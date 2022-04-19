Do we have more evidence that the Ivory-billed woodpecker is not extinct?

About a week ago I put up a post summarizing a new paper in bioRχiv by Latta et al. reporting the likely persistence of the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker (Campephilus principalis) in an area of bottomland forest in Louisiana. Thought to have been extinct since about 1940, this largest American woodpecker was regarded as one of conservation’s great losses, like the Carolina Parakeet or the Passenger Pigeon. Interest was revived after the publication of a 2005 paper in Science by Fitzpatrick et al., based on photographs and calls, suggesting that individuals of species still remained. But attempts to replicate those sightings failed, and disappointed birders were more convinced that the Ivorybill was indeed gone.
But now we have the Latta et al. report of living Ivorybills, and I find it a bit more convincing than the Science paper of 2005. The more recent report was based on a decade’s worth of drone and trail-camera footage with suggestive images showing the unique field marks of this bird, including its large size, its unique “manspreading” and laid-back stance on trees, and its white saddle and black-and-white wing markings. See my earlier post for the data that convinced me that there’s a decent chance this bird is still alive, though its restricted habitat would surely make it “endangered.”
The article below, from EcoWatch(click on screenshot) is of interest not because it gives new data, as it doesn’t (it’s a news report), but because it includes some newly released videos taken in Louisiana in 2006 and 2008—between the two periods of research that led to the paper) that show more suggestive evidence of living ivorybills, including size, stance, its method of flying (sometimes folding up the wings), and white coloration.
Watch the YouTube video below and come to your own conclusions. (I’m sure birders will be more skeptical than I, and that’s great.)
The supplementary page cited on the YouTube page, which has additional video, shows that work was done largely by one Michael D. Collins, not an author of either paper. What we have, then, is one man giving his observations and measurements, and concluding that he’s seen Ivorybills rather than the smaller relative the Pileated Woopecker. But the work was not trivial!
Now the will to believe is strong, and people want to think that the Ivorybill is still alive. But after watching the 24-minute video below, I have to say that my priors that the Ivorybill still exists have increased a bit.
Still, nobody is going to accept that this species is still alive until we get much better videos and photos. But have a look! Collins actually gives better location data than either paper cited above, which will of course entice the area to be flooded with birders. That may not be good, which is why those other papers did not divulge the exact location of their observations.
7 thoughts on “Do we have more evidence that the Ivory-billed woodpecker is not extinct?”
These are the most beautiful birds, and every time there’s a report of a sighting or a possibility that they might not be extinct, it’s almost too much to even hope for. I do like thinking that if there are surviving birds, they are extremely shy and cautious and good at hiding and appropriately wary of people. We seem to destroy so many of the most beautiful birds. I wonder if it’s better that they remain hidden from us if they still exist. At the same time, what I would not give to see one in the wild.
Are there that other closely related species, Pileated Woodpecker, in the same area? The maps say they overlap. I would look for them in the same area. Presumably they were using habitats in slightly different ways?
That was a good video of the evidence. It’s pretty compelling.
Birders, do leave the poor birds alone! If they are still extant, they are very rare & possibly inbred…? I know however there is that possible purging of harmful alleles…
https://prelights.biologists.com/highlights/estimates-of-genetic-load-in-small-populations-suggest-extensive-purging-of-deleterious-alleles/
Surely we can now sample DNA from soil & atmosphere ? Can they not go under a tree & find feathers?
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210331085742.htm
I hope it is true. But it is hard to understand how a person could spend so much effort and yet be such a bad photographer. Also, why did he not play recordings of the sounds he reports? A video camera also records sounds; how could he not have recorded the calls he heard from the canoe when he was approaching the scolding robin and calling woodpecker? All he had to do was turn on the video, which was probably in his hand. Maybe he did record them but didn’t include them in his talk for some reason?
As I wrote on the previous thread about this bird, these Ivorybills have close relatives in the forests of Ecuador where I have lived for years, and their “double tap” drumming is almost invariably heard long before they are seen. Why has that not been recorded by this guy or someone else? Maybe the Ivorybill doesn’t do it as much as its congeners, but it does seem odd to me. I read somewhere that Ivorybill spotters think the double-tap is too easy to fake or mistake, so it is not worth presenting as evidence. But it would go a long way towards convincing me, if it sounded like the taps of its congeners.
These are good cautionary points.
