In today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “match”, the Divine Duo take each other on. And guess what—Jesus wins the wrestling match!
Now I’m not surprised. Mo is only a prophet, while Jesus is both part God and also a prophet. It’s the “god” bit that gives Jesus his omnipotence and his ability to take down Mo.
The strip came with a note:
The same thing happened to Mo 16 years ago. Clearly an incident which he tried successfully to forget.
7 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ wrassling”
Also Jesus/God is not above cheating.
Genesis 32:24-25 NRSV
It’s made plain by the later narrative that the man is God.
It’s also the episode where the name Israel is introduced.
I’m bettin’ there’s a former 102 pound high-school wrestling champ from Germany who could pin either one of these mug’s ears to the mat.
Ok, I’ll admit that I don’t get this one. Why does Jesus win so easily? My impression of the comic series as a whole is that it treats the two characters with fairly equal disdain.
Based on both this strip and the 16-year old strip, it appears to be poking fun at the ‘power of faith’ notion. Mo wrestles using the power of his faith; Mo loses.
You did not get it? I did much worse: I did not even realize that Jesus had won. I thought Mo was crouching, ready to wrestle for best-of-three, while Jesus was doing one of his fighting-without-fighting things. I was wondering why Mo’s crouch was so low. I left it at that.
Maybe Jesus wins because he is God while Mo is Man, as is said in the post.
Ok, I guess that at least makes a little sense. It is referring to the confusion between Jesus as a man, a deity, and sometimes God. I’m sure the religious experts have an explanation but I know I wouldn’t find it satisfying even if I knew what it was. Not one of the better Jesus and Mo comics, IMHO.