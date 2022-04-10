Strange reporting of a terrorist attack that killed three Israelis

Both the New York Times and ABC News report a terrorist attack that killed three Israelis in Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

Three other victims were in serious condition. As ABC News Reports:

Israeli security forces tracked down and killed the alleged assailant in a shootout early Friday near a mosque in Jaffa, an Arab neighborhood in southern Tel Aviv, according to statements from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet. The suspect was identified by Shin Bet as a 29-year-old Palestinian man from Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

This is the latest in a series of Palestinian terrorist attacks on civilians, with 14 killed in the last 18 days. Malgorzata sent me a list, as we often don’t hear about these in the U.S.:

22 March, Beersheba, 4 killed, 2 wounded 27 March 2022, Hadera, 2 killed, 12 injured 29 March, Bnei Brak, 5 killed, 31 March, Gush Etzion, one seriously wounded (attacker shot dead) 7 April, Tel Aviv, 3 killed, 12 injured

In this case, both sources lead with the fact that it was a terrorist attack and was committed by a Palestinian. Other sources haven’t been so clear! (See below.)

The dead included two friends since childhood, 27 and 28 years old, one engaged, killed while enjoying a post-work libation. The other victim was an Olympic kayaker. They were all civilians.

Childhood friends Eytam Magini and Tomer Morad. Both 27-years-old. Both murdered yesterday at a bar in #TelAviv by a vile Palestinian terrorist.



Here’s the former kayaker, a father of three:

Barak was a father of 3 and former Olympian kayaker and represented Israel in the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics.

The curiosity is how the attack was reported, with many media and nonmedia people being clearly averse to using the words “terrorism” or “terrorist” (this was a clear case of both) and especially to identifying the killer as “Palestinian”. It’s almost as if the word was taboo.

Further, the way the scenario was presented, which was appropriate in the NYT and ABC, was clearly hedged to make the act seem less heinous. Here are some tweets (reported by Elder of Ziyon) showing the media coverage. You can say this is Jewish propaganda dealing with normal reporting, but there’s no denying the commonality of many headlines, leading with the Israeli killing:

This is how @BBCNews and the @Guardian are presenting last night’s terror attack in Tel Aviv in which two young Israelis were killed and more than a dozen were wounded. The British media is very, very broken – and the Jews are its most consistent victims. pic.twitter.com/Mi0B7Aet8M — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) April 8, 2022

Notice that in both cases the killer is identified as Palestinian, but who perpetrated the “attack” or “shooting” is unclear.

In contrast, both the NYT and ABC are clear, though ABC (second headline) is bit ambiguous. The NYT headline is especially succinct and accurate.

NYT:

ABC:



But other media used euphemisms, inverted headlines, or omission of “terrorism” or “Palestinian”:

And another. “Inverting the story”—i.e., putting the killing of terrorists by of Israeli soldiers/police as the first bit of the story—has become almost customary in the media. This leaves the impression that Israel “started it”:

A Palestinian terrorist murdered two people and injured many others. He was subsequently apprehended and shot in an exchange of gunfire with Israeli police. How can any self-respecting publication invert the story to imply that Israel is at fault here? Disgraceful from @guardian. pic.twitter.com/lvFxIf67s6 — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) April 8, 2022

But Reuters, which has a long history of distorting the news in favor of Palestine, was the worst, inverting the headline and omitting “terrorism”:

Seriously @Reuters? This is worse than Al Jazeera! The Palestinian was a terrorist, who had first opened fire on group of Israelis celebrating in #TelAviv, murdering 2 and injuring many more. He then fled and was only shot after engaging the police. Retract & apologize NOW! pic.twitter.com/xQqm1TZWFn — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) April 8, 2022

CNN:

CNN calls US-designated Palestinian terrorist groups "militants," because apparently CNN has its own foreign policy. pic.twitter.com/zkX8Q0Xm8Q — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) April 8, 2022

And here’s a thread of people who deliberately avoid using the “P word”. I wonder why?

Thread of people who stand up to Putin but are inexplicably afraid to say the word "Palestinian" or "Islamic Jihad" https://t.co/bDwa8zAk9f — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) April 8, 2022

Seeing lots of tweets of support for Israel. Some even mention that they oppose terrorism. But there is a red thread running through these tweets: They avoid mentioning the perpetrators and the cause of these attacks. It’s a method to avoid responsibility. pic.twitter.com/XZ5VKoQyYq — Viktor Hardarson (@ViktorHardarson) April 8, 2022

Now this is an interesting tweet.

