Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Wednesday, April 20, 2020, a Hump Day (or hrbový deň, as they say in Slovak). It’s National Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day, and that is a cake, however hokey, I truly love, especially when made from canned pineapple. My mom used to make it, but I haven’t had it in years. Doesn’t this look delicious? (Cherries are optional.)

It’s also National Banana Day, National Cheddar Fries Day, Lima Bean Respect Day (no way! I abhor those beans. See tweet below!), 420 (cannabis culture), and UN Chinese Language Day.

I am going downtown to take care of trip business this morning, so posting may be light today.

Wine of the Day: For those who habitually drink Pinot Grigio or Chardonnay, I often recommend two relatively neglected whites: Sauvignon Blanc and, especially, Chenin Blanc, the grape used to make this Vouvray (below). This bottle was pricy: $39. Before I looked it up, my first impression was of two flavors: pear and mineral, so I was chuffed to find Robert Parker’s site singling out those features among the wine’s notes. His very high 95-point review is here and here are the tasting notes:

The deep brown clay soils of the Haut-Lieu plateau provide the typical fruitiness and freshness wonderfully in Huet’s 2019 Vouvray Le Haut-Lieu Sec. Ripe pear, tangerine and orange fruits with notes of lemon grass and green pimientos intertwined with very fine chalky and later tobacco notes give a remarkably fine, elegant and harmonious, subtly complex and simply gorgeous bouquet with floral (lime blossom!) and yeasty aromas that are immediately attractive. Delicate and linear on the palate, this is a pure, fresh, bone-dry, lean and textured, highly refined and perfectly interwoven Chenin with persistent purity, finesse, salty-mineral tension and very fine tannins. Highly finessed and so pure and vivacious! This is a chalky picture-book Haut-Lieu that can age for many years, even though it is already dangerously seductive! There was no dry Le Haut-Lieu produced in 2018, but the 2019 is possibly the finest, most delicate and elegant I’ve had in recent years, at least at this early stage. A terrific and buoyant Vouvray that any Chenin lover should try—or, better yet, cellar! (7/2020)

Parker was right (I had this with bread, goat cheese, fresh tomatoes, and olives). This is a gorgeous wine, and perfectly complemented my meal. Is it worth the bucks? To me it was, but there are very good chenin blancs a lot cheaper than this one. It would behoove you to look for them. I have the 2020 vintage of this same wine, and will be curious to see how it turns out. This cuvée is supposed to age well for a long time.

Stuff that happened on April 20 includes:

1453 – Three Genoese galleys and a Byzantine blockade runner fight their way through an Ottoman blockading fleet a few weeks before the fall of Constantinople.

1496 – After his return from the New World Christopher Columbus entered the court of his sponsors King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella. For more an hour, the sovereigns besieged the seaman with questions.

Just an hour?

1534 – Jacques Cartier begins his first voyage to what is today the east coast of Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador.

1535 – The sun dog phenomenon is observed over Stockholm, as later depicted in the famous painting Vädersolstavlan.

Here’s the painting: it’s the oldest depiction of Stockholm in color, “arguably also the oldest Swedish landscape painting and the oldest depiction of sun dogs”. The painting was created shortly after the event, but was lost; this is a reproduction of the original thought to an accurate copy:

Below is a real sun dog from Wikipedia, photographed in Fargo, North Dakota. The explanation (also from Wikipedia):

Sun dogs are commonly caused by the refraction and scattering of light from horizontally oriented plate-shaped hexagonal ice crystals either suspended in high and cold cirrus or cirrostratus clouds, or drifting in freezing moist air at low levels as diamond dust. The crystals act as prisms, bending the light rays passing through them with a minimum deflection of 22°. As the crystals gently float downwards with their large hexagonal faces almost horizontal, sunlight is refracted horizontally, and sun dogs are seen to the left and right of the Sun. Larger plates wobble more, and thus produce taller sun dogs

1775 – American Revolutionary War: The Siege of Boston begins, following the battles at Lexington and Concord.

1861 – American Civil War: Robert E. Lee resigns his commission in the United States Army in order to command the forces of the state of Virginia.

Here’s Lee in 1850 when he was a lieutenant-colonel in the U.S. Army:

1862 – Louis Pasteur and Claude Bernard complete the experiment disproving the theory of spontaneous generation.

