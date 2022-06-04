Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Mietek monologue)

Welcome to the Cat Sabbath, Saturday, June 4, 2022, when all cats are expected to avoid work and study the Talmud. (Every day is Cat Shabbos.) It’s graduation day at the University of Chicago, when the class of 2023 moves up to become four-year students. As always, we award honorary degrees only to scholars and do not solicit the likes of Taylor Swift to give commencement advice to our students. Foodwise, it’s National Cheese Day, a food that is kosher so long as it’s not mixed with meat. It’s also a favorite of many cats.
Finally, it’s the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.
The Google Doodle today (click on screenshot below; there’s an animation at the click) celebrates the life of Kiyoshi Kuromiya, described as a “Japanese American author and civil rights, anti-war, gay liberation, and HIV/AIDS activist.”
A photo of Kuromiya from the Philadelphia Gay News:
Stuff that happened on June 4 include:
- 1783 – The Montgolfier brothers publicly demonstrate their montgolfière (hot air balloon).
- 1876 – An express train called the Transcontinental Express arrives in San Francisco, via the First Transcontinental Railroad only 83 hours and 39 minutes after leaving New York City.
A poster announcing the opening of the Transcontinental Railroad 7 years before the record run:
- 1896 – Henry Ford completes the Ford Quadricycle, his first gasoline-powered automobile, and gives it a successful test run.
Here’s Ford in his Quadricycle that same year. These were custom-built cars with 4 horsepower and a top speed of 20 mph, and they were very expensive. The average Joe wasn’t able to afford a car until Ford produced the Model T (and Ford got very rich).
- 1912 – Massachusetts becomes the first state of the United States to set a minimum wage.
Here are the current hourly minimum wages in the U.S. (from Wikipedia; click to enlarge). California and Washington D.C. lead the nation, with hourly minimums of $15.00 or more:
- 1913 – Emily Davison, a suffragist, runs out in front of King George V‘s horse at The Derby. She is trampled, never regains consciousness, and dies four days later.
Here’s the famous video of Davison, who didn’t intend to commit suicide, running in front of the King’s horse. It occurs at 2:11.
- 1917 – The first Pulitzer Prizes are awarded: Laura E. Richards, Maude H. Elliott, and Florence Hall receive the first Pulitzer for biography (for Julia Ward Howe). Jean Jules Jusserand receives the first Pulitzer for history for his work With Americans of Past and Present Days. Herbert B. Swope receives the first Pulitzer for journalism for his work for the New York World.
- 1919 – Women’s rights: The U.S. Congress approves the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guarantees suffrage to women, and sends it to the U.S. states for ratification.
Here it is:
The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.
Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
- 1939 – The Holocaust: The MS St. Louis, a ship carrying 963 German Jewish refugees, is denied permission to land in Florida, in the United States, after already being turned away from Cuba. Forced to return to Europe, more than 200 of its passengers later die in Nazi concentration camps.
This is a bit misleading: yes, we turned away the Jews (how could we have done that?), as did Canada, but all of them eventually found refuge in England, Belgium, and the Netherlands. It was the refugees to the latter two countries who were rounded up by the Nazis and later killed. Still. . . .
Some of the happy passengers arriving in Belgium:
- 1940 – World War II: The Dunkirk evacuation ends: the British Armed Forces completes evacuation of 338,000 troops from Dunkirk in France. To rally the morale of the country, Winston Churchill delivers, only to the House of Commons, his famous “We shall fight on the beaches” speech.
The famous bit of that speech:
- 1986 – Jonathan Pollard pleads guilty to espionage for selling top secret United States military intelligence to Israel.
DA NOOZ:
*The Washington Post dissects the question of why the overwhelming majority of mass shooters are young men. They talk about developmental differences between the sexes, the prefrontal cortex, and so on, but not once do they mention the word “evolution”! We’re not the only species in which males are more aggressive, violent, and more willing to take risks than females (and we can imagine good evolutionary reasons connected with reproduction), but they should also have noted that most crime in general, including non-mass shootings, are also perpetrated by males.
But they always find somebody to implicate acculturation, which may be a factor but probably not the main one:
Eric Madfis, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Washington at Tacoma, talks about “White male grievance,” although he acknowledges that not all the shooters have been White. He suggests the perpetrators are trying to regain control through a “masculine” solution after a long period of frustration.
“We teach boys and men that the only socially acceptable emotion to have is not to be vulnerable and sensitive, but to be tough and macho and aggressive,” Madfis said in an interview.
*According to the Church Times, a British religious site, the Anglican Church is doomed to extinction in the UK, perhaps within four decades. The statistics come from calculating the rate at which believers “infect” each other with faith, qualified by the rate at which believers meet their maker. This is expressed as the statistic “R” (h/t Barry):
The study was compiled by Dr John Hayward, a mathematician at the University of South Wales and the founder of the church-growth modelling site. He analysed data from 13 denominations to calculate their R-rate — a technique more usually associated with calculating the spread of disease.