This anti-Semite was the subject of a glowing profile in the NYT. pic.twitter.com/w4nGzO9hSX — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) April 7, 2022

Yes, the NYT did originally give a positive take on Refaat Alareer, a professor at Islamic University in Gaza City. But the information depicting Aalareer’s classroom was based on a single visit by a reporter, and Alareer knew the reporter was there. He clearly toned down his critique of Israel at that visit, as an earlier video without reporters present gave a much less flattering picture. In fact, a few months ago the Times‘s editors added this update to the article:

Editors’ Note, Dec. 13, 2021: After publication of this article, Times editors reviewed additional information that is at odds with the article’s portrayal of Refaat Alareer, a literature professor at Islamic University in Gaza, who was described as presenting Israeli poems in a positive light to his Palestinian students. In the class witnessed by a Times reporter, Mr. Alareer taught a poem by the Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai, which he called “beautiful,” saying it underscored the “shared humanity” of Israelis and Palestinians. He said he admired how it showed that Jerusalem is a place “where we all come together, regardless of religion and faith.” However, in a video of a class from 2019, he called the same poem “horrible” and “dangerous,” saying that although it was aesthetically beautiful, it “brainwashes” readers by presenting the Israelis “as innocent.” He also discussed a second Israeli poem, by Tuvya Ruebner, which he called “dangerous,” adding “this kind of poetry is in part to blame for the ethnic cleansing and destruction of Palestine.” When The Times asked Mr. Alareer about the discrepancy, he denied that there was a “substantial change” in his teaching and said that showing parallels between Palestinians and Jews was his “ultimate goal.” But he said that Israel used literature as “a tool of colonialism and oppression” and that this raised “legitimate questions” about Mr. Amichai’s poem.

In light of this additional information, editors have concluded that the article did not accurately reflect Mr. Alareer’s views on Israeli poetry or how he teaches it. Had The Times done more extensive reporting on Mr. Alareer, the article would have presented a more complete picture.

Good for them!

Now you can say that the other forms of reporting are simply coincidental, but I beg to differ. There is a history of Anglophone media downplaying terrorism and the Palestinian responsibility for it; this is just one of many, many examples. I’m surprised, in fact, that the New York Times is the best of the lot! But kudos for an accurate headline.

The other side, of course, is the obligatory celebration of Palestinians at seeing more Israelis slain by “martyrs”. Their joy is unspeakably horrid, and one wonders, when you see it break out after civilians are killed, what kind of Americans are valorizing Palestinian terrorists and those who call for the elimination of Israel.

What these terrorists are doing resembles what Russia is doing to the Ukraine: killing civilians with the ultimate aim of absorbing another country. Imagine how much stronger our revulsion at Russia would be if we knew that man Russians jumped for joy and handed out sweets every time a Ukrainian civilian was killed!

The obligatory celebration:

So @EU goodwill ambassador in Gaza openly celebrating the murder of Israeli civilians on the streets of Tel Aviv tonight. pic.twitter.com/B1BOq7mq1J — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) April 7, 2022

"Blow up the head of the Zionist," Palestinians chanted outside the house of the Palestinian who carried out the Tel Aviv shooting attack. https://t.co/5gfnKYq0W6 — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) April 8, 2022

The killer’s father celebrates his son’s death.

This is the father of the #Palestinian terrorist, who carried out the shooting rampage in #TelAviv last night. He is a senior officer in the PA security forces. Here he is, praising his son after the attack, saying “victory is near.”pic.twitter.com/ZhVTXFVy2d — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) April 8, 2022

You get the idea. Just one more sight of the celebrations in Gaza. There’s much more documentation at this site:

Palestinians are handing out sweets in downtown Ramallah in celebration of tonight's terror attack in central Tel Aviv in which at least two people were killed and more than a dozen were wounded. pic.twitter.com/dfqEdQ4ZGE — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) April 7, 2022

There’s no doubt that anti-Semitism is on the rise in America, particularly among “progressive” liberals, who increasingly sympathize with Palestinians because they are seen as “people of color”. U.S. legislators like Congresswomen Rashida Taleeb, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar regularly laud Palestine and demonize Israel—also supporting the anti-Semitic BDS movement. And much of the U.S. media, increasingly populated by young journalists with “progressive” sentiments, echo this hatred. Is this the way liberals should behave: lauding those who kill civilians and then celebrating it?