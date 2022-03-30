Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Where we are now: The ship’s real-time map shows that, as expected, we’re proceeding north up the coast of South America, heading for a docking on Valparaiso on April 3.
The first map shows our detour to Puerto Natales and return:
I see nothing out my window save the snotgreen sea , as I’m on the port side and we’re heading north. On the starboard, however, here comes the Sun over the coastal hills:
If you want to help out with “this day in history”, go to the Wikipedia page for March 30 and give us your favorite notable events, births, and deaths.
Good morning on a Hump Day (“Hari Punuk”, as they say in Indonesian): Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and National Hot Chicken Day. We’re not talking about heat as in degrees Fahrenheit or Celsius, but degree of spiciness, for “Hot Chicken” made with hot peppers is a speciality of the Southern US, particularly from Nashville, Tennessee. It comes in degrees of spiciness, and the hottest variety will burn out your oral mucosa. Beware of fiery, bright red chicken unless you’ve worked your way up to it (it is a form of masochism!):
The New York Times headline has changed in the last hour. First it was that progress was being made in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia; now it looks worse (click on screenshot to read):
And the NYT news summary:
A day after peace talks yielded hope for an easing of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, local officials reported new attacks on Wednesday on the outskirts of Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, two areas where Russia had vowed to sharply reduce combat operations.
The continuing attacks signaled that Moscow was in no hurry to end its war, now five weeks old, despite claims that it would de-escalate its operations after hours of talks on Tuesday with Ukrainian representatives in Istanbul.
The “talks” between Ukraine and Russia, such as they are, are reported to be pretty much stalemated: this is what we must hang our hopes on:
[The Kremlin’s] spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, told reporters that although Ukraine’s proposals were “a positive factor,” reaching a deal would still take a lot of work.
We’re talking weeks or months here, and time translates into lives lost.
*Shades of Rose Mary Woods! Logs of White House calls from the fateful day of January 6 show a seven-hour hiatus when Trump wasn’t communicating by phone. Ironically, one of the reporters on this Washington Post story is Bob Woodward, who helped bring down Nixon during Watergate (remember the gaps in the White House recordings?) The evidence comes from White House records turned over to the House by the National Archives.
The lack of an official White House notation of any calls placed to or by Trump for 457 minutes on Jan. 6, 2021 — from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. — means the committee has no record of his phone conversations as his supporters descended on the Capitol, battled overwhelmed police and forcibly entered the building, prompting lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to flee for safety.
. . .The House panel is now investigating whether Trump communicated that day through back channels, phones of aides or personal disposable phones, known as “burner phones,” according to two people with knowledge of the probe, who, like others interviewed for this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. The committee is also scrutinizing whether it received the full logs from that day.
One lawmaker on the panel said the committee is investigating a “possible coverup” of the official White House record from that day. Another person close to the committee said the large gap in the records is of “intense interest” to some lawmakers on the committee, many of whom have reviewed copies of the documents. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal committee deliberations.
I tell you, this means big, big trouble for the Trumpster; perhaps even conspiracy charges. LOCK HIM UP!
*If you’re 50 or older, or have an underlying medical condition that puts you at risk of severe covid, you’re now eligible for a SECOND booster (Moderna and Pfizer boosters only, but the fourth shot also recommended to those who first got the J&J vaccine).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would update its vaccine guidance to reflect the F.D.A.’s action. While she did not outright recommend a second booster for everyone now eligible, Dr. Rochelle P Walensky, the C.D.C.’s director, said the option for the added dose “is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease.”
Dr. Marks [head of the FDA’s vaccine division]went a bit farther, saying those 50 and older who got their first booster more than four months ago, “should seriously consider getting another.”
However, my own doctor says the study supporting this conclusion was flawed, and he didn’t recommend my getting a second booster at present. Make your own decision!
You can read the FDA update here.
I’m late today, so I’ll just add this report from the Associated Press that there are monkeys loose in Florida! They live around the Fort Lauderdale airport:
The United States has no native monkeys, but the smallish vervets have roamed Dania Beach since the late 1940s after a dozen brought from West Africa fled a now long-closed breeding facility and roadside zoo. Today, 40 descendants are broken into four troops living within 1,500 acres (600 hectares) around the airport. Florida also has a few colonies of escaped macaques and squirrel monkeys.
But the U.S. does have native monkeys. They’re called “humans.”
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrezej and squabbling again:
Hili: And what are you doing?A: Taking a picture.Hili: Do something wiser instead.
Hili: I co ty robisz?Ja: Zdjęcie.Hili: Zrób lepiej coś mądrego.
And a photo of little Kulka. Don’t you just want to rub her tummy?
The meme below is from Simon, who says, “I’m guessing from the label that he won’t be worrying about punctuation-just punches.” Remember what happened at the Oscars?
From Merilee: Acme, Inc. fails again!
From Facebook. If you have an old teapot, you should repurpose it as an exaptation:
A tweet from God. I think things started going wrong when he created primates:
I am launching a formal review of Creation to see where it went wrong.
