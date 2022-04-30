Caturday felid trifecta: Why cats hate aluminum foil; how to keep your cat from waking you up early; and My (cat) Baby Just Cares for Me

I cannot neglect the Caturday felids, and I’m told it’s Caturday. I present these articles without commentary, as we’re about to disembark fora 2.5-hour bus trip to Marrakesh.

The Dodo explains why cats despise aluminum foil (especially the sound when it crinkles. I don’t remember this from when I owned cats, but perhaps ailurophilic readers can weigh in.

This short article from Science Alert explains the reasons why your cat wakes you up early in the morning. This will not be news to many people. For example, here is Reason#1 and how to fix the issue:

They’re hungry. (DUH!)

To start addressing this problem, make sure your cat is getting enough to eat throughout the day. You can feed them a meal or a satisfying snack right before you go to bed. If you usually feed your cat in the morning, you need to make sure your cat is not associating wake up time with breakfast time. Leave a gap between when you get out of bed and when you feed kitty breakfast – aim for at least half an hour. You can also train your cat to associate something else with getting fed, such as saying “breakfast time!”.

As every cat owner knows, none of this advice will work (there are two other reasons) because underlying every reason is an unmentioned one: “Your cat just likes to piss you off.” But click below if you think the problem can be solved.

I periodically post Nina Simone’s fantastic live version of “My Baby Just Cares for Me” (see here, for example). While looking up the song on Wikipedia, I found this:

In 1987 a claymation music video was produced by Aardman Animations and directed by Peter Lord. The video prominently features live action footage showing details of a piano, brushes on a snare drum, and a double bass as they play the song. The two focal characters are represented by a singing cat in a club and the cat who is in love with her.

Well, of course I had to look for that video, and sure enough, it’s on YouTube. Enjoy:

