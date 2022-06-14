Here’s an old video from Vox that shows morphological evidence for evolution in the human body based on vestigial organs and traits. Most of these can be found in Why Evolution is True, but it’s good to see them in video like this.
This takes the website back to its original aim: giving the readers evidence for why evolution is true.
6 thoughts on “Vox’s evidence for evolution from vestigial traits in humans”
Looking at the various animals in the video, I was wondering
why did humans “de-volve” such that we’re the only animals which wear clothes?
We evolved in the hot climate of Africa where the ability to sweat took precedence over the protection of body hair. In fact, the ability to sweat might be one of the very most important adaptations in the evolution of humans. There just wasn’t enough time from when we moved out of Africa into the colder climates to evolve a natural thick coat.
I’d say when we lost our hair, there was a need for clothes. My question is why and when did humans lose most of their hair?
Gotta get back to your roots sometimes, huh, boss?
So it’s adrenaline that gives us goosebumps even in the absence of cold? I get ’em every time I get to the last page of Gatsby, with Nick Carraway ruminating on Dutch sailors first setting eyes on Long Island, brooding about the green light on Daisy’s dock, and imagining boats beating against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.
Thanks, I would have missed this.
Too bad we evolved out of our tails. Would be convenient some days.
That was a good, concise video, thanks for posting it. The only vestigial trait I didn’t know about (or forgot I knew about) was the wrist tendon. I have them in both arms.