The Substack writing of Heather Cox Richardson

Reader Steve sent me a link to a Heather Cox Richardson post along with a comment:
You may know that Heather Cox Richardson is the top Substacker in terms of number of subscribers and amount of earnings. I think her opening paragraphs here are the perfect summary of how the USA got to this point in its history.
If a future historian writes about this time, like Gibbons did about the Roman Empire, he or she could use the Reagan presidency as the start of the decline and fall of the USA.
In fact, I hadn’t heard of Heather Cox Richardson (mea culpa), but found out that she is a Professor of History at Boston College, author of six books on history and politics, and is indeed the most widely read author on Substack. Below is the piece I was directed to, which you can read by clicking on it (but subscribe if you read regularly):
I’ll let you read the first three paragraphs for yourself; they recount how Reaganism led to the concentration of wealth among Americans, and, even though Democrats kept getting elected, Republicans started to delegitimize elections, culiminating in the January 6 insurrection. Perhaps she’s right about Reagan, but perhaps she’s not.
I was more interested in this, though:
Today, Maggie Haberman reported in the New York Times that on January 5, Marc Short, then–vice president Mike Pence’s chief of staff, told Pence’s lead Secret Service agent that Trump was about to turn against Pence publicly and that the vice president could be in danger. Clearly, members of the administration anticipated violence on January 6 and, astonishingly, expected it because of the actions of the U.S. president.
Click to read the NYT story. It’s worrisome, but I don’t see any serious evidence that Pence was ever in physical danger—at least from Trump. As hotheaded as Trump is, I can’t believe he’d think he’d survive in politics after masterminding an attack on his own Vice President:
Back to Richardson’s piece, though. It’s about economics, about which I know little and am not inspired to learn more. It’s also a news summary and I don’t see a lot of original thought. But remember, this is the first piece I’ve ever read by her, so the rest may be better. As for this one, I wasn’t inspired by snippets like this:
On Tuesday, Biden published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal touting his economic successes and explaining how he plans to transition from the red hot economy of the past year to stable, steady growth. He promised to work with anyone “willing to have an open and honest discussion that delivers real solutions for the American people.”
Will any Republicans take him up on it? Something else Biden wrote makes me doubt it: “I ran for president because I was tired of the so-called trickle-down economy. We now have a chance to build on a historic recovery with an economy that works for working families.”
Or this, which I already knew because a. it’s three days old (the column is June 3), and because it was reported in all the major media. Likewise with her last paragraph:
And on Wednesday, as the horrific murders of schoolchildren and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, have been followed by several more mass killings, Fox News Channel personality Tucker Carlson claimed that Democratic efforts to promote gun safety are not about public health. Instead, he said, Democrats want to disarm the people because they’re afraid of a popular uprising against them because “they know they rule illegitimately.”
Well, yes, I’d heard that, too. In truth, this piece looks more like a news summary than a thoughtful analysis of the news. I read another of her columns, which was more of the same, but with perhaps a bit more analysis. Still, I read Substack alongside the regular media (which also has op-eds) to garner long-form analysis and original thought, and I haven’t seen a lot of it in the three pieces I read. Still, perhaps people want a thoughtful yet short-form summary of the important news, which might explain Richardson’s popularity. One of her advantages, too, is that she can explain current events in light of history, as she did in a third column. Still, I find other Substackers more intellectually challenging.
To each their own.
15 thoughts on “The Substack writing of Heather Cox Richardson”
On Trump’s threat to Pence, Trump would not order a “hit”. Instead, he makes his wishes known to his coterie and hopes they’ll take the initiative. This is, of course, just like a mob boss who keeps his hands clean. Unlike a real mob boss, Trump is mostly surrounded by sycophants that have never killed anyone in their lives and probably don’t intend to. Even though they’re corrupt, they probably aren’t psychopathic like Trump. Trump attracts all kinds of ugly people but they all seem likely to want someone else to do the dirty work.
I think there is no dearth of citizens of the country who might be only too willing to be the Donald’s willing executioners.
Right, but the lack of killer instinct on the part of the intermediaries makes it an ineffective tool for Trump. If he becomes president again, this will change. He’ll have access to the military and will have a better handle on hiring his lieutenants than he did in his earlier administration.
I am not saying this was done in good taste, not at all; I was bored by it, but it stirred some people at the time.
I’m the Steve who sent Jerry this article, and I’d like to correct my typo. It was Gibbon, not Gibbons, of course, who wrote The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.
I’m with you on Richardson. Hers is the first email I read every morning.
On behalf of pedantic Gibbon fans, thank you for the correction!
Richardson’s daily email is indeed often a summary of the day’s events, so there is repetition. But sometimes the historical context is fascinating (I believe her specialty is the Reconstruction), and often chilling.
I’m a daily HCR reader. If you have ever wondered how we, as a country, got to where we find ourselves (politically, historically, morally…) then HCR puts it in context. Given the inadequate knowledge of history (myself included) in this country I find her writings an incredible asset. Of course if your history knowledge is top-of-the-class then I can see where one might not be challenged.
Richardson’s daily posts are brilliant, in my opinion. She explains what’s going on from a historical perspective that clarifies how the current political situation came into being.
We have another trickle down that seems to be having the effect of deconstructing the thinking process of too many. A daily barrage of weird, false, and bombastic commentary seems to have caused serious damage.
I’ve never read any of Richardson’s summaries before. Based on just this latest one, they seem to be a unique (in my experience) combination of relevant history and daily news. If you are going to read only one source, perhaps it works but it tells me stuff I already know. Her take on history is mildly interesting but its brevity limits its usefulness and I have no real reason to prefer her take over so many others.
“Still, I find other Substackers more intellectually challenging.”
Jerry, would you please suggest a couple?
There is a substack with the very tart name of “Fisted by Foucault” which is written by the very sharp commentator Niccolo Soldo.
The substack I attach link to is about inflation and the European economy…..and the inflation is brutal for everyday Europeans.
https://niccolo.substack.com/p/cowardice
Dear Mr. Biden, how can you call an economic system in which FedGov spends and distributes $6 TRILLION in Social Services each year out of a total of $7 Trillion total (and collects around half in taxes) “trickle down capitalism?” It’s a tsunami of ever-more-watered-down fiat currency poured over the heads of us as if “spending per se” is magically the same as sound currency, production, savings, investment, and individuals building their fortune?
I don’t blame “Dem” or “Repub.” We had a system of private enterprise and hard money, based on individualism and small but strong watchkeeper government. We voted it away. I blame every citizen, activist, thinker, worker, and businessperson who went along with Keynes’ Big Gamble.
[yes, I know I’ve been told here this is a “conspiracy theory.” Just because it might be so classified does not mean it is not the raw, brutal, devastating truth. We cooked our own golden goose.]