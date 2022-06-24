Roe v. Wade is history

Here’s the headline that we were fearing but expecting, especially given the earlier leak, but I suspect most of us are still depressed by it.
You can find the Court’s decision in Dobbs et al. v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization et al. here (Alito wrote the majority opinion).
The vote was, as we knew it would be, 6-3, and you can find the decision here. What will happen now is that each state will make its own ruling, and states may even take steps to prevent its residents from going out of state to get an abortion.
A quote from the NYT:
The decision, which echoed a leaked draft opinion published by Politico in early May, will result in a starkly divided country in which abortion is severely restricted or forbidden in many red states but remains freely available in most blue ones.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. voted with the majority but said he would have taken “a more measured course,” stopping short of overruling Roe outright. The court’s three liberal members dissented.
It’s a horrible day for America and especially for American women. I will make just three points and let the readers discuss this.
1.) Most Americans agree with Roe v. Wade. Of course, that doesn’t bear on its constitutionality, but you can make an argument that the right to privacy allows the government to legalize abortion. Here’s what CNN said an hour ago:
In a May CNN poll conducted immediately after the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion, Americans said, 66% to 34%, that they did not want the Supreme Court to completely overturn its decision. In CNN’s polling dating back to 1989, the share of the public in favor of completely overturning Roe has never risen above 36%.
Just 17% of Americans in the CNN poll said they’d be happy to see Roe vs. Wade overturned, with 12% saying they’d be satisfied, 21% that they’d be dissatisfied, 36% that they’d be angry, and 14% that they wouldn’t care. Most Democrats (59%) and nearly half of adults younger than 35 (48%) said they’d be angry. And a 59% majority of Americans said they’d support Congress passing a law to establish a nationwide right to abortion, with just 41% opposed.
2.) For a laugh, read what the 6 conservative justices who killed this precedent said during their hearings when asked about it. To a man and woman, they either equivocated or invoked stare decisis, i.e., respect precedent. They were lying; they knew how they would one day vote to overturn it. But of course you are expected to lie if you want that black robe.
3.) Some of the laws made by the red states, like the one already in force in Louisiana, will not allow abortions even in cases of incest or rape: a palpably immoral decision. Only Ceiling Cat knows the various restrictions that the Republicans have in store for controlling women’s reproduction.
We’ll all have more to say about this in the coming days, usually involving cursing Roberts et al. but now just react, vent your spleen, or whatever. It’s 6-3 against real progress from now on.
Oh, and then there’s this for “originalist” Thomas:
In a solo concurring opinion, Thomas says the court should reconsider rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. pic.twitter.com/zcQNko6NVR
I don’t suppose it’s possible to impeach Supremes, is it?
They could dilute it by adding more judges, as far as I understand, but Democrats decided against it so far.
The House can impeach them. It’s the same procedure as a presidential impeachment. So, the can be impeached in the House but won’t be convicted in the Senate.
It’s happened but once in the 234-year history of this constitutional republic — Justice Samuel Chase in 1805. He was acquitted by the senate.
Could any lawyers reading comment on why this wasn’t contested based on the religious freedom guaranteed by the First Amendment combined with the Ninth and Tenth Amendments? Every argument against abortion rights is based on religion — it seems that restricting those rights is clearly in violation of the First Amendment.
On a separate note, I’m surprised they released this opinion on a Friday. There might be less potential for violent protests if it were released on a Tuesday.
The ruling says only that the constitution says nothing about abortion (which, to be fair, it doesn’t, nor does it say anything about “bodily autonomy”, nor, for that matter, does it actually declare a “right to privacy”).
I don’t see how that declaration can be construed as a violation of the first amendment.
Where personhood begins is necessarily a religious/philosophical view. To enshrine conception as the beginning of personhood into law is therefore foisting a religious view upon everyone and therefore violates the Establishment Clause.
Regarding violent protests, I really doubt the conservative justices give a shit about that; they’ve already been shown to be radical and reckless. Someone else’s problem, and they all have tight security details (now).
Further evidence that the US is mostly not a democracy, and has in large part already been taken over by an insurrection. Two issues—gun control and abortion—are both overwhelmingly popular but laws governing them have moved in the opposite direction, dictated by a radical minority.
I was just contemplating this. Why can the majority not rule in the US? The only thing I came up with is that conservatives are motivated largely by fear. Fear of change in the status quo. While liberals are motivated by the possibilities of change to improve life. But fear is a more basic human emotion and therefor drives stronger action to achieve it’s political ends. I may be wrong.
The Founders didn’t want majority rule, they wanted to establish a government that would protect individual liberty. In this case, SCOTUS has done the opposite by forcing one religious viewpoint on everyone.
