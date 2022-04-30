Saturday: Hili dialogue

PCC(E) is docking in Marrakesh, so another brief post.
In Dobrzyn, Hili is contemplative
Kulka: Do you think it will get better?
Hili: Only pessimists can rejoice that they were wrong.
Kulka: Czy sądzisz, że będzie lepiej?
Hili: Tylko pesymiści mogą się cieszyć z tego, że byli w błędzie.
30 April 1922 | A Polish woman, Ludwika Polus, was born in Krakow.
In #Auschwitz from 19 January 1943.
No. 29885
In 1944 she was transferred to Natzweilter camp and liberated there. pic.twitter.com/vYabbbt2QS
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 30, 2022
From a police protocol of the Russians arrested by militiamen outside the Kremlin 🇷🇺:
"…the detainees were holding invisible posters with anti-government slogans." pic.twitter.com/B9hyUbeFj8
— Mikhail Khodorkovsky (English) (@mbk_center) April 29, 2022
Readers of certain age (many of you, I suspect) will undoubtedly have had this tune in their head at the mention of Marrakesh above. This version is a Crosby-Nash duo:
On this day:
1789 – On the balcony of Federal Hall on Wall Street in New York City, George Washington takes the oath of office to become the first elected President of the United States.
1897 – J. J. Thomson of the Cavendish Laboratory announces his discovery of the electron as a subatomic particle, over 1,800 times smaller than a proton (in the atomic nucleus), at a lecture at the Royal Institution in London.
1905 – Albert Einstein completes his doctoral thesis at the University of Zurich.
1939 – NBC inaugurates its regularly scheduled television service in New York City, broadcasting President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s N.Y. World’s Fair opening day ceremonial address.
1943 – World War II: The British submarine HMS Seraph surfaces near Huelva to cast adrift a dead man dressed as a courier and carrying false invasion plans. – A new film about the episode, Operation Mincemeat has had good reviews, I think.
1963 – The Bristol Bus Boycott is held in Bristol to protest the Bristol Omnibus Company’s refusal to employ Black or Asian bus crews, drawing national attention to racial discrimination in the United Kingdom.
1973 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard Nixon announces that White House Counsel John Dean has been fired and that other top aides, most notably H. R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, have resigned.
1980 – The Iranian Embassy siege begins in London.
2008 – Two skeletal remains found near Yekaterinburg, Russia are confirmed by Russian scientists to be the remains of Alexei and Anastasia, two of the children of the last Tsar of Russia, whose entire family was executed at Yekaterinburg by the Bolsheviks.
Births: As well as a bunch of dead royal dudes…
1777 – Carl Friedrich Gauss, German mathematician and physicist (d. 1855)
1866 – Mary Haviland Stilwell Kuesel, American pioneer dentist (d. 1936)
1877 – Alice B. Toklas, American memoirist (d. 1967)
1896 – Reverend Gary Davis, American singer and guitarist (d. 1972)
1938 – Larry Niven, American author and screenwriter
1954 – Jane Campion, New Zealand director, producer, and screenwriter – recent winner of the Academy Award for Best Director for The Power of the Dog
1975 – Johnny Galecki, American actor – And it all started with a big bang…
Those who turned up their toes:
1865 – Robert FitzRoy, English admiral, meteorologist, and politician, 2nd Governor of New Zealand (b. 1805) – later regretted the role he played in facilitating Darwin’s formulation of the theory of evolution.
1883 – Édouard Manet, French painter (b. 1832)
1900 – Casey Jones, American railroad engineer (b. 1863)
1943 – Beatrice Webb, English sociologist and economist (b. 1858)
1983 – Muddy Waters, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and bandleader (b. 1913)
1994 – Richard Scarry, American author and illustrator (b. 1919) – Farewell to Busytown…
2015 – Ben E. King, American singer-songwriter and producer (b. 1938)
Thanks again Jezgrove, for doing the daily vitals while Jerry is adrift. Re 1963 bus boycott, i interpreted Fiona Hill, in her recently published autobiography/political commentary book, “There Is Nothing for You Here” as saying that race has been much less of an issue for discrimination than class, place, or accent in the UK. Other thoughts on that from UK commenters?
Somewhere the ghost of George Orwell is sitting up, blinking in astonishment and struggling to find words …
Oded Galor’s new book The Journey of Humanity takes an optimistic view of the world (a cross between Yuval Noah Harari, Steven Pinker, and Julian Simon): https://www.theguardian.com/books/2022/apr/30/an-optimists-guide-to-the-future-the-economist-who-believes-that-human-ingenuity-will-save-the-world
I guess that I am of that certain age…the song immediately came to mind as I read the word Marakesh. Thanks for the memory video to kick off Saturday morning here on the East coast U.S. I am enjoying this week of our host being on Eastern Atlantic time and first commenters from UK and Europe.
Yep, my wife and I both did. I cranked up the volume and we enjoyed it.
Is anyone planning to do a Caturday post?
Absolute shedload of feline fun in this thread on Tw*tt*r
https://twitter.com/BBolander/status/1519746005494812672?s=20&t=FWf6bfPVvPHujavy31FQEA
Under the heading of
Which does rather make me wonder, how did juvenile velociraptors get “inducted” (if that’s the word) into the packs that are evidenced by footprint trails and tooth-marked bones?
Damn those invisible posters. The one on the left is particularly bad. And I’m sure there’s a spelling mistake on the right-hand one?