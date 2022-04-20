Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ wrassling

In today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “match”, the Divine Duo take each other on. And guess what—Jesus wins the wrestling match!

Now I’m not surprised. Mo is only a prophet, while Jesus is both part God and also a prophet. It’s the “god” bit that gives Jesus his omnipotence and his ability to take down Mo.

The strip came with a note:

The same thing happened to Mo 16 years ago. Clearly an incident which he tried successfully to forget.