That’s not a good reason to turn to the tyranny of the majority, though. We should be fighting for more freedom, not less.
Except the fact that the founders clearly did not care about individual liberties for certain classes of people. I definitely think that it is important to protect individual liberty, but I don’t think invoking the founders’ intent is a strong argument for why we should protect individual liberty.
What they’ve actually done is pass the issue to state legislatures. That’s pretty much the opposite of “forcing one viewpoint on everyone”.
The problem is that the Court is supposed to determine what laws are constitutional or unconstitutional, not what’s most popular. But in this case one can make a case for constitutionality of abortion. Their argument for concealed carry in New York was made on grounds of the Second Amendment.
The only Justice to be impeached was Associate Justice Samuel Chase in 1805. The House of Representatives passed Articles of Impeachment against him; however, he was acquitted by the Senate.
The Constitution places the power to determine the number of Justices in the hands of Congress. The first Judiciary Act, passed in 1789, set the number of Justices at six, one Chief Justice and five Associates. Over the years Congress has passed various acts to change this number, fluctuating from a low of five to a high of ten. The Judiciary Act of 1869 fixed the number of Justices at nine and no subsequent change to the number of Justices has occurred.
Actually, the vote to overturn Roe was 5:4, not 6:3. Chief Justice Roberts concurred in the judgment only: he would uphold the Mississippi law but not overrule Roe. His reasoning tracks his questions during oral argument. “Viability” is not a necessary part of Roe/Casey, so he applies to “undue burden” test to *all* restrictions on abortion. The Mississippi ban at 15 weeks does not impose an undue burden because it leaves women “adequate time” to decide to have an abortion.
Such opinions are usually counted as 5-1-3.
Where at least five justice join the majority opinion, it becomes binding precedent.
I note that the ethically-challenged Thomas said nothing about Loving v. Virginia while producing his hit-list of rights to be overturned.
I see that Thomas didn’t say that the Court should undo Loving v. Virginia, the decision that overturned the last state laws banning interracial marriage. By coincidence, Thomas is in an interracial marriage. If I were a cynic, I’d say that Thomas supports states’ rights . . .when they conform to Catholic doctrine.
William Boecklen posted his comment above as I was writing mine.
After contraception, divorce will be next.
I support the policies determined by RvW, but not the means by which it was achieved. It should have been a Constitutional Amendment, or at the very least, federal legislation. I don’t expect the amendment to be implemented any time soon, though. I wonder at what point there was sufficient government support for the amendment.
You do realize that a Constitutional Amendment requires 3/4 of the states to ratify it. If that’s what you want, you don’t want Roe v. Wade
Enforcing reproductive rights via amendment of the US Constitution would have been better than Roe. It would have required 3/4 states’ agreement to repeal the amendment, much harder to pull off than getting 5 ideologically motivated justices on the Supreme Court. It also would have been on firmer legal ground than the substantive due process right to privacy jurisprudence. It probably would have failed like the Equal Rights Amendment. But I wish it had been tried.
We are in dark times. This court is not going to stop here.
I’m moving my family to Canada, a country with some of the most livable cities in the world. https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/2022/06/22/the-worlds-most-liveable-cities (for subscribers) or https://econ.st/3OegPEl (free)
This decision, totally unsurprising but still shocking, is reminiscent of Dred Scott (1857). In both cases, the Court was dominated by justices that did not represent the will of the majority of the populace. Dred Scott was a milestone on the way to civil war. It widened the sectional divide as this case will split the nation more on cultural and ideological issues. The nation is torn asunder with little prospect of reconciliation. Mutual hate and contempt is the norm. This decision may spark massive civil disobedience of the ruling and possibly violence by those that want to enforce the decision by gunpoint. One can only despair when there is no light at the end of the tunnel.
An ocean of misery has been released
Their ultimate plan is a nationwide ban on abortions. I put part of the blame for this decision on Obama, who rolled over and let Mitch McConnell steal a Supreme Court seat. How ironic that states could also ban interracial marriages again.
That can be protected by an amendment. It stands a better chance of getting enough support.
Many aspects of the US political order—e.g., the outsized role of the 9 black robes, the increasingly anti-democratic nature of the Senate, the unwieldy and undemocratic electoral college system—are all due to its deification of a single 18th century document. This in turn reflects the fact that the US political order was achieved by revolution—that word so adored on the pop-Left—rather than by incremental, evolutionary change. Of course, incremental, evolutionary change has occurred steadily since 1787—the Roe v. Wade ruling was an example—but these changes are always limited by, and sometimes subject to reversal by, appeal to that revolutionary holy document written on parchment by 39 men wearing wigs, breeches, and waistcoats.