For a virus such as Covid-19, an R number of more than one indicates that the disease is spreading rapidly, while an R-rate of less than one points to its dying out. Dr Hayward has now applied the same model to church attendance.
He says that he saw the potential of applying R-number modelling to church growth in 1999. “The analogy works when existing church members add new members through personal contact, whether directly or indirectly,” he writes in his report.
He analysed attendance data from between 2000 and 2020, and found that Church of England and Roman Catholic churches across the UK have R numbers of just over 0.9. Their congregations could vanish by 2062, he concludes.
It’s appropriate to use an infection rate since, as Hitchens said, “Religion poisons everything.”
*In the NYT, sports writer Kurt Streeter asks a good question: why, among all sports, is the popularity of women’s tennis about equal to that of men’s tennis, when the sex-based athletic differential applies across many sports? Streeter says the answer is complicated, but in fact offers only one solution: women in other sports are too much “in your face”!
We still live in a world where strong, powerful women who break the mold struggle for acceptance. Consider the W.N.B.A., stocked with outspoken women, a majority of them Black, who have shown a communal willingness to take aggressive stands for L.G.B.T.Q. rights, reproductive freedom and politics. How do you think that goes down in many corners of America and the world?
Yes, tennis often has a few outspoken players willing to publicly buck against power. In the game’s modern era, Venus and Serena Williams did it just by showing up and dominating. Naomi Osaka bent the rules with her face masks protesting for Black rights. But the vast majority of women in tennis wear their significant power quietly, behind the scenes, and in a way that does not overly upset the male-dominated status quo. To think that this is not a factor in the pro tour’s popularity would be foolish.
Well, call me foolish, but I’m not buying this explanation. And I have no alternative, either. But I love watching women’s tennis, although basketball or baseball don’t attract me. I prefer watching women’s gymnastics, but the Big Show for that sport comes only once every four years.
*From the Insider, clever California judges took advantage of the literal law itself to protect bumble bees. See explanation below the tweet, and a longer bit about the ruling, including the ruling itself, here. (h/t Matthew, Ginger K.)
"The issue presented here is whether the bumble bee, a terrestrial invertebrate, falls within the definition of fish," the judges wrote in their ruling. And, they concluded, it does.”
California court rules that bees are a type of fish https://t.co/DmCcRBFEkd
— Jason "Cinnamologus" Williams (@JasonWilliamsNY) June 3, 2022
From the site:
A trio of judges in California said on Tuesday that bees could be legally classified as a type of fish as part of a ruling that gave added conservation protections to the endangered species.
“The issue presented here is whether the bumble bee, a terrestrial invertebrate, falls within the definition of fish,” the judges wrote in their ruling. And, they concluded, it does.
Formerly, the problem for bee lovers — and lovers of all Californian terrestrial invertebrates — was down to the way protected animals had been classified in the state’s laws.
While four bee species were classified as endangered in 2018, land invertebrates are not explicitly protected under the California Endangered Species Act, which protects endangered “native species or subspecies of a bird, mammal, fish, amphibian, reptile, or plant.”
But the law’s fish and game code, which establishes the basis on which plants and animals are protected, defines “fish” as “a wild fish, mollusk, crustacean, invertebrate, amphibian, or part, spawn, or ovum of any of those animals.”
*The Wall Street Journal asks and answers the perennial question, “Why do ducks get in a row? To swim better.” The answer is that ducklings do it under the right conditions as a way of using wave motion to move forward with less energy—to draft.
The thing is, though, I covered and explained this issue in depth last October. Who’s a good boy? Who scooped the Wall Street Journal? Show me justice!
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, two new friends are going for walkies:
A: Are you coming in?Hili: No, I’m waiting for Szaron.
Ja: Wchodzisz?Hili: Nie, czekam na Szarona.
A picture of baby Kulka
And a rare Mietek monologue, as the ginger cat greets the weekend:
Mitek: Is it Saturday yet?
And a picture of Karolina in back in Kyev, holding the Great Children’s Encyclopedia (note the cat ears)
Caption: From yesterday’s mail. According to Natasza, Karolina is quickly making up for lost time.
From reader Pliny the in Between’s Far Corner Cafe: Some people who believe in evolution are still arguing how we could all have descended from a literal mated pair of Homo sapiens. It’s not true.
Paula found a picture of a Queen’s Jubilee Cake in a Facebook foodie group. Here it is! (Not a great likeness. . . )
From Jesus of the Day:
Wisdom from G-d:
Why have laws controlling guns? Killers will just ignore them anyway.
