Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Stuff that happened on June 15 include:

763 BC – Assyrians record a solar eclipse that is later used to fix the chronology of Mesopotamian history.

1215 – King John of England puts his seal to Magna Carta.

Here’s the Magna Carta with the King’s seal on it:

1520 – Pope Leo X threatens to excommunicate Martin Luther in Exsurge Domine .

. 1667 – The first human blood transfusion is administered by Dr. Jean-Baptiste Denys.

These were animal-to-human transfusions, which makes it remarkable that anybody survived!:

The first blood transfusion from animal to human was administered by Dr. Jean-Baptiste Denys, eminent physician to King Louis XIV of France, on June 15, 1667. He transfused the blood of a sheep into a 15-year-old boy, who survived the transfusion. Denys performed another transfusion into a labourer, who also survived. Both instances were likely due to the small amount of blood that was actually transfused into these people. This allowed them to withstand the allergic reaction. Denys’s third patient to undergo a blood transfusion was Swedish Baron Gustaf Bonde. He received two transfusions. After the second transfusion Bonde died. In the winter of 1667, Denys performed several transfusions on Antoine Mauroy with calf’s blood. On the third account Mauroy died.

1752 – Benjamin Franklin proves that lightning is electricity (traditional date, the exact date is unknown).

1844 – Charles Goodyear receives a patent for vulcanization, a process to strengthen rubber.

It was serendipity! Here’s the account from Wikipedia:

One day in 1839, when trying to mix rubber with sulfur, Goodyear accidentally dropped the mixture in a hot frying pan. To his astonishment, instead of melting further or vaporizing, the rubber remained firm and, as he increased the heat, the rubber became harder. Goodyear quickly worked out a consistent system for this hardening, which he called vulcanization because of the heat involved. He obtained a patent in the same year, and by 1844 was producing the rubber on an industrial scale.

. . . and the patent:

1878 – Eadweard Muybridge takes a series of photographs to prove that all four feet of a horse leave the ground when it runs; the study becomes the basis of motion pictures.

Here are the pictures that resolved a longstanding controversy. I’ve highlighted the two frames showing that all four feet of the horse are off the ground (click to enlarge):

1919 – John Alcock and Arthur Brown complete the first nonstop transatlantic flight when they reach Clifden, County Galway, Ireland.

Here they are loading up supplies on July 14 when they started:

1970 – Charles Manson goes on trial for the Sharon Tate murders.

Here’s Charlie being led away after the guilty verdict (photo by Alarmy):

1977 – After the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, the first democratic elections took place in Spain.

And this just in. . . Franco is still dead!

1992 – The United States Supreme Court rules in United States v. Álvarez-Machaín that it is permissible for the United States to forcibly extradite suspects in foreign countries and bring them to the United States for trial, without approval from those other countries.

that it is permissible for the United States to forcibly extradite suspects in foreign countries and bring them to the United States for trial, without approval from those other countries. 2012 – Nik Wallenda becomes the first person to successfully tightrope walk directly over Niagara Falls.

Here’s a precis of his frightening walk:

Da Nooz:

*Other news has pushed the fighting in Ukraine out of the headlines, but things look grim as Ukraine continues to cede territory to the Russsians in the Donbas region.

Russian forces and their separatist allies control an estimated 80 to 90 percent of the Donbas, according to Ukrainian officials. Donbas, which comprises the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk, makes up about nine percent of Ukraine’s land, but is an important industrial and cultural region for the country. Sievierodonetsk is the biggest city in Luhansk not yet under Moscow’s control. With hundreds of civilians trapped in the city under unrelenting bombardment, the destruction of the bridge could also create an intensifying humanitarian crisis, since Ukrainian forces are now hobbled in their ability to retreat or evacuate civilians and the wounded. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces have also been making targeted attacks on the city’s Azot chemical plant, where local officials say about 500 civilians have been sheltering.