Here’s a photo of Pasteur in his lab and a diagram of one of the experiments that disproved spontaneous generation. Neither he nor Bernard won the Nobel Prize as they both died before the first Prizes were given. Otherwise they would have gotten the awards.

The third experiments grew particles because the nutrient liquid was allowed to wash the contaminated tube of the flask:

1918 – Manfred von Richthofen, a.k.a. The Red Baron, shoots down his 79th and 80th victims, his final victories before his death the following day.

Here’s Richthofen’s as well as his plane, the latter photographed shortly before his death. He was only 25 when he died in air combat, crashing after having been fatally shot:

1945 – World War II: Führerbunker: On his 56th birthday Adolf Hitler makes his last trip to the surface to award Iron Crosses to boy soldiers of the Hitler Youth.

He shot himself ten days later.

Below is part of his speech, in which he vehemently opposed immigration into England. The repercussions were wide: as Wikipedia says:

The speech caused a political storm, making Powell one of the most talked about and divisive politicians in the country, and leading to his controversial dismissal from the Shadow cabinet by Conservative Party leader Edward Heath. According to most accounts, the popularity of Powell’s perspective on immigration may have been a decisive factor in the Conservatives’ surprise victory in the 1970 general election, and he became one of the most persistent opponents of the subsequent Heath government.

1999 – Columbine High School massacre: Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold kill 13 people and injure 24 others before committing suicide at Columbine High School in Columbine, Colorado.

Here are the two perps stalking the school during the shooting:

2021 – State of Minnesota v. Derek Michael Chauvin: Derek Chauvin is found guilty of all charges in the murder of George Floyd by the Fourth Judicial District Court of Minnesota.

Notables born on this day include:

1840 – Odilon Redon, French painter and illustrator (d. 1916)

Here, by Redon, is “Bazon: The Artist’s Cat”, painted in 1905:

1889 – Adolf Hitler, Austrian born German politician, Führer of Nazi Germany (d. 1945)

1893 – Joan Miró, Spanish painter and sculptor (d. 1983)

Miró painted a lot of moggies, and you can see a lot of them at The Great Cat (a wonderful cat art site). I had to pick just one, so here is his “Jumping Cat”

1913 – Willi Hennig, German biologist and entomologist (d. 1976)

1949 – Jessica Lange, American actress

Those who packed it in on April 20 were few, an include:

1912 – Bram Stoker, Anglo-Irish novelist and critic, created Count Dracula (b. 1847)

A first edition, first printing of this classic will run you about $50,000:

1993 – Cantinflas, Mexican actor, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1911)

Without a doubt he was Mexico’s most famous comedian. Here’s five minutes of the man—with English subtitles.

*Here are two headlines from this morning’s NYT. To me, they both bode ill (click either to read; they go to the same place):

The news summary from the NYT:

Ukraine’s allies are scrambling to deliver more advanced weapons, long sought by President Volodymyr Zelensky, to bolster the nation’s defense against an escalating Russian campaign to capture the east. Russia’s new offensive — and the ability of Ukraine’s trench-based forces in the Donbas region to fend it off — is expected to rely on long-range missiles, howitzers and armed drones. President Biden said after a call with allies on Tuesday that the United States would send more artillery designed for such attacks. He is expected to announce more military aid soon.

. . . Russia’s eastern campaign is expected to be more methodical than its initial push in the north, which relied on rapid and ultimately unsuccessful advances of tanks and helicopters. Russia is also ratcheting up pressure on Mariupol, where a group of holdout Ukrainian fighters are issuing increasingly dire pleas for help from the Azovstal steel plant where civilians are also sheltering. On Tuesday night, a soldier who gave his name as Gasim but would not confirm he was in the plant, told a New York Times reporter that “as we’re talking to you, they’re firing on us from the air, dropping bombs.” How can those fighters possibly survive the Russian onslaught? And once again the Russians are promising to allow an evacuation from Mariupol: “Russia and Ukraine have agreed on a plan to allow civilians to escape Mariupol Wednesday, Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, said. The corridor leading to Zaporizhzhia starts at 2 p.m. and will allow women, children and the elderly to get to safety, she wrote on Telegram.” These promises have been made at least five times before, and the Russians reneged. I have little confidence in this new one. *In further news, Wimbledon has banned the participation of players from Russia or Belarus in this year’s tournament. This is the first time that any tennis group has imposed such sanctions. The tournament begins in late June.