Why have laws against rape? Rapists will just ignore them anyway.
Why have laws against anything? Criminals will just ignore them anyway.
Why have government?
Why have society?
Why try to do anything?
— God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 3, 2022
Ricky Gervais has a new Netflix special, “Supernature,” but I haven’t watch it. Here, however, is a relevant tweet:
Thanks for all your amazing tweets about #SuperNature.
It really means a lot. Here's my cat that's meant to help me live longer 😂 pic.twitter.com/xUF4LO6LRf
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 2, 2022
Here’s an interesting analysis by a YouTuber and avowed feminist, explaining why Amber Heard came out second in the Depp/Heard fracas. It involves many tweets, but I found it useful. The short take: Heard’s evidence (and her own testimony) apparently didn’t prove credible to the jury.
Here’s why Amber Heard lost. According to the law and the facts. 🧵 Johnny Depp sued Amber heard for defamation of character. So he had to prove by “a preponderance of the evidence” that AH published a statement, that was false, that harmed his reputation, that was about him…
— Natalie Whittingham Burrell 🐥 (@natlawyerchic) June 2, 2022
From Barry, apparently a serious attempt to discredit evoution:
[sucks air through teeth, then takes bracing shot of drain unclogger] pic.twitter.com/g9sCgQhOsd
— Take That Darwin (@TakeThatDarwin) May 3, 2022
From Ginger K.:
IN CONCLUSION: Based on the ample evidence I have laid out, it’s very clear that I should definitely be allowed to bite those pic.twitter.com/aQlLEVIYhQ
— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) April 16, 2022
From the Auschwitz Memorial:
4 June 1894 | A Polish woman, Stefania Zelawska, was born in Krakow. A florist.
In #Auschwitz from 16 December 1942.
No. 27203
She perished in the camp on 21 June 1943. pic.twitter.com/8x2h8pu5YK
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 4, 2022
Tweets from Dr. Cobb, who’s enjoying the holiday for the Queen. He’s not a fan of the royalty, though. About this tweet, showing Boris Johnson getting booed, Matthew says,
“Good news from the events at St Pauls. Worth listening to. If the union-jack bedecked loons are booing him, it means something.”
The Prime Minister @BorisJohnson arriving with wife Carrie at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Platinum Thanksgiving Service is booed by some in the crowd@BBCNews pic.twitter.com/rHbBgX8Jzh
— Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) June 3, 2022
CEILING KITTENS!
They were so small 🥺 https://t.co/FYrBqnm4dn
— The Dodo (@dodo) June 3, 2022
And one of Matthew’s beloved optical illusions:
Vertically or horizontally aligned crosses appear to tilt. pic.twitter.com/5AQOT74xcI
— Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) June 3, 2022
11 thoughts on “Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Mietek monologue)”
Imagine this cast in a movie:
Faye Dunaway
Sam Wanamaker
Wendy Hiller
Jonathan Pryce
Malcolm McDowell
Max von Sydow
Donald Houston
Orson Welles
James Mason
Katherine Ross
Ben Gazzara
Janet Suzman
Denholm Elliott
Leonard Rossiter
Lots of well-known British TV names there too. Sounds good, doesn’t it? But it’s a downer: The Voyage of the Damned, about the MS St Louis. An expensive Lew Grade epic, with a cast of thousands, well, a lot of actors who did it as a passion project. Very hard to find now, and rather dated, but worth a look.
Richard Attenborough’s Bridge Too Far had Robert Redford, Ryan O’Neal, Dirk Bogard, Sean Connery, Edward Fox, Anthony Hopkins, Michael Caine, Michael Byrne, James Caan, Gene Hackman, Ben Cross, Hardy Kruger, Maximilian Schell, Laurence Olivier, Liv Ullmann, Alun Armstrong, Donald Pickering, Christopher Good, Denholm Elliott, Jeremy Kemp, and others.
It was watchable.
I think the last sentence is the alternative explanation. In most sports, the women’s game is inferior entertainment compared to the men’s game because, although the skill level might be similar, the relative lack of power is a detraction. In tennis, I think the power of the men’s game makes it less interesting. Take it to extremes: the server serves the ball so fast that the receiver has no chance of getting it back. That’s not interesting – well it’s not interesting if it happens all the time.
—
I doubt if the people with union flags at the platinum jubilee were Matthew’s “loons”. They are probably just royalists out for a celebration. The British prime minister, however, is deeply unpopular and has lost any respect he might have had with the public. If he had a shred of integrity, he would have resigned months ago. If he or his team had an iota of competence, the parties would never have been allowed to happen.
