Sunday: Hili dialogue

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the life and victories of Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt (1878-1960),known as “The Great Gama”. The Doodle and then a photo are below, and Wikipedia says this:

[Gama] was a pehlwani wrestler in British India and a strongman. In the early 20th century, he was an undefeated wrestling champion of the world Born in village Jabbowal, Amritsar District in the Punjab Province of British India in 1878, Baksh was awarded a version of the World Heavyweight Championship on 15 October 1910. Undefeated in a career spanning more than 52 years, he is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. After the partition of British India, into the Dominion of India and the Dominion of Pakistan in August 1947, Gama opted for Pakistan, where he died in Lahore on May 23, 1960.

Undefeated! He did 5,000 pushups and 3,000 squats per day, often wearing 100 kilos of weights.

And here’s the Asian sport of pehlwani wrestling, in which Butt was undefeated:

Stuff that happened on May 22 include:

1455 – Start of the Wars of the Roses: At the First Battle of St Albans, Richard, Duke of York, defeats and captures King Henry VI of England.

1804 – The Lewis and Clark Expedition officially begins as the Corps of Discovery departs from St. Charles, Missouri.v

1826 – HMS Beagle departs on its first voyage.

departs on its first voyage. 1849 – Future U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is issued a patent for an invention to lift boats, making him the only U.S. president to ever hold a patent.

As far as I now, the “buoyancy device” was never put into use.

1906 – The Wright brothers are granted U.S. patent number 821,393 for their “Flying-Machine“.

Here’s one diagram from the ten-page patent, which you can see in its entirety here.

1964 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson launches the Great Society.

2002 – Civil rights movement: A jury in Birmingham, Alabama, convicts former Ku Klux Klan member Bobby Frank Cherry of the 1963 murder of four girls in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

2015 – The Republic of Ireland becomes the first nation in the world to legalize gay marriage in a public referendum.

Who was the first couple to marry legally in the world. Wikipedia says this:

While Glenn Cunningham and Adriano Vilar are often cited as the first same-sex couple to have their civil partnership formally recognised in Ireland, in fact several hundred couples were recognised together at the exactly the same time. The couple formed a civil partnership at a ceremony in Northern Ireland in 2010.

But here are Cunningham and Vilar:

DA NOOZ:

*Monkeypox! It’s now in 14 countries. It’s not as deadly as smallpox, but smallpox vaccine seems to prevent it about 85% of the time. But why is there monkeypox in places with no monkeys?

*The Washington Post has made a list of “The top 10 GOP presidential candidates for 2024, ranked.” The ranking is done this way: “As usual, this list takes into account both how likely they are to run in the first place and how likely they are to win.”

And the list in order (#1 most likely to run and win; reasons are given):

Donald Trump (shoot me now!) Ron DeSantis Mike Pence Nikki Haley Tim Scott Ted Cruz Donald Trump, Jr. Glenn Youngkin Chris Sununu Asa Hutchinson

Any of these excite you? I didn’t think so.

*In response to American sanctions, Russia has just permanently banned 963 Americans from entering Russia, presumably forever (or until Russia changes its mind). Those banned include President Biden, Vice-President Harris, and “a wide-ranging collection of Biden administration members, Republicans, tech executives, journalists, lawmakers who have died, regular U.S. citizens and even actor Morgan Freeman.”

Ex-President Trump is not on the banned list.

*Here’s an almost self-contained news item penned by reader Ken:

Here’s a piece from The Miami Herald about how the “Don’t Say Gay” bill pushed through the Florida legislature by the dumpy demagogue in the Tallahassee governor’s mansion who has his eye on the US presidency — the law that offers rewards to vigilante parents who rat out gay teachers — is working out so far, even though the law doesn’t officially take effect until July 1st.

The demagogue is Republican governor Gov. Ron DeSantis, the law takes effect July 1, and is ambiguous. From the Herald:

The new law was both broad and vague, outlawing “classroom instruction … on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through grade 3” and stipulating these lessons must be “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for all older students. But it was specific when it came to punishment: Parents could sue school districts for violating the law. It would inspire a wave of copycat legislation — Alabama’s governor signed a near-identical measure into law in April, and similar bills are pending in at least 19 other states.

The paper tells of Nicolette Solomon, a fourth-grade Florida teacher who by all accounts was beloved by her students. But they figured out she was married to another woman, and that, though ok by the students, wasn’t okay with parents or her fellow teachers. After suffering harassment for being gay, she quit teaching and says she’ll never teach again in Florida.