And the U.S., which supplies arms and a lot of money to Ukraine, proclaimed something that seems magnanimous, but to me sounds like we’ve given up on Ukraine:

But a day before 40 Western allies are scheduled to meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine’s increasingly desperate plea for more heavy weaponry, a top Pentagon official insisted that the United States would not press Ukraine into negotiating a cease-fire. “We’re not going to tell the Ukrainians how to negotiate, what to negotiate and when to negotiate,” Colin H. Kahl, the under secretary of defense for policy, said on Tuesday. “They’re going to set those terms for themselves.”

*Today’s session of the January 6 Congressional hearing has been postponed, but testimony will resume on Thursday. Still, the latest revelations are pretty sordid. On January 3, a low-level Department of Justice employee named Jeffrey Clark went rogue and scuttled over to the White House with a plan for a Trump victory. But he wanted something in return:

Clark, an environmental lawyer by trade, had outlined a plan in a letter he wanted to send to the leaders of key states Joe Biden won. It said that the Justice Department had “identified significant concerns” about the vote and that the states should consider sending “a separate slate of electors supporting Donald J. Trump” for Congress to approve.

In fact, Clark’s bosses had warned there was not evidence to overturn the election and had rejected his letter days earlier. Now they learned Clark was about to meet with Trump. Acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen tracked down his deputy, Richard Donoghue, who had been walking on the Mall in muddy jeans and an Army T-shirt. There was no time to change. They raced to the Oval Office.

As Rosen and Donoghue listened, Clark told Trump that he would send the letter if the president named him attorney general.

“History is calling,” Clark told the president, according to a deposition from Donoghue excerpted in a recent court filing. “This is our opportunity. We can get this done.”

They didn’t, but Trump liked the idea:

Clark was “somewhat apologetic” and promised he wouldn’t do it again without permission, according to Rosen. But Clark had already made an impression on the president. The next day, Trump told Rosen in a phone call that “people are very mad with the Justice Department” not investigating voter fraud and referred to having met with Clark.

Rosen told Trump that the Justice Department could not “flip a switch and change the election,” according to notes of the conversation cited by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I don’t expect you to do that,” Trump responded, according to the notes. “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.” The president urged Rosen to “just have a press conference.” So we have the President leaning on the Attorney General to say the election was “corrupt”. Crikey, this is more convoluted than the Watergate crisis. *Stocks continued to fall as we enter even deeper into the latest bear market, and the Federal Reserve Bank is predicted to levy a huge hike in interest rate: rumors of 0.75%, which sounds small but isn’t, as it could plunge the U.S. into a recession. It would be the biggest raise in interest rates in three decades. Biden is blaming this on Putin, but he’s only partly right. A recession could damage company profits and tip weaker companies into failure. One closely watched indicator flashed a warning sign that a recession could be ahead: The yield curve difference between two-year and 10-year government debt was inverted at times on Monday and Tuesday. The spread between the two yields widened to as much as 0.0522 percentage point late Monday, before flattening out on Tuesday morning. The U.S. yield curve last inverted in April. I don’t understand all that, but I’ll leave the predictions to those who do. And there ay be more economic trouble ahead: Not only is Wall Street convinced that the Fed will take more severe action against inflation Wednesday, it also believes that it will raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in July. Nearly 90% of investors believe the Fed will hike rates by that same amount next month, following similar expectations from Goldman, Jefferies and Barclays. Such strong medicine for inflation could pose a threat to the US economy, however. In a note to clients Tuesday, Goldman analysts warned tightening financial conditions could further drag growth “somewhat beyond” what the Fed “should be targeting to have the best chance of bringing down inflation without a recession.” *In February, women’s basketball star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia when she went there to play. She is accused of carrying an e-cigarette apparatus holding cannabis oil. She’s incarcerated, and the Russians have just extended her detention for the third time: she’ll be in stir until at least July 3. Although the State Department says Griner was “wrongfully detained”, it’s possible that the Russians are holding her as punishment for the U.S. siding with Ukraine, hoping to swap her for some Russian prisoner in either U.S. r Ukrainian hand. *The Wall Street Journal reports that stores are starting to receive shipments of stuff they ordered way back at the beginning of the pandemic, and people aren’t so keen on that stuff any more. Ergo, there are going to be some bargains out there. What do you look for? Target, Walmart and Macy’s announced recently that they are starting to receive large shipments of outdoor furniture, loungewear and electronics everyone wanted, but couldn’t find, during the pandemic. The problem for retailers—that these goods are delayed by almost two years—could be a windfall for those in the market for sweatpants or couches. Look for prices to start dropping around July 4, analysts say. “There are going to be discounts like you’ve never seen before,” says Mickey Chadha, a Moody’s Investors Service analyst who tracks the retail industry. Retailer discounts are part of an effort to get shoppers interested in buying things again as Americans shift their spending to concerts, eating out, and travel they missed out on. Deep discounts are expected on oversize couches, appliances and patio furniture that are more expensive for companies to store in their warehouses, analysts say. . . . And if your drawers aren’t already bursting with work-from-home loungewear, stores will try hard to get you to take it off their shelves. “It might be a good time to buy sweatpants. They’re certainly going to be on sale this summer,” says Dan Wallace-Brewster, who directs marketing at e-commerce software company Scalefast. Office wear might not be discounted, he says. Well, I do need a new leather couch, as mine is starting to show cracks, but the rest, well, I got enough stuff.

