June 5, 2022 • 8:00 am

Today’s Sunday: the day for John Avise‘s bird photos. Today he finishes a mini-series with the third installment of rare birds spotted in California. His IDs and text are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Rare-Bird Alert, Part 3

This is the third and final set of pictures of hotline (exceptionally rare or vagrant) birds that I have photographed in Orange County, California over the last 15 years.  Again, the photos are in a random order (much the way that new reports arrive on our local birding hotline).

Reddish Egret (Egretta rufescens):

Prairie Falcon (Falco mexicanus):

Burrowing Owl (Athene cunicularia):

Varied Thrush (Ixoreus naevius), female:

Rusty Blackbird (Euphagus carolinus):

Yellow-headed Blackbird (Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus), non-breeding plumage:

Painted Bunting (Passerina ciris):

American Bittern (Botaurus lentiginosus):

Least Bittern (Ixobrychus exilis), juvenile:

Ferruginous Hawk (Buteo regalis):

Brown Booby (Sula leucogaster):

Brown Booby in flight:

Harris’s Sparrow (Zonotrichia querula):