*The New York Times has a new executive editor replacing the trainwreck that was Dean Baquet. As the paper reports:

Joseph F. Kahn, a Pulitzer Prize-winning China correspondent who rose to lead the international desk of The New York Times, and then as managing editor helped steer the newspaper into the digital era, has been selected to be The Times’s next executive editor, the top newsroom job. Mr. Kahn, 57, currently the No. 2-ranking editor at The Times, will take on one of the most powerful positions in American media and the global news business. He is to succeed Dean Baquet, whose eight-year tenure is expected to conclude in June.

Baquet was the person who fired Don McNeil for using the “n word” in a didactic way, and was responsible for the Times’s shameful apology about publishing the Tom Cotton editorial. As Greg said when sending me this link, “It would be difficult to be worse than Baquet.” Indeed!

And when I asked Greg who Kahn was (his Wikipedia bio is here), he replied, “He’s an online guy, but with a background in real news. But given how bad Baquet was, I figure he’ll probably be an improvement.” I sure hope so!

*In his biweekly column, John McWhorter puts a pox on both houses in his piece “The Right likes book bans. That fuels the Left’s cancel culture.” He goes after the Right for trying to ban books on sex, sexuality, and race, saying,

. . . a true education requires knowing about slavery, segregation and the civil rights movement. After all, that stuff did happen, and it did matter; it did shape our present. And there’s no reason to presume that learning about it will turn kids or anyone else into hyper-woke partisans, happily canceling anyone who dares question hard-leftist proselytizing on race.

He’s right of course, and adds this:

Which is what the book-banning right must urgently come to grips with, because its increasingly illiberal streak parallels the excesses of the hard left’s engaging in hyper-woke partisanship in the guise of progress and social justice.

What? The Left is illiberal, too? Tell me it ain’t so! But of course it is. McWhorter recounts how a new book was pulled by Leftists from circulation (yes, canceled!) for enacting “cultural appropriation”, and I remember when Chase Strangio of the ACLU wanted to ban Abigail Shrier’s book Irreversible Damage. McWhorter:

These cancellations are part of a larger project, seeking to muzzle opinions antithetical to the woke quest to eternally contest power differentials and endlessly expand the definition of white supremacy. People on the right are duly appalled by this mind-set. But they miss that their book bans are just as tinny, just as local to petty concerns of our moment and just as, well, unjust. And by revving up its own cancel culture, the anti-woke right is providing the woke left with bulletin-board material: The left, when called on its excesses, can just point to the right’s school-board crusades to justify its own inquisitional zeal. Don’t ban “Bad and Boujee”? How about: Don’t ban “The Bluest Eye”! I’ve encountered endless renditions of this argument in the wake of my book, “Woke Racism.”

I always thought of the Right as the ideology that bans books, and the (extreme) Left as the ideology that bans people (check FIRE’s “disinvitation database“). Actually, I myself haven’t encountered the tu quoque argument that McWhorter sees as common. It’s bad enough for the Left to ban or deplatform speakers.

*In a post called “The Testosterone Hangover” at Bari Weiss’s Substack, her sister Suzi writes about “gender-affirming medical care,” which the Biden administration says it will guarantee:

Chloe was the beneficiary of what transgender activists call “gender-affirming care,” which means all the adults in her life—doctors, nurses, social workers, teachers, parents—actively supported her decision to become the person she believed she was meant to be, even if that person required an elective mastectomy in high school. Or taking puberty-blocking drugs. Or injecting cross-sex hormones, like testosterone. In this, Chloe is also the poster child for the Biden administration’s recently announced transgender policy. Gender-affirming care, the president’s spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, explained at a recent press conference, was “best practice and potentially lifesaving.” The point was: If trans kids weren’t able to transition, not just socially, but medically with cross sex hormones, puberty blockers, and surgeries, they might well kill themselves. The Biden policy was presented as commonsensical, but it is out of step with many progressive countries and some leading experts. Countries that have gone down the “gender affirming” road—like Norway, Sweden, France—are now reversing course in the absence of evidence that such care actually improves mental health outcomes for dysphoric children. Pioneering doctors, like Erica Anderson of the University of California San Francisco’s Child and Adolescent Gender Clinic—herself a transwoman who has helped hundreds of teens through their transitions—are warning of the dangers of this policy. Critics say that even the phrase “gender-affirming” is misleading—a euphemism for something closer to medical malpractice. When else do we trust children to self-diagnose and make lifelong medical decisions? . . . Proponents of gender-affirming care say its benefits dramatically outweigh the risks. But there’s little data to back that up, and in any case this is still a new phenomenon about which a great deal is not known. The American Medical Association staunchly supports gender-affirming care. Same with universities, especially elite universities. Same with the president of the United States. It’s unclear whether there is any academic or professional space left for the skeptics.

