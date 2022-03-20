Sunday: Hili dialogue

Where we are now: Our ship’s real-time map shows us in the South Shetland Islands after a remarkably smooth crossing of the Drake Peninsula. We are supposed to make two landings today: Half Moon Island and Yankee Harbour on Greenwich Island; in between I’ll give a lecture. It’ll be a busy day and posting will be light. Bear with me; I do my best!
It’s late in the season for penguins, as most of the adults have gone to sea for the winter, but with any luck we’ll see a few chinstraps.
It’s good to see frozen land once again! Here are two pictures taken from my balcony (yes, I get to keep my nice cabin) at 7:30 this morning:
Welcome to a Sunday at Sea: March 20, 2021: National Ravioli Day. It’s not my favorite pasta, as the ratio of filling to pasta is usually too high. But enough of that. Give me a bucattini or fettuccine any day.
It’s a busy day for me, as I said, so if you’re so inclined, please help out by noting any events, births, or deaths that strike you on the March 20 Wikipedia page.
Here’s today’s NYT headline, which surprises me but I am very glad to see:
And look at the “latest developments”:
The war in Ukraine has reached a stalemate after more than three weeks of fighting, with Russia making only marginal gains and increasingly targeting civilians, according to analysts and U.S. officials.
“Ukrainian forces have defeated the initial Russian campaign of this war,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based research institute, said in an analysis. Russians do not have the manpower or the equipment to seize Kyiv, the capital, or other major cities like Kharkiv and Odessa, the study concluded.
And taking Kyiv might be like trying to take Stalingrad in WWII:
The city of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, covers 325 square miles and roughly two million people remain there after extensive evacuations of women and children. Capturing it, military analysts say, would require a furious and bloody conflict that could be the world’s biggest urban battle in 80 years.
“What we are looking at in Kyiv would dwarf anything we’ve seen since World War II,” said David Kilcullen, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Australian Army who has studied urban combat.
It’s hard to believe that Russia’s army is unable to seize these cities, but I’m glad. Thanks to the gutsy Ukrainian people and the weapons supplied by the rest of the world, perhaps this is true. Nevertheless, the battles will be bloody, and I fear a peace settlement won’t be to the liking of Ukrainians. The only good news among this carnage is that the mask has finally slipped all the way off Putin’s face: he’s made his own country the world’s pariah:
A police officer in Mariupol said the besieged city will be “wiped off the face of the earth” and urged the presidents of the United States and France to send an air defense system to Ukraine, according to a video authenticated by The Associated Press.
. . .Even as the Russian ground advance on key targets including Kyiv and Odessa remains stalled, it has used long-range rockets in recent days to devastating effect against the Ukrainian military and infrastructure.
As the war grinds on, the strikes are a reminder of how Russia’s vastly superior armaments give it a distinct advantage, even as what was meant to be a lightning blitz to take out the Ukrainian government turns into a grueling war of attrition.
President Zelensky resumes his calls for peace talks, but will Zelensky allow a handover of Ukrainian territory to Russia, and will Putin accept anything less than most of the country? China, perhaps thinking of Taiwan, is growing restive:
Le Yucheng, China’s vice foreign minister. . . warned that growing sanctions against Russia will be catastrophic for the world. He repeated China’s concern about the violence while continuing to not criticize Russia.
*The students of Duke Divinity school, particularly the LGBTQ+ (is that the current term?) moiety, have made some demands in the wake of the firing of a Paul Griffiths, a Catholic philosopher who didn’t want faculty to be “indoctrinated on racial issues”. But that only gave LGBTQ+ groups an excuse to make demands, some of them ludicrous (h/t Anna):
There is poetic justice in this incident. Despite the Dean’s earnest attempts “to provide a welcoming and safe place for students,” even after she designed “a space for the work of Sacred Worth, the LGBTQIA+ student group in the Divinity school”—even after disciplining, and losing—Professor Griffiths, in spite all this, she has apparently not done enough! The LGBT folk want more, much more, in the form of 15 demands. “We make up an integral part of this community, and yet our needs remain deliberately unheard.”
The list of “demands” is both revealing and embarrassing. One demand asks for a non-discrimination policy “to be signed by all incoming students, faculty, and staff.” But other demands are in fact discriminatory: “To appoint a black trans woman or gender non-conforming theologian” as well as “a tenure-track trans woman theologian” and “tenure-track queer theologian of color, preferably a black or indigenous person.” And “At least 10 academic and 15 summer placements designated for trans and queer students at sites that are overtly affirming of LGBTQIA+ peoples (1/3 of these placements must be made up of predominantly people of color).” Obviously, no “cis white male” need apply for any of these positions.
Other demands make the students look like spoiled children: it is all about them: “our needs [are] unheard.” They want “three yearly full tuition, need-based scholarships for queer and trans M.DIV students, prioritizing trans and queer femme students of color” and “A Queer Theology class taught during the Fall 2018 semester.” Even “Clearly marked universal (gender non-specific) restrooms.” The protesters do not want fair or equitable treatment. Fairness is not enough: they want explicit discrimination in their favor.
I haven’t watched that video, but reports of “demands” by students, usually requiring preferential treatment for minority groups, has become so pervasive that I barely consider it news any more. Will this kind of thing slow down or cease after the dust has settled in Ukraine?
*First, a personal tale. When I was an assistant professor at the University of Maryland, my lab overlooked the departmental parking lot, which required a permit. I had one, but frequently couldn’t park mydrlg because permit-less parking hogs pulled in illegally. What really ticked me off, though, were people who used the handicapped spots without handicapped stickers or having any handicap. Finally, I managed to persuade the University police to issue me a ticket book and the right to give tickets to fix the problem.
That’s when I discovered what an authoritarian I am. Whenever I saw someone pull into a handicapped spot (I could see them from my lab), I ran downstairs and slapped a ticket on the miscreant’s car. When I went home, I swung by the lot and ticketed every illegally parked car I saw. What an empowering feeling! But it all ended when I ticketed the chairman’s car, who had parked in a handicapped lot (he wasn’t handicapped). They took away my ticket book. It was sad.
Although I abhor citizen enforcement of antiabortion laws, as is taking place in Texas, I approve of a new New York law that penalize trucksers who run their engines while idling for more than 3 minutes, and gives rewards to the citizens who film the act and report it. Such, according to the NYT, is:
. . . the city’s benign-sounding but often raucous Citizens Air Complaint Program, a public health campaign that invites — and pays — people to report trucks that are parked and idling for more than three minutes, or one minute if outside a school. Those who report collect 25 percent of any fine against a truck by submitting a video just over 3 minutes in length that shows the engine is running and the name of the company on the door.
The program has vastly increased the number of complaints of idling trucks sent to the city, from just a handful before its creation in 2018 to more than 12,000 last year. Some of those complaints turn menacing when truck drivers react
. . .Idling vehicles in the United States are believed to collectively expel millions of tons of carbon dioxide a year, and researchers have estimated that eliminating excessive idling from personal vehicles alone would have a similar impact to taking 5 million of the country’s 250 million cars off the streets.
Several states have laws against excessive idling, but few have citizen-outsourcing programs like New York City.
What’s not to like, except that enraged truckers sometimes assault people? And it provides some extra income for people like the 81-year-old pension who begins the story. At least I get some vicarious authoritarianism. What other laws do you think oculd be effectively enforced by citizens? (Here in Chicago you can call 311 to report illegally parked cars; I’ve been tempted, but the reward is purely psychological and I’m not sure the city actually complies.)
Some news from Hili and Andrzej. Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is, I think, referring to the many Polish people and others taking in Ukrainian refugees. In fact, I’m now permitted to mention that Malgorzata, Andrzej, and their cats have taken in two Ukrainian refugees: a mother (Natasza) and her eight-year-daughter (Karolina) from Kyiv. The father and a son, 20, are behind in Kyiv to fight, which of course stresses out everyone. The daughter has taken to the cats, but is too overly eager to cuddle them, which is understandable, and the cats are a bit wary. The lodgers upstairs and their family, and others in Dobrzyn, are eager to help the new arrivals as well, donating clothing and other stuff.But of course what they want most of all is their family together again in Kyiv, and peace. It’s not clear how long the new arrivals will stay in Dobrzyn, but the sooner they’re reunited the better.
Hili: Is there any good news?A: Yes, there are many humane impulses.
Hili: Czy są jakieś dobre wiadomości?Ja: Tak, jest dużo ludzkich odruchów.
From Lorenzo the Cat:
And from Ant Allen. We’re not sure if these Russian astronauts are deliberately showing Ukrainian colors. I’d guess “yes,” but this will of course get them into trouble when they return home.
Barry sent in this exchange from Take That Darwin
My (light) lunch yesterday, a bowl of cazuela, described as “a traditional Chilean soup,” but Wikipedia says it’s a general name for many South American soups or stews prepared in unglazed earthenware pots. It was still good.
I ate in the “fancy” Aune restaurant last night, just for a change:
A pre-dinner beer sipped while seated right over the propeller wake:
Appetizer: “Beef tartar”, tarragon mayonnaise, rye bread crisp, fried parsley and capers.”
Mains: “Roasted pork loin from Trondheim, cheesy polenta, broccoli, whole grain mustard sauce.”
A nice roll:
Dessert: “Norwegian thick-milk pudding, from Røros, caramelized hazelnuts, blueberry”
This is all well and good, but for everyday fare I still like the Fredheim, the “people’s restaurant.”
Tweets from Simon, who calls attention to the size difference between competitors in the tweet below:
This is not trans rights. You cannot destroy the rights of one group for the rights of another. Love Tranpa pic.twitter.com/FeBxBp8YFa
— Buck Angel® TRANSSEXUAL MAN (@BuckAngel) March 18, 2022
From the Auschwitz Memorial:
20 March 1883 | A German Jew, Albert Vogel, was born in Mainz. Held in the camps of Gurs and Drancy.
He arrived at #Auschwitz on 14 August 1942 in a transport of 1007 Jews. He was among 712 people murdered after selection in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/a22TokxkbL
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 20, 2022
Tweets from Matthew:
My partner: Did you hear that scientists are studying the effects of cannabis on sea birds?
Me: Sea birds?
My partner: They left no tern unstoned.
Me: 🤦
— Caitlin Aamodt, PhD #CareNotCops (@CaitlinAamodt) March 18, 2022
Watch the video and see how the squirrel got better. It was lactose intolerant!
This baby squirrel's smaller than a AA battery 😍 pic.twitter.com/dOBgdWAD4g
— The Dodo (@dodo) March 18, 2022
Matthew says that this tweet is followed by a thread of similar examples and explanations:
These are the buttons from my wife's granddad's WW2 RAF uniform. When you put them together, they make a mini-compass, for use if you get shot down behind enemy lines (which he did). It's the most Q-Branch thing I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/Cy30xtMTqR
— Paul Kirkley (@prkirkley) March 18, 2022
Another example:
When balanced on the needle, the top button rotates in the earth's magnetic field until the two radioluminescent dots (the upper right corner in the photo above right) indicate north. The single dot points south.
More specifically, these were trouser fly buttons.
2/2.
— Satya Prakash Bharti (सत्य प्रकाश) (@Satyalivelko) March 19, 2022
A cynical strip from Existential Comics:
The Ultimate Secret of Philosophyhttps://t.co/HWQaC1ZFLJ pic.twitter.com/VvcdURx0Fa
— Existential Comics (@existentialcoms) March 14, 2022
I can’t watch this video as the ship has no live-streaming, but trust Matthew that it’s interesting:
Dunno if you know, but this is an animation of a live action video from Gus Johnson. The original is honestly even better! https://t.co/xYeoz82xZG
— Fangride | Amascut (@Fannygirdle) March 15, 2022
On this day:
1206 – Michael IV Autoreianos is appointed Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople – last week the current holder of that office, Bartholomew I, called on Putin to stop the war but won’t be heeded as the Russian Orthodox Church has broken away.
1602 – The Dutch East India Company is established. – The Brits, privatising colonialism for 220 years…
1616 – Sir Walter Raleigh is freed from the Tower of London after 13 years of imprisonment.- It still didn’t end well.
1760 – The Great Boston Fire of 1760 destroys 349 buildings.
1852 – Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin is published.
1854 – The Republican Party of the United States is organized in Ripon, Wisconsin, US.
1933 – Reichsführer-SS Heinrich Himmler ordered the creation of Dachau concentration camp as Chief of Police of Munich and appointed Theodor Eicke as the camp commandant.
1942 – World War II: General Douglas MacArthur, at Terowie, South Australia, makes his famous speech regarding the fall of the Philippines, in which he says: “I came out of Bataan and I shall return”.
1985 – Libby Riddles becomes the first woman to win the 1,135-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
2003 – Iraq War: The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Poland begin an invasion of Iraq.
2010 – Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland begins eruptions that would last for three months, heavily disrupting air travel in Europe. – Newsreaders around the world are still recovering from PTSD (except in Iceland, naturally).
Births:
43 BC – Ovid, Roman poet (d. 17)
1824 – Theodor von Heuglin, German explorer and ornithologist (d. 1876)
1828 – Henrik Ibsen, Norwegian poet, playwright, and director (d. 1906)
1900 – Amelia Chopitea Villa, Bolivia’s first female physician (d. 1942)
1915 – Sister Rosetta Tharpe, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1973)
1917 – Vera Lynn, English singer, songwriter and actress (d. 2020)
1922 – Carl Reiner, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2020)
1936 – Lee “Scratch” Perry, Jamaican singer, songwriter, music producer, and inventor (d. 2021)
1950 – William Hurt, American actor (d. 2022)
1957 – Spike Lee, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
Those who got stamped “Return To Sender”
1945 – Dorothy Campbell, Scottish-American golfer (b. 1883) – the first woman to win the American, British and Canadian Women’s Amateurs.
1964 – Brendan Behan, Irish republican and playwright (b. 1923)
2013 – James Herbert, English author (b. 1943)
2019 – Mary Warnock, English philosopher and writer (b. 1924)
2020 – Kenny Rogers, American singer (b. 1938)
Couldn’t agree more about commoner food being better
Their idea of “gourmet” food is to cook the parsley and leave the meat raw?
Ick.
L
Antarctica is in yesterday’s science news.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/it-e2-80-99s-70-degrees-warmer-than-normal-in-eastern-antarctica-scientists-are-flabbergasted/ar-AAVfk4m
Great work over in Poland taking care of the Ukrainians. Cannot say the same for this country. The war will likely be over when the people of Russia become so inconvenienced and desperate they remove the bastard from the building. He may need to go feet first. Some companies continue to do business in Russia – no surprise the Koch brothers of Wichita are one of them.
The Fields Medal mathematician Sergei Novikov was born ODT 1938.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sergei_Novikov_(mathematician)
Now I’ve got an image of our host in the role of Judy Hopps stuck in my head: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Hn8eQi18NsM
I loved the personal tale about becoming a temporary parking enforcement officer. My own fantasy is to be able to issue tickets to dog owners who let their animals run loose in areas where they have to be on-leash (the dogs not the owners). A pet peeve of mine is to be rudely interrupted while on a quiet bird-watching walk in a public green space by some aggressive loud barking and growling loose dog or, perhaps worse, by an overly friendly dog who jumps up all over me with its muddy paws. A birding friend of mine was bitten by a loose dog in an on-leash area a few years ago. The dog and its owner essentially ran away and he felt he’d better get some shots (rabies, etc.) just in case.
Where I live, dogs are only allowed to be loose in specially designated areas (which I avoid) or on private property with the consent of the property owner. And yet it’s rare to not encounter loose dogs in on-leash public green spaces. One even sometimes comes across them in conservation areas where dogs aren’t allowed at all. The classic image I have in my mind is of a dog owner arriving at a green space with the dog on a leash, and letting the dog loose right in front of the sign that says that dogs have to be on-leash in the area. I’ve also fantasized about taking a photo of this and putting it on social media with the caption “classic jerk”. Needless to say I’d get a lot of “pushback” (i.e., insults, etc.) if I did that and it probably isn’t worth it.
Getting back to parking, I learned yesterday evening while talking to my brother that he and his wife have recently acquired a hybrid car that requires charging. His little house doesn’t have a driveway and he has to park on the street, which makes charging from his house impossible. He said he was talking to his mechanic about perhaps trying to convince the city to install a charger on his street but his mechanic’s reaction was: “you don’t want to do that”. “Why not?”. “Because then there will always be someone parked in front of the charger. You probably won’t get to use it and you’ll have lost your parking spot”.
And if the city installed a charger on the street, upstream from your brother’s meter, who would pay for the electricity your brother used to charge his car? The city? The utility (i.e., the utility’s other customers)?
I would be the guy who parked my old Honda Civic in front of the charger, just to save my property taxes from leaking out as yet another subsidy to electric car drivers while potholes remained unrepaired.
Electricity used to charge EVs not only needs to be paid for, it also needs to be taxed at the same rate per ton-mile that motor fuel is, else the government is going to go broke with tax holidays if EVs take over.
Yes all car owners (including EV owners like me) need to be taxed to pay for infrastructure. Taxing fuel is a dumb way to do this bc owners of gas vehicles can’t avoid the tax but most EV charging is done by owners at home. Better to tax the vehicles not the fuel. Governments don’t do this yet bc the gas tax is easy to implement at the pump, and bc not taxing EVs is an incentive to switch to electric. Eventually that incentive won’t be needed (cf $2.10 per liter here in GVRD), and one can already smell the aroma of Tesla resentment (I drive an old cheap Leaf), but we don’t seem to be there yet even here in Lotus Land.
Maybe not your government, but my government taxes my vehicle. It also taxes the fuel I put into it.
Taxing motor fuel makes sense because it functions like a driving tax: the more (and the faster) you drive and the heavier your vehicle, the more tax you pay. This is especially sensible in countries where the gas tax is earmarked for roads—it’s not in Canada, where it just goes into general revenue.
Subsidies, which are expenditures to get people to buy things they would not buy but for the subsidy, become unaffordable for governments if too many people avail themselves of them. Even if you raise the tax on gasoline and diesel to pay for the tax holiday (which is what a non-rebated carbon tax really does), eventually it stops producing the revenue the government needs to fund welfare etc., because there are too few internal combustion engines left on the road. (I don’t think that will ever happen but government propaganda claims it will.). So you have to get that revenue from EV drivers.
The tax is not trivial. At 28 cents per litre in Ontario (including VAT on top of the excise taxes), this works out to $800/year for an F-150 (the top selling passenger vehicle in Canada) driven the provincial average of 16,000 km. This is more than the off-peak meter cost of electricity to drive an E-truck the same distance. And since EVs are much heavier than gas cars they should pay more tax to account for road impact. Unless you keep your EV longer than most people do their gas cars, and drive it a long way, the difference in total CO2 emissions is too small to justify the generous subsidies they currently receive. Because EVs will mostly not be manufactured in Canada, the emissions generated from making them will be booked by the country of manufacture (U.S. or China) but we will credit ourselves with the emissions saved from fuel burning. Isn’t arbitrage fun?
Taxing the electric vehicles flat-rate will cause squawking from low-mileage drivers who will resent subsidizing high-mileage drivers. You have to do it by mileage, somehow. Perhaps the vehicle’s computer can report distance driven to the Ministry of Finance. Or perhaps the government will just forget about vehicle taxation and tax Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk instead. Oh, wait. That won’t work. They don’t live in Canada,
“Or perhaps the government will just forget about vehicle taxation and tax Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk instead. Oh, wait. That won’t work. They don’t live in Canada,”
I’d settle for them taxing Conrad Black just to hear him bleat about it.
Ukrainian punk band Бетон (Beton, literally “concrete”) have released “Kyiv Calling”, a reworking of the Clash’s “London Calling”, to raise funds for a defence support network. The rewritten lyrics stay remarkably faithful to the original ones and the surviving members of the Clash have given the project their blessing. You can see the video here:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/19/kyiv-calling-famous-clash-anthem-reborn-as-call-to-arms-beton
That was most excellent, thanks for the link. I’m sure if Joe were around, he’d approve too.
The Duke divinity students weren’t happy with just a firing? What did they want, for the professor to be burned at the stake? I wonder how many trans theology professors there are, especially in light of YouGov’s recent poll of the layman’s perception of the size of minority groups vs. their actual size (transgender estimated at 21% vs. 1% in reality).
As for the truck-idling-police, how is this different from the CCP’s block wardens or the Nazi Party’s blockleiter? Next they’ll be checking who subscribes to the New York Post or looking through windows to see what news channels or websites people are looking at. No reason to worry about the murders, the chaos helps justify greater government control.
The Duke Divinity School story is quite old (from 2018). Hard to tell if there are now lots of trans faculty members. From the web site they have a “Certificate in Gender, Sexuality, Theology, and Ministry”.
For years, the actor Nigel Havers has been confronting drivers who park vehicles with their engines running. You can hear him talking about it on BBC Radio 4 here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04qrnh6
I had to curb my handicapped parking space “abuse” rage when I realized people might use it but not gave a plate OR a special rear-view-mirror tag – examples :
pregnant mother
father of pregnant mother
recently pregnant mother
father of such – let it go, I say to myself – give him a break
broken leg
etc.
… that’s sufficient to give un-/non-marked cars a big benefit if a doubt. The requisite tags might simply be held up in process, those in need may have more critical things to tend to (e.g. pregnant mother) than do more goddamn paperwork, they might be in a rush (pregnant mom) relying on a system that is likely far from efficient. Took me years. They do not have to be permanently wheelchair /van dependent. I gotta take a deep breath on that one.
I don’t know where you’re located, but I just found out this week that here in NM, we have kind of solved that problem.
I broke my ankle in 1985, and tried to get a temporary (6 wks-2mths) tag. I was told that they didn’t do that, so I struggled through my time in a cast and getting back to being normally mobile. Really annoying.
Just a few days ago, I went to the DMV to ask about a temporary tag for my brother-in-law, who is facing knee surgery and will be staying with us during his recovery. The DMV clerk told me that they don’t issue those anymore. They now come directly from the doctors. So when a doc thinks it appropriate, it is issued from his/her office.
Much better.
L
The chairman should have felt the full force of the law when he abused the disabled parking spaces. Instead, they persecuted an innocent individual who was fighting against injustice by taking away his ticket book. This is a microcosm of the corruption inherent in government.
BTW wrt the Russian cosmonauts with the Ukraine themed uniforms. When questioned one of the cosmonauts said “”We actually had a lot of yellow material, so we had to use it. So that’s why we had to wear yellow.”
> after a remarkably smooth crossing of the Drake Peninsula
I guess that any crossing of a peninsula in a boat is pretty remarkable. 😉 (Yes, I know, you meant “Drake Passage.”)
I do rather doubt that Russian cosmonauts have a closet full of variously hued coveralls from which to choose according to daily whim.
Trondheim: It’s a good ways N of Oslo, well beyond Bergen, where the summer-squash-shaped Norway begins to narrow down to its neck. The King’s Signing (consecration, like a coronation but without a crown*) is held in the cathedral up there. I never understood why it would be held way up there, but on seeing this footage of Olav V’s Signing in 1958, it seems like a good idea for promoting national unity. The king winds his way up thru various cities and towns along the way, to throngs of people gathered to greet him. Same on the way back down to Oslo.
BTW, the open car he’s riding in is a 1939 Buick convertible sedan that GM gave Crown Princess Märtha on her visit to the US. Olav’s father Haakon VII used it on his triumphant return to Norway after the Nazi occupation, and it is still in occasional ceremonial use.
Speaking of the idle truck drivers, polluting and burning fuel, I think a few years back one of the car makers here made a car that would turn off when you stopped at a red light. It would then start up again when you put your foot to the pedal. That idea did not last long. I don’t know what caused it to go away.
My car does that. It’s pretty common in the UK for modern cars (mine is 8 years old) to have “stop-start”.
My brand new Subaru does the same. It’s quite unpredictable as to when it turns itself off; it restarts quickly. I always thought starting up has a fairly high energy cost, but I gather that much less than a minute of being turned off can compensate for this.
GCM
Military analyses of Putin’s attack on Ukraine comment on two reasons why it has stalled: first, of
course, the fierce Ukrainian resistance; second, the incompetent performance of the Russian army, particularly in regard to logistics. It is plausible that the latter perfectly reflects official discourse in Putin’s Russia. His government issues preposterous frauds with a straight face all the time (e.g., “Russia will not invade Ukraine” immediately before Russia invades Ukraine). At lower levels, one may suppose that military reports on planning, supply, equipment maintenance, logistics, training, etc. etc. have for years reflected the same regard for factuality. It is as if, for a hypothetical example, one relied
upon one of Trump’s publicists for motorcycle maintenance.