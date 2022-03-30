What do we do if Russia and Ukraine make peace?

Of course the first thing we should do is rejoice, but I’m talking about what do we do with Russia if the two nations conclude a peace agreement? In particular, what about all the economic and political sanctions that we and our allies have put on Russia?
If there’s a settlement that satisfies both Zelensky and Putin, it seems to me, that doesn’t release us from the need to continue some kind of sanctions on Russia. (I”m assuming by “satisfy Zelensky”, when it’s clear the man wants a country free of Russians and Russian threats, means that that “the agreement is something Zelensky decides to do to as the best say stop the killing and devastation wrought on his land.”)
Just as a criminal has to serve time as a form of deterrence and to keep him out of society until he’s reformed, so, I think, we cannot let Russia simply go scot-free if and when a peace is concluded.
SUch a peace would surely involve some Ukrainian concessions to Russia, like giving up Ukrainian land in the eastern part of the country or agreeing that Ukraine won’t join either NATO and EU. But there are no international sanctions in place thereafter, what has Russia lost? Well, it’s a pariah among nations, and it’s lots thousands of soldiers, and perhaps you think that would be punishment enough. Nobody will trust the country again, though of course it still has allies.
On the other hand, keeping sanctions on continues to punish innocent Russians, many of whom abhor this blasted “special action,” and might be seen as uncharitable. After all, after both Germany and Japan surrendered at the end of WWII, the U.S., in contrast to continuing punishment as a deterrent helped rebuild those nations. (We had learnt that lesson from WWI.)
Sanctions will also punish the allies. For example, much of Europe, especially Germany, will be economically strapped by a continued diminution of their gas supply.
Surely the world will pitch in to rebuild Ukraine after a war ends—lif it continues to exist as a sovereign state, but what do we do about Russia? Lift all sanction, liift no sanctions, at least for a while, or lift some sanctions, and see what happens.
I have no solution to this question save that I don’t believe that all sanctions should be lifted immediately. But please weigh in below, as I’m curious to hear readers’ thoughts.
45 thoughts on “What do we do if Russia and Ukraine make peace?”
There’ a difference between Germany and Japan after the WWII and Russia now. The Allies destroyed both Nations during the war and they were under the Allies complete control. Sanctions should remain in force for a while after the end of the war at least as long as Putin is at the helm of Russia.
There were all too many war criminals who got away with it because they were useful to either side in the Cold War. As for Japan, they never owned up to their war guilt, & the despicable Hirohito was allowed to retain his position.
On the other hand, sanctions have not effected regime changes in Iran, North Korea, or anywhere else.
He didn’t really have much to do with Japan’s conduct of the war. On the other hand, if the Allies had conceded allowing him to retain his position up front, they may not have needed the atom bombs.
Anywhere? South Africa
In my definition, peace between Ukraine and Russia must include pulling all Russian troops out of all of Ukraine. The peace agreement should also include reparations from Russia to rebuild the buildings, roads and other infrastructure destroyed by Russia. These reparations could be a signed document committing Russia over time. Unless all these conditions are met, the rest of the world should continue sanctions. Ukraine is a sovereign nation and needs it’s sovereignty back.
I don’t see a way that Putin would ever agree to punitive reparations, since his position has always been that Ukraine was doing wrong, and that his going war was the right thing to do. At least that is how he will claim it.
But helping a neighbor rebuild could be a different spin on it. Although Russia can ill afford to invest many rubles into the effort.
But those demands aren’t realistic ones to expect Russia to meet. Any settlement will still give Russia some advantage. I agree that a just peace agreement would specify what you’ve said, but I don’t think we can realistically expect that to happen.
We couldn’t realistically expect that Ukraine would hold out more than a few days against the might of the Russian Army, either. But they did. They’ve stalemated them and they’re driving them back in some places.
Keep the sanctions at least until Zelenskyy has a deal he can live with. Then we’ll talk about sanctions. The Europeans say they want to power their economies with windmills. Let them. (Yes, this is deliberate hyperbole. I know Europe is still getting gas from Russia now and hopes to stop sometime this decade as part of the sanctions regime.).
Russia owes Ukraine a half-a-trillion dollars, which is half of Russia’s pre-war annual GDP, and not so much as a hand grenade has exploded in Russian territory. Take it out of those frozen Russian assets and rebuild Ukraine with it. Of course the West will have to help. Generously. Until it hurts, and then some. Because they died in Ukraine, we didn’t have to die in Latvia. The impact of sanctions in the West (and sudden nervousness about China as the miner, smelter, and workshop for the Green revolution) is derailing the political consensus for leftist climate plans. Tough.
I honestly don’t get this. I was pretty sure that what has happened is exactly what would happen. This is why I was so badly wrong in predicting that Russia would not invade at all. I thought they would have more realistic expectations about the performance of their forces.
That’s only one of the things that confuses me about this whole crisis. Why Europe and Germany and Italy in particular decided that they were going to rely on a former enemy for all their fossil fuels is beyond my understanding.
Whatever we do, let’s not give Putin back his $700 million yacht, Scheherazade.
Personally, I’d like to sneak onto it with some buddies and friends, take a bunch of selfies like the guys from The Hangover, and send them to Putin just to burn his ass.
Give it to Ukraine, have them paint it battleship grey, park it in Odessa, put some anti-submarine warfare tech on it, and rename it the “U Lost Bro?”
Or float it up the Dnieper River to the Belarus boarder. Moor it there as a resort for displaced Ukrainians.
Yup, it’s a prize of war. Don’t be careless with your toys, Vlad.
The short to medium term economic punishment on Russia will be severe, given Europe is forging a path toward obtaining gas and oil supplies from alternate countries. I would imagine sanctions will remain in place on members of their ‘regime’ but cease on their financial system. It’ll be interesting to see how Russia’s relationship with China, India and ME nations plays out, and whether they can restructure their oil and gas exports to other countries to make up for the loss in revenue from Europe.
It’s worth pointing out that the US’ rebuilding efforts after WWII were probably, in part, an attempt to avoid the mistake of the treaty of Versailles. The war reparations and economic punishments levied on Germany after WWI did not stop the next war, it arguably set the stage for it. For that reason, I would not include any reparations in the current treaty.
I think the optimal realistic goal for Ukraine would be (a) land control returned to pre-war status quo, (b) agreement not to join NATO, but (c) defensive treaty preventing Ukrainian deployment of SRBMs, MRBMs, and cruise missiles (what Russia is paranoid about) in exchange for a statement saying that if Russia invades Ukrainian territory again, this time western countries are going to come to its aid.
Do you seriously think that Putin (and his “Department of Instrumental PR”) would consider that for one second? Putin is going to have to have some land for the blood he’s spilled. At least until the second round of the war.
Complications …. We would enter into a time where the different countries would see themselves as needing to tend to own security and economic interests. So discussing what to do about Russia after a settlement is really about what the different Western countries will choose to do on their own.
Of course the settlement is likely to have several damnably unfair parts to it. Ukraine will probably lose yet more territory. It has a ruined infrastructure, but it can’t seek outside aide without looking like they are getting closer to Europe – in violation of an agreement, probably. I don’t think Russia will lift a finger to help, either (in part bc it will be hard for them to afford it, to be honest). Ukraine will still have stocks of weapons and Russia can claim that is a security threat to them. They can continue to harass the Ukrainian military and civilians from outside the borders. So even with a settlement, and the promise of benefits to normalizing relations with Russia, there will be ample reasons to not remove all sanctions.
Who rebuilds Ukraine?? How to make Russia pay?
It would have to be part of any peace deal.
Realistically, I don’t think they do.
I think we (the west) pays… and we the west also reap the benefit of that rebuilding. Russian money will make Ukraine turn east for trade. EU and US money will make them turn west for trade. Short term it may cost us, but long term it benefits us for them to turn west. We want them to turn west. So we help them rebuild. And we hope that China doesn’t decide Ukraine is a plum candidate for dominance via their ‘belt and road’ investment scheme before our money gets there.
Forget punishing Russia. As Zsa Zsa said, living well is the best revenge dahling. The west brings Ukraine into our ‘living well’ fold as we let Putin swill in his cold war dreams.
Hmmm, that’s good point. I bet that Xi has thought of that already. That may already be on the Moscow-Beijing negotiation table.
Once Putin abdicates, or is deposed, from his uncrowned tsarship, we should offer the Russian people a generous version of the Marshall Plan.
In the meantime, even if Putin stops waging war on Ukraine, we should keep the sanctions cranked to the max, while doing what we can to help humanitarian aid flow freely.
“..humanitarian aid flow freely.”
To Russia? Only to Ukraine? Or both?
Ukraine, we should keep giving a complete foreign aid package. Once the fighting stops, we should allow humanitarian aid to reach the Russian rank-and-file, while using all tools at our disposal to try to ensure it isn’t skimmed off by Putin and the oligarchs.
