Thursday: Hili dialogue

Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili is contemplating the Second Law of Thermodynamics:
A: Entropy.
Hili: And that’s a reason to eat something.
Ja: Entropia.
Hili: I to jest powód, żeby coś zjeść.
28 April 1937 | A Czech Jewish girl, Věra Schlesingerová, was born.
Deported to #Auschwitz on 19 October 1944 from #Theresienstadt Ghetto. She was murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/DmOl98xLhN
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 28, 2022
My daily Teams picture comes from this event:
1789 – Mutiny on the Bounty: Lieutenant William Bligh and 18 sailors are set adrift and the rebel crew returns to Tahiti briefly and then sets sail for Pitcairn Island.
Astonishingly, many of my coworkers had never heard of the Mutiny on the Bounty.
Also, I note apropos one of my favourite bands
1973 – The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd, recorded in Abbey Road Studios goes to number one on the US Billboard chart, beginning a record-breaking 741-week chart run.
On this day:
1869 – Chinese and Irish laborers for the Central Pacific Railroad working on the First Transcontinental Railroad lay ten miles of track in one day, a feat which has never been matched.
1944 – World War II: Nine German E-boats attacked US and UK units during Exercise Tiger, the rehearsal for the Normandy landings, killing 946.
1945 – The Holocaust: Nazi Germany carries out its final use of gas chambers to execute 33 Upper Austrian socialist and communist leaders in Mauthausen concentration camp.
1947 – Thor Heyerdahl and five crew mates set out from Peru on the Kon-Tiki to demonstrate that Peruvian natives could have settled Polynesia.
1948 – Igor Stravinsky conducted the premiere of his American ballet, Orpheus at the New York City Center.
1967 – Vietnam War: Boxer Muhammad Ali refuses his induction into the United States Army and is subsequently stripped of his championship and license.
Births:
1765 – Sylvestre François Lacroix, French mathematician and academic (d. 1834)
1912 – Odette Hallowes, French soldier and spy (d. 1995)
1926 – Harper Lee, American novelist (d. 2016)
1948 – Terry Pratchett, English journalist, author, and screenwriter (d. 2015)
1950 – Jay Leno, American comedian, talk show host, and producer
1974 – Penélope Cruz, Spanish actress and producer
Those who gave up the ghost:
1883 – John Russell, English hunter and dog breeder (b. 1795)
1945 – Benito Mussolini, Italian journalist and politician, 27th Prime Minister of Italy (b. 1883)
1999 – Alf Ramsey, English footballer and manager (b. 1920)