*The National Health Service has removed the word “woman” from three pages about ovarian, womb and cervix cancers, cancers that occur only in biological women. From The Daily Fail, which reproduces both the original and changed pages:

The original version of the ovarian NHS cancer page featured the line: ‘Ovarian cancer, or cancer of the ovaries, is one of the most common types of cancer in women.’ It also highlights the women who may be particularly at risk, saying: ‘Ovarian cancer mainly affects women who have been through the menopause (usually over the age of 50), but it can sometimes affect younger women.’ However, in an update sneaked out in January — which campaigners only uncovered this week — both lines were removed. Instead, another line was added: ‘Anyone with ovaries can get ovarian cancer, but it mostly affects those over 50.’ . . .The same has happened to the NHS cervical cancer page with the previous version stating: ‘Cervical cancer develops in a woman’s cervix (the entrance to the womb from the vagina). It mainly affects sexually active women aged between 30 and 45.’ While the new version does feature a diagram of vagina, womb and cervix, no mention of women or woman is made. . . . But the NHS has defended the update, stating it seeks to make the pages ‘as helpful as possible to everyone who needs them’.

Other quoted maintain that this obfuscation of language could actually harm women’s health by not directing vital information to the relevant audience (h/t: Ginger K.)

*I discovered that Harper’s has a “Harper’s Index” of interesting and fun facts. Here’s from the latest (sources given at the site):

Portion of female students asked to sit alone for fifteen minutes who will self-administer an electric shock out of curiosity: 1/4 Of male students : 2/3

That one mystifies me. Are males more masochistic, or more curious?

*As reported by the Algemeiner, the law faculty of the City University of New York has endorsed the pro-BDS resolution passed last December by the Law School’s student government.

As reported by the Algemeiner, the law faculty of the City University of New York has endorsed the pro-BDS resolution passed last December by the Law School's student government.

At the time, the original measure was denounced by Jewish groups and rejected by CUNY Chancellor Matos Rodríguez, who said its call for an academic boycott was "contrary to a university's core mission to expose students personally and academically to a world that can be vastly different to their own, particularly through international exchange programs." The CUNY Law spokesperson said the faculty endorsement took place on May 12, and did not disclose further details of the vote. The cowards won't even reveal the vote tally much less, who voted for or against this resolution. BDS is of course anti-Semitic, since its aim is the elimination of the state of Israel, and so now we seem to have have an official university statement to that effect. As we at the University of Chicago have realized, it chills speech for official units within a University to make official statements on politics, ideology, or morality. I wonder what the Jewish law faculty think of this resolution. (h/t Malgorzata). What with these statements proliferating, is it in the future of American Jews to have to seek refuge in Israel, just as European refugees did a generation ago?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron take their walkies down to the river

Hili: We have to see how long it takes to get to the river. Szaron: But we’ve been there so many times. Hili: Yes, but sometimes we go fast and sometimes slow.

In Polish:

Hili: Trzeba sprawdzić ile czasu zabiera droga nad rzekę. Szaron: Przecież byliśmy tam tyle razy. Hili: Tak, ale czasem idziemy szybciej, a czasem wolniej.

From Barry: Land mammal greets sea mammal:

Furry mammal meets non-furry mammal pic.twitter.com/j62GEZ8jSF — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) April 29, 2022

Bill Maher dilates on LGBQ+ issues:

If this spike in trans children is all biological, why is it regional? Either Ohio is shaming them or California is creating them. pic.twitter.com/t3Tx23MOsu — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 21, 2022

From Malcolm. You’ll have to be a Brit to get this one, but I’m sure a British reader can explain it for us:

Good old Patrick Stewart! A tweet found by Ginger K:

#Picard scene with his mother was sad. Especially when you know what Patrick Stewart went through as a child. His father had untreated mental illness & Stewart grew up in an abusive household Now today why he's an advocate for Mental health & helping victims of Domestic Violence pic.twitter.com/uJLXhU0WY4 — el cucuy rojo (@nogoodchuck3) April 14, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

22 May 1900 | A Czech Jewish woman, Elsa Menzelová, was born in Prague. She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt Ghetto on 28 October 1944. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/LYTqQRJIjZ — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 22, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. Lovely visitors!

Our neighbours popped in for a visit this morning. It was lovely to see them – just a bit hard persuading them to leave afterwards… pic.twitter.com/IeKf5CfXRG — Cambridge Computer Science (@Cambridge_CL) May 11, 2022

Cats will be cats:

As I was just saying. . . .

Bought the cat a new chair 🙄📦 pic.twitter.com/w5NASayczQ — 𝗞𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁𝘆 & 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘃𝗲 (co-authors) (@TwosYourWords) May 19, 2022

Enlarge the separate pix to get a better look at this gorgeous longicorn:

Nocturnal beetling turned up a bunch of these beauties – the longhorn Pyrrhidium sanguineum. They were on a big oak limb that had come down in the winter storms. Tidily hirsute and that red is incandescent. pic.twitter.com/CZAz9o590E — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) May 19, 2022