— #GodStandsWithUkraine (@TheTweetOfGod) March 29, 2022
Even though I don’t “follow” anyone formally on Twitter, they’ve started sending me selections of tweets based on whose tweets I look at. Here’s one example
Agree. https://t.co/uboMoJY38U
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 28, 2022
Titania has two tweets in her continuing series of things that are discovered to be racist. You can challenge yourself by trying to guess the reasons these things have been demonized; thumbs-up emojis, steam trains, and carrying babies mystified me. But you can track down the articles to find out.
THINGS THAT ARE RACIST
(part 41)
• Crufts
• Thomas Jefferson
• London suburbs
• Carrying babies pic.twitter.com/neSjtG22Dn
— Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) March 27, 2022
Reader Peter tells us that this Tweeter has a number of hints for Ukrainians about simple ways to sabotage the Russian invasion. Have a look at the thread:
Some advice to Ukrainians:
1. Ukrainian hackers post Russian casualty numbers on Russian official websites and social media accounts. That's not bad. A better idea – post instructions for sabotage. For example, if you burn trackside relay cabinets, it will lead to huge delays🧵 pic.twitter.com/kNA43LZvxb
— Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) March 28, 2022
Tweets from Matthew. The Ukrainians who said “nuts” survived!
#Ukraine Roman Hrybov, the Ukrainian soldier, who said the now-famous "Russian warship, go fuck yourself" phrase when asked to surrender, returned home. It was initially thought that Hrybov and all the border guards on Snake Island were killed. Hrybov was captured by Russians pic.twitter.com/RVzfzK3ii4
— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) March 29, 2022
This is brave and sad at the same time:
Today is the final issue of the independent Russian newspaper, Novaya Gazeta. The front page headline reads:
Russia.
Is Bombing.
Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ABpvXmbR7L
— Grace Cuddihy (@GraceCuddihy) March 28, 2022
Okay, I’m going to have to check this out. But who was Trump’s Rose Mary Woods?
Breaking —> White House logs from Jan. 6 turned over to House show gap in Trump calls of seven hours and 37 minutes
The latest from @realBobWoodward @costareports
https://t.co/LUMrzItD4f
— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) March 29, 2022
I doubt anything will happen to Trump over the missing logs, but if they discover Trump’s workaround some underling heads might roll. It seems sad but true that DOJ is shy about prosecuting a former president for giving illegal orders while being perfectly happy to go after the people who carried them out.
I would not hang any hope on Russian statements at all; they are clearly lying, using peace-promoting public statements merely as part of the cover they use to continue the war.
Ukraine should (IMO) condition any further negotiation on Russia actually behaving the way it says it will. Demand that the order be “you say you’ll withdraw from area” -> “you actually do it” -> “we negotiate”; not “you say you’ll withdraw from area” -> “we negotiate” -> … because in the latter case, the actual withdraw never happens.
Indeed:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/29/ukraine-russia-peace-talks-istanbul-war-kyiv
On this day:
1818 – Physicist Augustin Fresnel reads a memoir on optical rotation to the French Academy of Sciences, reporting that when polarized light is “depolarized” by a Fresnel rhomb, its properties are preserved in any subsequent passage through an optically-rotating crystal or liquid.
1842 – Ether anesthesia is used for the first time, in an operation by the American surgeon Dr. Crawford Long.
1861 – Discovery of the chemical elements: Sir William Crookes announces his discovery of thallium.
1867 – Alaska is purchased from Russia for $7.2 million, about 2-cent/acre ($4.19/km2), by United States Secretary of State William H. Seward.
1870 – Texas is readmitted to the United States Congress following Reconstruction.
1939 – The Heinkel He 100 fighter sets a world airspeed record of 463 mph (745 km/h).
1949 – Cold War: A riot breaks out in Austurvöllur square in Reykjavík, when Iceland joins NATO.
1981 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan is shot in the chest outside a Washington, D.C., hotel by John Hinckley, Jr.; three others are wounded in the same incident.
Births:
1746 – Francisco Goya, Spanish-French painter and sculptor (d. 1828.
1853 – Vincent van Gogh, Dutch-French painter and illustrator (d. 1890).
1894 – Sergey Ilyushin, Russian engineer, founded Ilyushin Aircraft Company (d. 1977).
1914 – Sonny Boy Williamson I, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (d. 1948)
1926 – Ingvar Kamprad, Swedish businessman, founded IKEA (d. 2018)
1928 – Tom Sharpe, English-Spanish author and educator (d. 2013)
1937 – Warren Beatty, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1945 – Eric Clapton, English guitarist and singer-songwriter
1962 – MC Hammer, American rapper and actor
1964 – Tracy Chapman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1968 – Celine Dion, Canadian singer-songwriter
Those who discovered that they were immortally challenged:
1783 – William Hunter, Scottish anatomist and physician (b. 1718)
1949 – Friedrich Bergius, German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1884)
1986 – James Cagney, American actor and dancer (b. 1899)
2004 – Alistair Cooke, English-American journalist and author (b. 1908)
2020 – Bill Withers, American singer-songwriter (b. 1938)
2021 – G. Gordon Liddy, chief operative in the Watergate scandal (b. 1930)
We’ve been hearing this for years now, and they’ve all turned out to be damp squibs. It’s almost as if he’s not evil incarnate, but just a normal person.