Easier easier said than done, Ken, You can’t just drive a truck into a foreign country and hand out stuff to people without working with the local bureaucracy and complying with the laws that ensure a comfy life for the bureaucrats.
A foreign correspondent traveled with a US Marine detachment guarding a truck convoy of humanitarian supplies consigned by an NGO for the trek up-country in Somalia, circa 1993, to prevent it from being “taxed” by the district’s warlord. The convoy arrived intact at the remote village for distribution and the Marines turned their escorting Humvees around for home. In the rear-view mirrors the local bandits could be seen emerging from the shacks and proceeded to loot the trucks. The Marine lieutenant turned to the journalist, shrugged, and grunted, “AWA”. (Africa wins again.)
I agree.
> “the agreement is something Zelensky decides to do to as the best say stop the killing and devastation wrought on his land.” “SUch a peace would surely involve some Ukrainian concessions to Russia”
Isn’t that the definition of peaceful surrender? I don’t see it coming any time soon, but welcome the discussion. I’m more interested in the implications of a Russian-backed puppet state ‘surrendering’. I’ve seen similar events unfold in countries in Western Asia, and wonder how consistent the international reactions will be.
Kamil Galeev has published numerous interesting tweets on Putin, the political/military/economic situation in Russia and the war in Ukraine.
Very readable, as he takes an insider’s perspective as a Russian citizen.
https://threadreaderapp.com/user/kamilkazani
https://www.wilsoncenter.org/person/kamil-galeev
Whether sanctions are lifted or not, Russia is in for hard times even if it gets out of Ukraine now. Companies won’t want to do business with it. There is also a strong move in Europe and elsewhere to become independent of Russian oil and gas. That might become less of a priority after the war ends but I doubt it will go away. Such a change takes time, of course, so the real hurt for Russia will take a few years to develop.
There is already a scramble by other countries near Russia to seek EU and NATO protection. That takes time also but I suspect it will continue long after the war is over.
It is possible, given time, that the full knowledge of what Russia has done in Ukraine will seep into the brains of its people. They will at least have time to count their dead soldiers and won’t be happy with that. With any luck, regime change will happen.
It’s not the dead soldiers. It’s the live ones in wheelchairs,,,but with no arms to push them with, faces burned off, feeding through tubes, shitting into plastic bags for the rest of their lives. Maybe Russian surgery can’t, or won’t, save the lives of 18-year-olds wounded that badly. From a morale-back-home point of view, let’s hope not. But even thousands of each dotted around the streets and kitchens of home will concentrate the mind of Mother Russia.
Sure, it’s both. Otherwise you are suggesting that Russians won’t notice their missing sons at the dinner table.
Of course you are right. I should have written “not just the dead”. You get over the dead, though, and stop setting a place at the table. You can fantasize that he died heroically and instantly. (if he died in a tank, at least the latter is possibly true.). You don’t have to listen to their mute silences while you imagine What It Was Really Like. And severely wounded are at least double the combat deaths in land warfare. (Except on Okinawa where the Japanese wouldn’t retreat with their wounded or surrender them for medical care.)
The only way we could honestly maintain sanctions on Russia after an official peace with Ukraine was if there were undertakings in the agreement that would take time to effect, for example removing all Russians from the disputed Ukrainian territory or Russia providing funds for reconstruction. Then we could argue that the sanctions should continue to ensure compliance. Once all the terms of a treaty were met, though, it is not our war, and we would have no justification for maintaining the sanctions (other than the hole we’ve dug ourselves with our own rhetoric).
Russia was subject to US sanctions even before Putin began his Ukraine adventurism. (You’re heard, for example, of the Magnitsky Act?) Are you suggesting that these preexisting sanctions should be lifted if Russia makes peace with Ukraine? That we should reinstate the Russian Federation’s most-favored-nation trade status?
I am saying what I said.
What you said is ambiguous: Should we return Russia to the status quo ante this year’s invasion of Ukraine? To the status quo ante the 2014 invasion of Crimea? Should we ask the other leaders at the G7 to slide over a seat so Putin can rejoin and return it to a G8?
Or maybe you think we should reward Russia by following through with Yer Boy Donald’s risible proposal to establish a joint cybersecurity group with Putin?
Come on. That was certainly Trump’s idea of a joke. He had many such jokes. He was a regular Benny Hill on the international stage.
I don’t agree with this. Trump was/is deep in Putin´s pocket.
How can a bully ever be appeased? If lunch money is surrendered to a schoolyard bully today, will the cycle of beatings not continue tomorrow? A world held hostage by a madman with nuclear warheads, and the rational folks must appease him.
