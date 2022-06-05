Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Sunday, June 5, 2022: National Ketchup Day (remember, according to the Reagan administration, ketchup is a vegetable!) It’s also World Day Against Speciesism and World Environment Day.

Things that happened on June 5 include:

A first edition and first printing of this book (two volumes) will run you about $15,000:

1883 – The first regularly scheduled Orient Express departs Paris.

1893 – The trial of Lizzie Borden for the murder of her father and step-mother begins in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

She was acquitted, though she almost certainly did the crime with an axe. After the trial, she lived in the family home in Fall River, Massachusetts for the rest of her life, though she was ostracized:

1916 – Louis Brandeis is sworn in as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court; he is the first American Jew to hold such a position.

1956 – Elvis Presley introduces his new single, “Hound Dog“, on The Milton Berle Show, scandalizing the audience with his suggestive hip movements.

And here’s that performance, followed by some banter between Uncle Miltie and the King:

1963 – The British Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, resigns in a sex scandal known as the “Profumo affair”.

1968 – Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy is assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan.

A video of the last moments of Kennedy’s life:

Sirhan Sirhan, now 78, remains iv prison, with his parole appeals regularly turned down. Here’s a photo of him from January’s NYT after Governor Gavin Newsom denied him parole again.

1981 – The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that five people in Los Angeles, California, have a rare form of pneumonia seen only in patients with weakened immune systems, in what turns out to be the first recognized cases of AIDS.

of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that five people in Los Angeles, California, have a rare form of pneumonia seen only in patients with weakened immune systems, in what turns out to be the first recognized cases of AIDS. 1989 – The Tank Man halts the progress of a column of advancing tanks for over half an hour after the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.

We still don’t know who Tank Man was, but here’s the Pulitzer-Prize-winning photo of him taken by Jeff Widener:

1995 – The Bose–Einstein condensate is first created.

This is a weird form of matter predicted by both Einstein and S. N. Bose around 1924. Here’s how it was done (Einstein should have won at least two Nobel Prizes):

The first “pure” Bose–Einstein condensate was created by Eric Cornell, Carl Wieman, and co-workers at JILA on 5 June 1995.. They cooled a dilute vapor of approximately two thousand rubidium-87 atoms to below 170 nK using a combination of laser cooling (a technique that won its inventors Steven Chu, Claude Cohen-Tannoudji, and William D. Phillips the 1997 Nobel Prize in Physics) and magnetic evaporative cooling.

DA NOOZ:

*I’m a sucker for articles with titles like this (from the WaPo), though when you click on it, the title changes. Click anyway to see how we can win:

Just follow the agenda below!

Democrats should level with voters. Instead of trying to convince us that Biden’s first two years were great, they should just admit that they have fallen short and be frank about the problem: There was never really a Democratic “trifecta,” because Manchin and Sinema are more independents than they are Democrats.

They should be clear, too, about the solution: a Senate with at least 52 Democrats and a House with at least 218 Democrats. If they get that, they can say, they will pass a specific agenda, something like this.

My take in caps:

Eliminate the filibuster. WON’T HAPPEN A national law guaranteeing a right to an abortion in the first trimester and in all cases of rape and incest. WOULD BE OVERTURNED BY THE SUPREME COURT. A democracy reform law mandating independent commissions to draw state and congressional districts lines free of gerrymandering; vote-by-mail and two weeks of early voting; proportional representation through multi-member congressional districts; and measures to prevent election subversion. TOO HARD TO PASS. A ban on the sale of military-style weapons such as AR-15 rifles and high-capacity magazines, along with universal background checks for gun sales. POSSIBLE BUT UNLIKELY A minimum income tax of at least 20 percent on billionaires. VERY UNLIKELY A ban on members of Congress buying individual stocks. SHOULD BE DONE AND SEEMS FEASIBLE National marijuana legalization. IT’S LEGAL IN MANY STATES, WHICH VIOLATES THE FEDERAL LAW. THEY SHOULD BE BROUGHT IN LINE BUT WILL REPUBLICANS VOTE FOR THIS MEASURE. A climate change plan that puts the United States on a path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. NO WAY A required civics and life-skills course for high school seniors, with the same curriculum throughout the country. AND WHO, EXACTLY, WILL DESIGN THIS CURRICULUM? IF EVERY THERE WAS A PLEDGE DESIGNED TO ALIENATE DEMOCRATIC AND INDEPENDENT VOTERS, THIS IS ONE. Voluntary term limits of 12 years in Congress for all Democrats (six terms in the House, two in the Senate). DREAM ON Well, even if these were feasible, they’d be impossible to implement within two years, and, at any rate, author Perry Bacon Jr. says that we’d also need the present Democratic leadership to step down. (Presumably he wants to put the Squad in charge.): A Democratic agenda like this won’t be credible, particularly to voters who aren’t hardcore Democrats, if implementation relies on the same people who have long been in charge. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (Md.), Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (S.C.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) have been in party leadership almost my entire adult life. As people who seem desperate to hang on to power even as they decline in effectiveness, they epitomize the problems with Washington. They should all pledge to step down and make room for new congressional leadership if the Democrats retain majorities, as Pelosi has already implied that she will. A lovely dream (depending on who the “new leaders” are!).

