
But no, the team member meant that there was a new brood of baby ducks (four of them) with their mom in the channel. I threw on shorts and a teeshirt and, with a paper-towel-lined box and two nets, ran downstairs. Several Team Duck members were there, and, sure enough, a mother with four tiny newborns.
We decided to wait to see if the new brood could possibly get along with Audrey and her babies, but it wasn’t long before her Gang of Thugs swam into the channel, and Audrey immediately attacked one new duckling, pecking at it hard. I knew right then and there that I had to rescue the babies, for Audrey and her Thugs would kill them all. Better to rescue them and let them live than risk them all being killed, which was certainly going to happen. I jumped into the water and separated Audrey from her prey.
It was a tough rescue. Though small, these four babies were really good at diving underwater when approached and popping up 15 or 20 feet away in a completely random direction. (This is, of course, is a hardwired adaptive escape behavior, as the predator doesn’t know where they’ll surface.) We got two babies with nets and two became so exhausted from diving and being chased that I could approach them and gently pluck them from the water.
The thing I’ve learned about ducklings is that they are terrifically resilient.. The two I got by hand looked like they were at death’s door, but after we gently dried them with paper towels and put them all together, within 20 minutes they were lively and jumping about in their towel-lined box. I inspected each one, and all were in good shape. But they were clearly newborns.
So as I write I have the same mixture of happiness and despair that accompanies these rescues: it’s like coming down from the duck high you get when you know you’ve rescued them all.
Although our normal rehabber is on vacation for two weeks, we located one of her colleagues who lives near downtown and was driving birds out to Willowbrook in an hour and a half after our rescue. Two members of Team Duck immediately drove the four boxed babies to the rehabber, while I went home for a thorough shower and scrubbing. (This time I did put sanitizer on my legs soon after the rescue.) Damage: my legs are banged up and have several bandages and Neosporin antibiotic on my cuts. The upside is much better: we saved four lives.
Here they are (photo by Jean Greenberg, who netted her first duckling). The one on the right is still a bit wet, but we dried it off.
Wow, what a hectic duck season! Another great job saving these four lives. Is this the 4th brood? Man, you can’t get a break.
It’s at least four; I haven’t been keeping track. Before these four there were 10, and 7, and 1, and, oy, I can’t remember. . .
Super!
Are the adult ducks the ducklings from prior years?
We do not know
More ducklings saved but take care of yourself too. This season’s hatching must be close to over but maybe time for a consideration for next season. I am wondering if stopping Audrey from nesting/hatching in the area next April could prevent her from raising another bunch of thugs at Botany Pond? Is that even possible?
The pond is being renovated next year so we will not have a duck season (no water). But if you can tell me a way to stop a specific mallard from nesting on any of the windowsills near Botany Pond, let me know. You’d win a Nobel Prize!
The only way I know of to stop hatching is oiling eggs with paraffin oil. It’s done for Canada geese and other birds considered pesky. You’d have to be able to positively identify Audrey and be able to reach her nest via a window or ladder. Very tricky business.
That’s absolutely impossible, and probably illegal as well.
I wonder at all of your rescue work and do worry about the mothers. Will they just lay and hatch another brood? Have you considered something that the mother can be encouraged to enter with her ducklings and all are rehomed together? Is this even possible? And how much damage can your skin take before you’re eligible for hospitalization. Anyway good on you.
No, it’s too late for a mom to start another brood, which requires building a new nest, laying one egg per day, and then sitting on them for about 28 days. And yes, of course I’ve considered capturing mom and ducklings, but it’s impossible. She enters with them, and then Audrey drives her away and starts to kill them one by one. Thus when I see babies I immediately go after them, and the mother flies away. Our one attempt to catch mom and babies failed miserably.
Yikes – congratulations on another successful rescue mission. This year’s duckling season has been a real rollercoaster. Surely the hatching period must be drawing to a close? And it won’t be long before Audrey and her brood are ready to leave the pond in peace.
Do you wear waders in the pond? That would be the best way to keep the monsters out of your skin.
As I respond every time in every post about duck rescue, there is no time to don waders, and would be cumbersome when trying to catch a duckling.
And the mother?
What about the mother? What question are you asking?
Jeez, Audrey and her offspring are more protective of their turf than a pack of outlaw bikers.