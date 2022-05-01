In Dobrzyn, Hili seems unhappy:
A: What are you doing here?
Hili: I’m hiding from the blows of fate.
Ja: Co tu robisz?
Hili: Ukrywam się przed ciosami losu.
1 May 1867 | A Czech Jew, Ludvík Federer, was born.
He was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt Ghetto on 26 October 1942. He was murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/KNL1qrweH3
— Auschwitz Memorial
An eerie occurrence, that is not CGI, and was filmed in India in real time.
Suddenly the ground rose up from the water, like a monster from the deep
This paddy field has apparently been supplemented by large amounts of rice husk ash possibly to fill gaps,
absorbing high amounts of water resulted in this dramatic footage 1/🧵pic.twitter.com/sOCC7kmh8Q
— Science girl
Finally, any readers who live, or who have friends who live, in the vicinity of Columbus, Ohio, or Indianapolis, might want to check this out – lots of tickets going for the Brain Cox / Robin Ince extravaganza next week:
A call to the people in Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis late night about @ProfBrianCox Horizons tour shows next weekend. https://t.co/dDYDlg1MkN pic.twitter.com/PseNleH8cY
— Robin Ince 💙
6 thoughts on “Sunday: Hili Dialogue”
And God said, Let the waters under the heaven be gathered together unto one place, and let the dry land appear: and it was so.
These husks are impressive. I wonder if the paddy can still be used. (I guess yes, after flattening it out a bit).
On this day:
1328 – Wars of Scottish Independence end: By the Treaty of Edinburgh–Northampton, England recognises Scotland as an independent state.
1807 – The Slave Trade Act 1807 takes effect, abolishing the slave trade within the British Empire.
1840 – The Penny Black, the first official adhesive postage stamp, is issued in the United Kingdom.
1851 – Queen Victoria opens The Great Exhibition at The Crystal Palace in London.
1866 – The Memphis Race Riots begin. In three days time, 46 blacks and two whites were killed. Reports of the atrocities influenced passage of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.
1931 – The Empire State Building is dedicated in New York City.
1945 – World War II: A German newsreader officially announces that Adolf Hitler has “fallen at his command post in the Reich Chancellery fighting to the last breath against Bolshevism and for Germany”. The Soviet flag is raised over the Reich Chancellery, by order of Stalin.
1956 – The polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk is made available to the public.
1960 – Cold War: U-2 incident: Francis Gary Powers, in a Lockheed U-2 spyplane, is shot down over the Sverdlovsk Oblast, Soviet Union, sparking a diplomatic crisis.
1961 – The Prime Minister of Cuba, Fidel Castro, proclaims Cuba a socialist nation and abolishes elections.
1999 – The body of British climber George Mallory is found on Mount Everest, 75 years after his disappearance in 1924.
Ludvík Federer was 75 when he was murdered. On the photo he looks quite a bit younger.
From babies to elderly, it made no difference. There have been genocides, but never as unbelievable as with the use of gas chambers, actually designed to kill innocents in large numbers, nearly an industry.
It was really below anything seen until then. There are no words.
Births:
1764 – Benjamin Henry Latrobe, English-American architect, designed the United States Capitol (d. 1820)
1769 – Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington, Irish-English field marshal and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1852) – And designer of the Wellington boot.
1852 – Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman and professional scout (d. 1903)
1852 – Santiago Ramón y Cajal, Spanish neuroscientist and pathologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1934)
1857 – Theo van Gogh, Dutch art dealer (d. 1891)
1923 – Joseph Heller, American novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1999)
1946 – Joanna Lumley, English actress, voice-over artist, author, and activist
1969 – Wes Anderson, American director, producer, and screenwriter
Those who took a never-ending nap:
1873 – David Livingstone, Scottish-English missionary and explorer (b. 1813)
1904 – Antonín Dvořák, Czech composer and academic (b. 1841)
1945 – Joseph Goebbels, German lawyer and politician, Chancellor of Germany (b. 1897) – And his wife and kids…
1986 – Hylda Baker, English comedian, actress and music hall performer (b. 1905)
1998 – Eldridge Cleaver, American author and activist (b. 1935)
2011 – Henry Cooper, English boxer (b. 1934)
2021 – Olympia Dukakis, American actress (b. 1931)
The U2 incident showed what a great president Eisenhower was (IMMO), when the efforts to cover-up it was an actual spy mission, and that pilot Powers was alive and well, it was tried to pin it on CIA director Allan Dulles, who indicated he was willing to take the blame (good point for Dulles, btw). But on May 11, 1960 Eisenhower came clean and admitted he was aware and responsible.
That is a somewhat different from: “I take no responsibility at all”, we’ve gotten used to.