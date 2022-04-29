Dinner last night

As I am the lecturer for the University of Chicago group on this trip, my duties including hosting two tables on two nights that include all the alumni. Last night was my second night.

The invitation sent to the alumni, front:

Back. Is this a misspelling or some kind of pun?

La carte:

Sopa de pedre, or Portuguese stone soup: “Kidney beans, garlic, onions, pork belly, black sausage and potato. It was good—and hearty:

Mixed grill: “Pork tenderloin, chicken sate, lamb chop, sausage, herb butter, garlic, Pont Neuf potatoes, braised roots celery.” It was, well, mixed. The star was the lamb chop.

Dessert: “Arroz Doce: Portuguese rice pudding”. Judging from this example, the Portuguese like their rice pudding very dry.