*Five years ago I reported with sorrow that Chicago’s “Dyke March” had banned lesbians carrying the “Jewish Pride” flag: a rainbow flag with a Star of David in the middle. It was said to be “triggering,” but of course it’s only triggering if you’re anti-Semitic. The anti-Semitism is still going on, as reported by Nellie Bowles (who is gay) at Bari Weiss’s Substack site but now Gay Pride parades are increasingly banning police marching in uniform. It’s a sign of hatred of cops, but seems to me deeply unproductive, as what would dispel suspicion of cops, at least in gay people, than uniformed officers proclaiming publicly and proudly that they’re gay. Here’s Nellie’s paragraph with links.

My favorite banner for a “dyke” march in Chicago included a woman dancing on top of a cop car, the words ACAB (all cops are bastards), and a burning Israeli flag (very pro-gay culture in Gaza, I’ve heard). Uniformed gay cops aren’t allowed to march in most of our big city parades (cops are bastards). Jewish stars can’t be flown in some of the marches (Judaism is about Israel, and Zionism is racism, so no Jewish stuff allowed). It’s all very inclusive, you see.

*From The National in Scotland: the BBC has apologized for what it said was a “misleading characterization” of J. K. Rowling’s views on transgender people. The misleading statement was made by an interviewer:

The BBC has said it “misleadingly” described JK Rowling as holding “very unpopular opinions” on gender identity.

. . . The journalist [Tom Sutclife] was interviewing the philosopher Professor Erich Hatala Matthes about his new book Drawing the Line which explores whether it is possible to separate art from the artist. Sutcliffe brought up the Harry Potter author, who has been outspoken over her views on gender. He asked: “And do you think there’s a major philosophical distinction between artists who have committed crimes, have been found guilty of crimes, and artists who simply have unpopular opinions? “You bring up the case of JK Rowling who clearly has a very unpopular opinion regarding gender identity and has, as a consequence of that, faced severe and serious criticism. Are those the same things?” The BBC said it was fair to discuss Rowling in this context as she appeared in Matthes’s book and the reporter distinguished her from the likes of Hitler and R Kelly. The broadcaster said that part of the interview was neither “harmful nor offensive”. But the BBC admitted calling Rowling’s views unpopular was “potentially misleading”. It said: “The ECU agreed … that Mr Sutcliffe’s reference to a ‘very unpopular opinion’ was potentially misleading because, while it had clearly proved objectionable to some, there was no conclusive evidence that the objectors represented a majority.” Well I’ll be! Not much of an apology, but at least they’re using empirical grounds to correct themselves! *Trans-speciesism is here! The Torygraph reports that a man is fulfilling his dream to become a dog by spending £12,000 on a costume that makes him look like Lassie! (see below): A man has fulfilled his life-long dream of becoming a dog after spending £12,500 on an ultra-realistic collie costume. It might sound barking mad but Japanese animal fanatic Toko couldn’t be happier in his new life as a Lassie-lookalike. The amazing tail of transformation has catapulted the Youtuber, known only as Toko, to online fame and made international headlines. “I was able to fulfil my dream of becoming an animal,” he declared in a celebratory post on Twitter, complete with video of him in his dog suit rolling on the floor. . . . The canine costume, which allows Toko to achieve his ambition of walking on four legs, was made over 40 days by TV and film costume agency Zeppet. . . .One fan said, “I think it’s awesome that you are a Border collie. Never change unless you want to.” But others reacted with howls of derision and suggested he was doggone crazy. One wrote: “You spent money on that?” As for the dog himself, Toko said on Thursday he had been swamped by the media pack’s interest in his metamorphosis. “I have received many media inquiries. Sorry, but I am working during the day and will be slow to reply,” he said on Twitter. Here are pics and a video. Pretty amazing! But what are his pronouns? “Good boy”? 着ぐるみをオーダーしてました！ おかげさまで動物になってみたいという夢を叶えることができました！ https://t.co/jUFxSWW6cl pic.twitter.com/zJIX8VcWfm — トコ (@toco_eevee) April 11, 2022

