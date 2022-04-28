Thursday: Hili dialogue

PCC(E) is setting sail, so we are still on reduced service.

Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili is contemplating the Second Law of Thermodynamics:

A: Entropy.

Hili: And that’s a reason to eat something.

Ja: Entropia. Hili: I to jest powód, żeby coś zjeść.

28 April 1937 | A Czech Jewish girl, Věra Schlesingerová, was born. Deported to #Auschwitz on 19 October 1944 from #Theresienstadt Ghetto. She was murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/DmOl98xLhN — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 28, 2022