Two tweets from reader Ken. His first reference to Ingraham actually refers to a caption I put on a 2009 photo of me taken with Dinesh D'Souza at the Ciudad de las Ideas in Puebla Mexico. I caption it, in disgust, "I shook the hand that fondled Ann Coulter." (D'Souza and Coulter were an item.) I didn't know until today that D'Souza also dated Laura Ingraham, too!

Ken’s captions:

Your fondled-Laura-Ingraham-by-proxy buddy Dinesh D’Souza isn’t happy that Bill Barr and the Jan. 6th committee laughed as his debunked “documentary,” 2,000 Mules

Barr has been called out!https://t.co/b8grB961MW — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 14, 2022 Wikipedia’s summary of D’Souza’s movie: 2000 Mules is a 2022 American political film by Dinesh D’Souza that falselyclaims unnamed nonprofit organizations paid Democrat-aligned “mules” to illegally collect and deposit ballots into drop boxes in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin during the 2020 presidential election. D’Souza has a history of creating and spreading conspiracy theories. Also, as a complete rebuttal, D’Souza made the keen observation that Barr is overweight: Bill Barr is the stereotypical small-town sheriff, overweight and largely immobile, whose rank incompetence results in the whole town being robbed from under his nose. Then, asked to explain how it happened, Fatso breaks into laughter and insists the robbery itself is “bullshit” — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 13, 2022

Here’s Barr’s derisive comment about the movie:

Bill Barr laughs uproariously about the supposed evidence of election fraud "2000 Mules" — and explains why it's bunk. pic.twitter.com/MHvHIcXnyJ — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) June 13, 2022

Reader Barry says that this is only a few blocks from where he lives:

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

15 June 1919 | A Polish Jewish woman, Chaya Bluma Hauszwalb, was born in Puławy. She lived in Paris. In November 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz from Drancy. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/LeJWHXNMIs — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 15, 2022

And one who survived:

15 June 1925 | A Polish woman, Alodia Kokosza, was born in Sosnowiec. In #Auschwitz from 22 January 1943.

No. 30504

In 1944 she was transferred to KL Flossenbürg and liberated there. pic.twitter.com/dceQPfaTA3 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 15, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. Here he’s referring to Erwin Chargaff, who discovered that the ratio of As to Ts in DNA is 1, as is the ratio of Gs to Cs. That gave rise to the pairing rule that, in the double helix, Gs pair with Cs and As with Ts. Chargaff didn’t get a Nobel Prize for that (he didn’t realize its significance), and was bitter about it. That shows in the tweet below, when he didn’t even cite Watson and Crick’s paper!

Imagine giving a keynote lecture at a major international congress in 1958 on the chemistry of heredity and having this as your reference list. Spot what is missing! pic.twitter.com/8esMSIDaVY — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) June 14, 2022

A larval cicada:

Best video of the month so far. Sound up, and be sure you watch until the end.

OK it’s happened. We have the best video ever pic.twitter.com/CpkVpTVueC — Greg James (@gregjames) June 14, 2022