The fact is that Putin is holding Ukraine hostage as a madman with nuclear warheads. I suppose you are suggesting that the allies should just go into Ukraine and start fighting Putin? If not, what would you suggest we do to the “bully”?
Russia may, or may not, observe the terms of any treaty with Ukraine, especially if it requires ‘reparations’ that Russia might not feel responsible for (or believe to be an acknowledgement of guilt).
So I propose that Russian assets held overseas and frozen by sanctions should be released to help with the costs of rebuilding Ukraine. Russia will not like that – but then they should not have invaded another country, killed civilians and destroyed infrastructure.
The sanctions should continue after the war. One lesson that the West must learn from this episode is that it can no longer ignore dictators and their armies. They will always be a threat. Pushing them back after they’ve done damage to their neighbors is just not good enough. The West must make all such dictators pay an economic price for their abuse of their people and the rule of law. Furthermore, there needs to be a line (or set of lines) that countries can’t cross without risk of being instantly sanctioned by the entire free world. Yes, China is going to be a big problem for such a policy. I didn’t say it would be easy. This war has produced a level of unity among countries when it seemed like it was destined to go the other way. It would be a shame to lose that momentum just because a war ended.
I think Russia is at real risk of becoming a failed state. The Russian government and the institutions of the state are basically a crime syndicate. They are organized and behave like a mafia organization, and Putin is the Don.
This is a large part of why the Russian military has been such a disaster in every way. (Another large part is that Putin is a product of state security and the military was always considered the largest threat to state security.) I think it’s fairly certain that all the other state institutions of Russia are in similarly disastrous condition. Putin and his crime boss underlings have been robbing Russia blind for years and every aspect of the government is thoroughly corrupted. The lot of the Russian people will not improve until Putin is gone and a major overhaul of nearly all their government institutions, in order to get rid of the crime bosses and drastically reduce the corruption, is done.
Of course Russia’s tottering corpse can still continue to cause plenty of damage to Ukraine for some time. How much time? I don’t know. But the outlook for Russian forces in Ukraine is pretty bleak at the moment. They are losing ground, being killed at an alarming rate, losing equipment at an even more alarming rate, starting to be abandoned in the field and their leaders are starting to lie about what their goals for this special military action where.
If conventional military operations were the only consideration I think it’s pretty obvious that Ukraine would be able to push Russia completely out of their territory, but of course there is a nuclear elephant in the room. And the pressure Putin must be feeling. The humiliation. He pulled the trigger and it back-fired horribly for him. Instead of enhancing his/Russia’s image he inadvertently revealed to the whole world that the Russian military was a laughable sham compared to the image and reputation he worked so hard to portray for the world. And instead of the West fumbling things, staying divided, they, and most of the rest of the world, got together immediately and hit back hard, crashing the ruble and providing Ukraine with state of the art materials, intelligence and aid of all kinds. He’s lost face several different ways and he’s getting his ass kicked too. How much humiliation can a person like him, super-ultimate-macho-man thug, take before reaching for the nuclear button?
Any way you slice it, Putin has already lost, big, and there’s nothing he can do to turn this into a win. Unfortunately he’s also ruined Russia and wreaked death and destruction across Ukraine while he was losing.
Two of the Russian experts I respect believe that Putin wants to reestablish Russian dominance over all lands that were once part of Russia. That this war with Ukraine is another step toward that goal. If they are right, a treaty between Russia and Ukraine is, at best, a temporary slowdown in the road toward some form of domination of a large part of Europe and other lands. Putin is 70ish. He has a limited amount of time to elevate his place in Russian and world history. So he’s apt to continue his quest while he’s still able to do so. In addition to his war against Europe, Putin is attempting to strengthen his country’s ties to China, and, possibly, to recreate a binarily powered world in which China and Russia are aligned against the western nations. So while pressure needs to be continued to thwart Putin’s aggressive goals, that pressure needs to be carefully calibrated so it doesn’t bring China or vital Chinese interests into the conflict. Biden and the leaders of other Western nations have a path strewn with thorns and land mines ahead.
Sanctions should continue until Russia extradites to the West defendants wanted for criminal proceedings. These include trials for the poisoning of Litvinenko in London; for the poisoning of the Skripals and others in Salisbury; for the shooting down of civilian airflight MH17 over Russian-occupied SE Ukraine; and possibly for ICC proceedings against violators of international conventions and agreements in the current special military operation by Russia inside Ukrainian territory.