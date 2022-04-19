And in the end. . .

Here is a bit less than half of the greatest medley of rock songs ever put on vinyl: the last cut (save for “Her Majesty”) on the second side of the Beatles’ “Abbey Road.” And here a firmament of rock stars performs the second part of the medley. See how many instrumentalists you recognize. I’ll tell you that the orchestral conductor is George Martin.

If you know your rock, you’ll recognize at least four musicians.

The restored version has eight separate tunes welded together in an “organic whole”; you won’t find anything like that these days of depauperate popular music. This is simply magisterial, and you can tell me if anything in the last couple years even comes close.

(In the “restored” version, “Her Majesty” is in the middle, where it belongs.) These three were largely written by McCartney. And I love the last line and the music around it.