Today’s Sunday: the day for John Avise‘s bird photos. Today he finishes a mini-series with the third installment of rare birds spotted in California. His IDs and text are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Rare-Bird Alert, Part 3 This is the third and final set of pictures of hotline (exceptionally rare or vagrant) birds that I have photographed in Orange County, California over the last 15 years. Again, the photos are in a random order (much the way that new reports arrive on our local birding hotline). Reddish Egret (Egretta rufescens):

Brown Booby in flight: