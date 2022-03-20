Sunday: Hili dialogue

Where we are now: Our ship’s real-time map shows us in the South Shetland Islands after a remarkably smooth crossing of the Drake Peninsula. We are supposed to make two landings today: Half Moon Island and Yankee Harbour on Greenwich Island; in between I’ll give a lecture. It’ll be a busy day and posting will be light. Bear with me; I do my best!

It’s late in the season for penguins, as most of the adults have gone to sea for the winter, but with any luck we’ll see a few chinstraps.

It’s good to see frozen land once again! Here are two pictures taken from my balcony (yes, I get to keep my nice cabin) at 7:30 this morning:

Welcome to a Sunday at Sea: March 20, 2021: National Ravioli Day. It’s not my favorite pasta, as the ratio of filling to pasta is usually too high. But enough of that. Give me a bucattini or fettuccine any day.

It’s a busy day for me, as I said, so if you’re so inclined, please help out by noting any events, births, or deaths that strike you on the March 20 Wikipedia page.

Here’s today’s NYT headline, which surprises me but I am very glad to see:

And look at the “latest developments”:

The war in Ukraine has reached a stalemate after more than three weeks of fighting, with Russia making only marginal gains and increasingly targeting civilians, according to analysts and U.S. officials. “Ukrainian forces have defeated the initial Russian campaign of this war,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based research institute, said in an analysis. Russians do not have the manpower or the equipment to seize Kyiv, the capital, or other major cities like Kharkiv and Odessa, the study concluded.

And taking Kyiv might be like trying to take Stalingrad in WWII:

The city of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, covers 325 square miles and roughly two million people remain there after extensive evacuations of women and children. Capturing it, military analysts say, would require a furious and bloody conflict that could be the world’s biggest urban battle in 80 years. “What we are looking at in Kyiv would dwarf anything we’ve seen since World War II,” said David Kilcullen, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Australian Army who has studied urban combat.

It’s hard to believe that Russia’s army is unable to seize these cities, but I’m glad. Thanks to the gutsy Ukrainian people and the weapons supplied by the rest of the world, perhaps this is true. Nevertheless, the battles will be bloody, and I fear a peace settlement won’t be to the liking of Ukrainians. The only good news among this carnage is that the mask has finally slipped all the way off Putin’s face: he’s made his own country the world’s pariah:

A police officer in Mariupol said the besieged city will be “wiped off the face of the earth” and urged the presidents of the United States and France to send an air defense system to Ukraine, according to a video authenticated by The Associated Press. . . .Even as the Russian ground advance on key targets including Kyiv and Odessa remains stalled, it has used long-range rockets in recent days to devastating effect against the Ukrainian military and infrastructure. As the war grinds on, the strikes are a reminder of how Russia’s vastly superior armaments give it a distinct advantage, even as what was meant to be a lightning blitz to take out the Ukrainian government turns into a grueling war of attrition.

President Zelensky resumes his calls for peace talks, but will Zelensky allow a handover of Ukrainian territory to Russia, and will Putin accept anything less than most of the country? China, perhaps thinking of Taiwan, is growing restive:

*The students of Duke Divinity school, particularly the LGBTQ+ (is that the current term?) moiety, have made some demands in the wake of the firing of a Paul Griffiths, a Catholic philosopher who didn’t want faculty to be “indoctrinated on racial issues”. But that only gave LGBTQ+ groups an excuse to make demands, some of them ludicrous (h/t Anna):

There is poetic justice in this incident. Despite the Dean’s earnest attempts “to provide a welcoming and safe place for students,” even after she designed “a space for the work of Sacred Worth, the LGBTQIA+ student group in the Divinity school”—even after disciplining, and losing—Professor Griffiths, in spite all this, she has apparently not done enough! The LGBT folk want more, much more, in the form of 15 demands. “We make up an integral part of this community, and yet our needs remain deliberately unheard.” The list of “demands” is both revealing and embarrassing. One demand asks for a non-discrimination policy “to be signed by all incoming students, faculty, and staff.” But other demands are in fact discriminatory: “To appoint a black trans woman or gender non-conforming theologian” as well as “a tenure-track trans woman theologian” and “tenure-track queer theologian of color, preferably a black or indigenous person.” And “At least 10 academic and 15 summer placements designated for trans and queer students at sites that are overtly affirming of LGBTQIA+ peoples (1/3 of these placements must be made up of predominantly people of color).” Obviously, no “cis white male” need apply for any of these positions. Other demands make the students look like spoiled children: it is all about them: “our needs [are] unheard.” They want “three yearly full tuition, need-based scholarships for queer and trans M.DIV students, prioritizing trans and queer femme students of color” and “A Queer Theology class taught during the Fall 2018 semester.” Even “Clearly marked universal (gender non-specific) restrooms.” The protesters do not want fair or equitable treatment. Fairness is not enough: they want explicit discrimination in their favor.

I haven’t watched that video, but reports of “demands” by students, usually requiring preferential treatment for minority groups, has become so pervasive that I barely consider it news any more. Will this kind of thing slow down or cease after the dust has settled in Ukraine?

*First, a personal tale. When I was an assistant professor at the University of Maryland, my lab overlooked the departmental parking lot, which required a permit. I had one, but frequently couldn’t park mydrlg because permit-less parking hogs pulled in illegally. What really ticked me off, though, were people who used the handicapped spots without handicapped stickers or having any handicap. Finally, I managed to persuade the University police to issue me a ticket book and the right to give tickets to fix the problem.

That’s when I discovered what an authoritarian I am. Whenever I saw someone pull into a handicapped spot (I could see them from my lab), I ran downstairs and slapped a ticket on the miscreant’s car. When I went home, I swung by the lot and ticketed every illegally parked car I saw. What an empowering feeling! But it all ended when I ticketed the chairman’s car, who had parked in a handicapped lot (he wasn’t handicapped). They took away my ticket book. It was sad.

Although I abhor citizen enforcement of antiabortion laws, as is taking place in Texas, I approve of a new New York law that penalize trucksers who run their engines while idling for more than 3 minutes, and gives rewards to the citizens who film the act and report it. Such, according to the NYT, is:

. . . the city’s benign-sounding but often raucous Citizens Air Complaint Program, a public health campaign that invites — and pays — people to report trucks that are parked and idling for more than three minutes, or one minute if outside a school. Those who report collect 25 percent of any fine against a truck by submitting a video just over 3 minutes in length that shows the engine is running and the name of the company on the door. The program has vastly increased the number of complaints of idling trucks sent to the city, from just a handful before its creation in 2018 to more than 12,000 last year. Some of those complaints turn menacing when truck drivers react . . .Idling vehicles in the United States are believed to collectively expel millions of tons of carbon dioxide a year, and researchers have estimated that eliminating excessive idling from personal vehicles alone would have a similar impact to taking 5 million of the country’s 250 million cars off the streets. Several states have laws against excessive idling, but few have citizen-outsourcing programs like New York City.

What’s not to like, except that enraged truckers sometimes assault people? And it provides some extra income for people like the 81-year-old pension who begins the story. At least I get some vicarious authoritarianism. What other laws do you think oculd be effectively enforced by citizens? (Here in Chicago you can call 311 to report illegally parked cars; I’ve been tempted, but the reward is purely psychological and I’m not sure the city actually complies.)

Some news from Hili and Andrzej. Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is, I think, referring to the many Polish people and others taking in Ukrainian refugees. In fact, I’m now permitted to mention that Malgorzata, Andrzej, and their cats have taken in two Ukrainian refugees: a mother (Natasza) and her eight-year-daughter (Karolina) from Kyiv. The father and a son, 20, are behind in Kyiv to fight, which of course stresses out everyone. The daughter has taken to the cats, but is too overly eager to cuddle them, which is understandable, and the cats are a bit wary. The lodgers upstairs and their family, and others in Dobrzyn, are eager to help the new arrivals as well, donating clothing and other stuff.But of course what they want most of all is their family together again in Kyiv, and peace. It’s not clear how long the new arrivals will stay in Dobrzyn, but the sooner they’re reunited the better.

Hili: Is there any good news? A: Yes, there are many humane impulses.

In Polish:

From Lorenzo the Cat:

And from Ant Allen. We’re not sure if these Russian astronauts are deliberately showing Ukrainian colors. I’d guess “yes,” but this will of course get them into trouble when they return home.

Barry sent in this exchange from Take That Darwin

My (light) lunch yesterday, a bowl of cazuela, described as “a traditional Chilean soup,” but Wikipedia says it’s a general name for many South American soups or stews prepared in unglazed earthenware pots. It was still good.

I ate in the “fancy” Aune restaurant last night, just for a change:

A pre-dinner beer sipped while seated right over the propeller wake:

Appetizer: “Beef tartar”, tarragon mayonnaise, rye bread crisp, fried parsley and capers.”

Mains: “Roasted pork loin from Trondheim, cheesy polenta, broccoli, whole grain mustard sauce.”

A nice roll:

Dessert: “Norwegian thick-milk pudding, from Røros, caramelized hazelnuts, blueberry”

This is all well and good, but for everyday fare I still like the Fredheim, the “people’s restaurant.”

Tweets from Simon, who calls attention to the size difference between competitors in the tweet below:

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

Tweets from Matthew:

Watch the video and see how the squirrel got better. It was lactose intolerant!

Matthew says that this tweet is followed by a thread of similar examples and explanations:

Another example:

When balanced on the needle, the top button rotates in the earth's magnetic field until the two radioluminescent dots (the upper right corner in the photo above right) indicate north. The single dot points south. More specifically, these were trouser fly buttons.

I can’t watch this video as the ship has no live-streaming, but trust Matthew that it’s interesting:

