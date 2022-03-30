Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “quite,” came with an email tag:”We thought they’d never end.” It’s surprising in view of the admission of the Divine Duo that it’s courageous to profess nonbelief in a world of believers. But of course what is “ending” here is the “religious world”, as the pair admit that the world is secularist (it really isn’t!):
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ secularism
March 30, 2022 • 11:00 am
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ secularism”
Even though the world is far from secularist, to be able to play the victimhood card, the religionists must claim the world is, indeed, secularist.
Ah – how does the author do it? Sublime as usual!
Indeed, which “religious world” do they yearn for? And do they really think they would be a perfect fit for that “religious world” of old? I don’t think ANYONE would survive there.
¶Those were the days ¶ And you knew your Jihad then¶¶ Skirts were skirts and men wore them ¶ Slashing infidels with the wrong hem.¶
Times change and people change with the times. Jesus will remind Mo of the tavern where they used to raise a glass or two. And Mo will say those were the days.