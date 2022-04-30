Saturday: Hili dialogue

PCC(E) is docking in Marrakesh, so another brief post.

In Dobrzyn, Hili is contemplative

Kulka: Do you think it will get better?

Hili: Only pessimists can rejoice that they were wrong.

Kulka: Czy sądzisz, że będzie lepiej?

Hili: Tylko pesymiści mogą się cieszyć z tego, że byli w błędzie.

30 April 1922 | A Polish woman, Ludwika Polus, was born in Krakow. In #Auschwitz from 19 January 1943.

No. 29885

In 1944 she was transferred to Natzweilter camp and liberated there. pic.twitter.com/vYabbbt2QS — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 30, 2022 From a police protocol of the Russians arrested by militiamen outside the Kremlin 🇷🇺:

"…the detainees were holding invisible posters with anti-government slogans." pic.twitter.com/B9hyUbeFj8 — Mikhail Khodorkovsky (English) (@mbk_center) April 29, 2022 Readers of certain age (many of you, I suspect) will undoubtedly have had this tune in their head at the mention of Marrakesh above. This version is a Crosby-Nash duo: