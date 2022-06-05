Today’s Sunday: the day for John Avise‘s bird photos. Today he finishes a mini-series with the third installment of rare birds spotted in California. His IDs and text are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Rare-Bird Alert, Part 3
This is the third and final set of pictures of hotline (exceptionally rare or vagrant) birds that I have photographed in Orange County, California over the last 15 years. Again, the photos are in a random order (much the way that new reports arrive on our local birding hotline).
Reddish Egret (Egretta rufescens):
Prairie Falcon (Falco mexicanus):
Burrowing Owl (Athene cunicularia):
Varied Thrush (Ixoreus naevius), female:
Rusty Blackbird (Euphagus carolinus):
Yellow-headed Blackbird (Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus), non-breeding plumage:
Painted Bunting (Passerina ciris):
American Bittern (Botaurus lentiginosus):
Least Bittern (Ixobrychus exilis), juvenile:
Ferruginous Hawk (Buteo regalis):
Brown Booby (Sula leucogaster):
Brown Booby in flight:
Harris’s Sparrow (Zonotrichia querula):