Weiss is right about the absence of data, and she provides only a few anecdotes about “detransitioners.” However, we should read as much as we can about this phenomenon before taking a position, as this is one case where data are relevant.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is kvetching. When I asked what Hili meant by the “cause of pâté,” I got this reply:

Yes, cause. There is “Palestinian cause” and people are shouting about it, and Hili hears much about this at home. For her, to get a pâté that she knows is in the fridge is equally important. That’s why she is meowing in the cause of pâté.

The dialogue:

A: What cause are you meowing about now? Hili: About the cause of pâté.

In Polish:

Ja: W jakiej sprawie miauczysz? Hili: W sprawie pasztetu.

Cat-decorated Easter Eggs from Andrzej on Facebook:

From Drew: A closeup of a longhorn beetle face:

Two from Jesus of the Day:

Speaking of seahorses:

The wisdom of God:

If you think atheism encourages immorality, you should see what happens when My son lets you off the hook for all your sins. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) April 11, 2022

This came in my Magical Twitter Feed because I think Mark Cuban, in an attempt to bring down the ridiculously high prices of American prescription drugs, has started a company that sells drugs at dirt-cheap prices. If this is the case, it would be a very great thing. If you’re paying too much for drugs, do some research. You can start here, but do read other stuff too.

🚨 We just added another 84 drugs to https://t.co/DbEuAEZQYV! 51 drugs were added last month. More coming soon! ˖ᐩ₊ Check the thread below to see the full list of drugs we added today👇 Or search all ~200 different generic medications we carry at https://t.co/jd1L0uo7G0 1/ pic.twitter.com/NQx4K3iRCA — Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (@costplusdrugs) April 14, 2022

From Ginger K. in honor of Lima Bean Respect Day (today!):

I wouldn't eat lima beans even if they were hallucinogens — Mike O (@MikeOandY) April 5, 2022

Another from my magical twitter feed: an obituary that is worth reading. You can find the NYT article here.

Some lives speak for themselves and Peng-Ming-min is certainly one of them. His memoir, "A Taste of Freedom" is worth visiting for those interested. https://t.co/JAmTeKb5aL — Rina (@rinanpakkala) April 17, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. Of this first one he says, “Fab vid of various aquatic insect larvae. The Google translation: “Mayfly and stonefly larvae seen for the first time” It is interesting to have various tracheal gills.”

Technically, these ducks are “dabbling”, not diving: they’re sifting the pond bottom for food.

Duck species hybridize like crazy, but often the hybrids are “behaviorally sterile” because the males don’t look right, and are rejected by females of the pure species, while females have intermediate preferences and don’t consider any pure-species male a suitable mate.

Today I found a Mallard x Northern Pintail hybrid! Just outside of Regina, SK.#birding #ebird pic.twitter.com/c7AYNUZiHW — jared clarke (@Jaredthebirdguy) April 19, 2022

This is both sad and ironic:

At 10 years old, Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova survived the Germans by hiding in a basement in Mariupol.

81 years later, she died in a basement in the same city as a victim of the horrific war hiding from the Russians. Read more: https://t.co/6QPx6vahFh pic.twitter.com/TyjiyfK09A — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 19, 2022

I LOVE this one. How clever to make a dance based on duck mating behavior! Sound up.

Choreo by Birds, ft. me and Malia Baker 👌 pic.twitter.com/GmBSdgVOwZ — Smac McCreanor (@smacmccreanor) April 19, 2022