—
I find the Depp/Heard trial quite interesting. The BBC didn’t really start reporting it until Heard took the stand and, if you read their reports, you would have assumed it was a slam dunk win to her. On the other hand, my Youtube recommendations have been full of the trial for weeks and the videos that I was served with by The Algorithm, universally showed a trial in which Depp’s lawyers and witnesses ran rings around Heard and her team. I suspect there is a lot of confirmation bias going on with the supporters of both sides, but the jury seems to have mostly sided with Depp.
From the point of view of the woke crowd, this is, of course, an indictment of the American legal system. See for example PZ Myers’ article. He says:
It’s not crossed Myers’ mind that Heard is a professional actor and so it’s possible that what he saw was a performance.
Regarding Boris at the Abbey: he was asked to read one of the lessons, from the Epistle to the Philippians, which included the passage:
“Whatever is true, whatever is honourable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable…think about these things”.
Oh, the irony!
Why have a minimum wage? What would happen if you let the employer and the employee figure it out?
I would join you in listing gymnastics as a sport where the women are more interesting to watch or follow. And how about also figure skating and, for that matter, ice dancing? (If we think of the male partner as support while the woman is the performer — unfair, I admit.) I know there are those who would cavill at counting these all as sports, but that fits the point — maybe women are admired in these sports because they are the ones incorporating elements resembling artistic performance.
And similar to the distinction of speed skating from figure skating, we could note the differences of swim racing and diving, where the latter has more of the judged elements of form and performance. And also, I suggest, that makes it an area for women athletes to shine.
I don’t buy the artistic argument. As far as I am concerned women’s athletics and swim racing are neither more nor less interesting to watch than the men’s. The fact that the men can go a bit faster or jump further or whatever is not an issue if men and women are not competing against each other. What makes it exciting usually is when the competition is close.
It may reflect the events in which the UK has had medal success in recent Olympics but I’d say here male diving is a lot more well known than women diving and it is not clear that women shine more in that sport.
As a tennis fan, I think it’s easy to explain why women’s tennis is completely watchable, while I have no interest in watching other women’s sports: it’s an individual sport that involves a great amount of strategy in addition to the athleticism, and both are easier to enjoy when it’s only individuals playing. It’s much easier to appreciate the athleticism and strategy on an individual level.
But when you put a team together, as in hockey or basketball, you end up watching a product that’s so inferior to the men’s that it’s just not fun to watch. Watching the main women’s leagues for those two sports is several rungs below watching even men’s juniors teams, to say nothing of minor league teams. That last statement is borne out by the fact that even the greatest women’s soccer team the world has ever seen — the women’s national US soccer team — played matches in the past against under-16 boys teams from around the country and regularly lost. The same happened with hockey: the greatest women’s hockey teams ever assembled, which were the Olympics US team of 2018 and Canada’s 2014 team, practiced and lost against high-level boy’s high school teams. Most of the greatest women to ever play ice hockey were on those teams.
Of course, none of this implies that women shouldn’t be playing these sports, or that their accomplishments in them aren’t special and exceptional. But when you’re used to watching a certain level of play, it’s difficult to watch a level of play that falls below even really good boys’ under-16 teams. I think this is why sports like women’s hockey and basketball just haven’t caught on, despite the media pushing them very hard over the last few years. Both women’s leagues for those sports are directly paid for by the NBA and NHL, and wouldn’t be able to exist without that financial support, as there just isn’t enough interest.
EDIT: I notice that comment four above lists some other women’s sports that I also find fun to watch, and they’re all individual.
I don’t have a strong opinion on whether or not tennis is more or less enjoyable to watch than other sports when played by women but I seriously doubt the explanation offered in the NYT for the greater popularity of tennis. I think that there is actually quite a strong history of women tennis players being ‘in your face’ and pushing for equality. Billie Jean King springs to mind as an obvious example but she was not alone in fighting for a better deal for women in tennis and beyond. There are also a large number of women now playing soccer, rugby, cricket and various other team sports professionally and I don’t think it is true that most of them ‘are in your face’ political campaigners.
It would be impossible for women playing team sports to demand equal pay to men. In something like tennis, the courts are there and the TV time can be given equally. In the team sports, the men generate billions of dollars in revenue, while the women’s leagues lose money. Billie Jean King had the luck of advocating for parity in an individual sport where giving equal pay wasn’t particularly difficult, and where giving equal air time was easier because (1) it’s easier to watch women’s sports when it’s an individual sport, and (2) the tournaments in which they’re playing are already set up for both sexes, so it’s not a financial burden to give the same prize money and coverage to both sexes. It’s also easier to get invested in specific people when it’s an individual sport, which I think explains why it’s hard for women in team sports to stand out and have strong personalities/charisma (I assume that’s what you mean by “in your face”).
I have a confession to make. I had no idea that I was supposed to send any of our cats to Hebrew school. I suppose I could take a couple of volumes of Talmud out to the barn, to see if they are inspired, but I don’t hold out much hope that they will study it.