*Want to see a really good example of anti-Israel bias in the New York Times? Read the editorial board’s op-ed “Who killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh?” They all but answer: “Israeli soldiers”, when in fact the weight of the evidence is that she was shot by a Palestinian by mistake. But of course the NYT barely mentions that evidence.

*Finally, the person behind one of the world’s most widely-seen visages has died. Remember this image?

If you’re my age, you probably saw that face every day, for it’s the face emblazoned on every jar of Gerber Baby Food. And the little girl who posed for it, Ann Turner Cook, died Friday in Florida at age 95:

Ms. Cook was the bona fide Gerber baby, the winner of a nationwide contest in 1928 that has since seen her portrait reproduced on billions of jars of baby food and other items sold round the world. In 1990, The New York Times described the sketch, by the artist Dorothy Hope Smith, as being “among the world’s most recognizable corporate logos.”

As a baby, Ms. Cook was in very much the right place at the right time. As an adult, however, fearing ridicule for her long-running role as a princess of puréed peas, she did not disclose her identity for decades. Here she is, young and older: She became a schoolteacher, and only revealed that she was the Gerber baby in the 1970s. She made only $5000 for the use of her image. Pikers!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is plumping for a treat

Hili: Is this chicken breast for me? Małgorzata: No, it’s our dinner but you will get a piece. Hili: Social justice demands that I get all of it.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy ten filet z kurczaka jest dla mnie? Małgorzata: Nie, to jest nasz obiad, ale dostaniesz kawałek. Hili: Społeczna sprawiedliwość wymaga, żeby był cały dla mnie.

And a photo of Szaron:

From Stephen:

From Meanwhile in Canada:

From Catspotting Society:

The Tweet of God:

I've made big plans this weekend, so cancel yours. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 3, 2022

From Andrée:

Flawless dismount of the day. pic.twitter.com/YJgwCC3Bmo — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) June 4, 2022

From Emma Hilton’s Twitter site:

This is where we are heading unless people wake up… https://t.co/47dj9W3p9M — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 4, 2022

From Barry. Is this the dumbest person in Congress? (I bet the top ten contenders are all Republicans!) Note the reference to a “peach tree dish.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene says the government is planning to “zap” people inside their bodies if they try to eat a real cheeseburger. pic.twitter.com/gCDHiH5Bsy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 29, 2022

From Ginger K. Lock up the owners! #MeowToo

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

5 June 1936 | A French Jewish girl, Gina Goldstein, was born in Paris. She arrived at #Auschwitz on 13 September 1942 in a transport of 1,000 Jews deported from Drancy. She was murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/vA7kt9L3po — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 5, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. First, unrequited lovers (can anybody read the script?):

قطط اخر زمن pic.twitter.com/CDwBDrOBC4 — Error 404 (@Error4019082820) June 4, 2022

Damn; they are drunk!

The problem with a five-day royal bank holiday is that by Saturday no one at the Telegraph is still sober pic.twitter.com/wTRJAG6sBt — Nicholas Guyatt (@NicholasGuyatt) June 4, 2022

Duckling getting a ride. Google translation: “Naminori spot-billed duck parent and child Yawning on top and standing up.” The YouTube video is largely about ducks as well.

“Erection” indeed!

A few years ago All Saints Church in Hereford got funding for the erection of a cafe on a new mezzanine level. A new seating gallery had excellent lighting, all the better to illuminate detail of the magnificent intricate carvings cloaked in shadow since the 14th century! …Ah. pic.twitter.com/3Y3wMDkGh2 — Folk Horror Magpie (@folkhorrormagpi) June 2, 2022