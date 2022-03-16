Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Where we are now: The ship’s real-time map shows, as expected, that we’re off Punta Arenas, having wended our way north overnight on a tortuous path.

We’re docked. Here’s a photo taken from my balcony at 7 a.m., and I can smell the gasoline. Tomorrow they’ll begin fueling the ship and putting on supplies in preparation for Thursday evening’s departure to Antarctica (which I will be on!).

How time flies aboard, even when you're indolent. Welcome to a Patagonian Hump Day: March 16, 2022.

The restaurant:

A full order of deep-fried hearts:

*Every day I open the NYT webpage first thing, hoping for an encouraging headline about Ukraine. This one is not it:

And within a minute I read two depressing excerpts:

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is scheduled to speak via video to Congress on Wednesday, in another high-stakes appeal for help a day after a dramatic meeting with three European leaders in Kyiv as fires blazed in the wreckage from Russia’s relentless bombardment. . . .President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia disparaged the second consecutive day of negotiations with Ukraine, undercutting the faint glimmers of hope raised from talks the day before that both sides were looking for a way to halt the war.

and yet there’s this:

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said there was “a certain hope that a compromise can be reached” in talks with Ukraine. Russia has been sending mixed signals about the talks. On Tuesday, President Vladimir V. Putin said Kyiv was “not showing a serious commitment to finding mutually acceptable solutions,” according to a readout of his phone call with the European Council’s president.

Of course the wily but rapacious Putin would throw verbal cold water on peace negotiations, and the “faint glimmers of hope” seem faint indeed. Reading more (watching MSNBC or CNN is tedious; they say the same thing over and over again), I see that civilian buildings in Kyiv are being bombarded, Zelensky is asking the U.S. for more money (which he’ll get) and for more planes (which he won’t get). The BBC article below suspects Zelinsky’s request for planes is a piece of theater, as it will give him a face-saving and war-ending way to not join NATO. From the BBC)

Firstly, an assurance, perhaps even to be written into Ukraine’s constitution, that it has no intention of joining Nato in the foreseeable future. President Zelensky has already prepared the way for this, by asking Nato for something it couldn’t agree to (establishing a no-fly-zone over Ukraine), then criticising the alliance for letting him down on this, and finally musing out loud that he wasn’t sure that if Nato behaved like this, it was actually worth joining.

*Finally, and I do love events like this though they do little to end the war save anger oligarchs, a fancy yacht, the “Ragnar”, owned by a Russian bigwig, is stalled in Norway, with the Norwegians refusing to refuel it. And this despite the fact that the owner is not on the EU sanctions list. The yachtmeister is Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, described as “a former K.G.B. agent who made his fortune in nickel mining and is a longtime associate of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. Mr. Strzhalkovsky has also served as deputy minister.”

From the NYT:

The ship has been moored for several weeks in Narvik, a port city in northern Norway, the boat’s captain, Rob Lancaster, told NRK. “We are a Western crew of 16,” the broadcaster reported him as saying. “We have nothing to do with the owner.” Sven Holmlund, a local oil supplier, offered little sympathy for those aboard the vessel. “Why should we help them?” he told NRK. “They can row home. Or use a sail.”

Here’s the yacht:

*Matthew sent this tweet, which goes to an intriguing and slightly hopeful article from the BBC, “Ukraine: Putin will search for a way to save face.”

‘As things stand, in the third week of fighting, no-one can seriously doubt who the real winner in this war will be.’ Really interesting analysis on ⁦@BBCNews⁩ website from ⁦@JohnSimpsonNews⁩. https://t.co/eOz4JcEetQ — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) March 16, 2022

An excerpt:

But no-one willingly signs a peace agreement which is likely to lead to their own downfall.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin the search is on for ways of saving face. Ukraine’s President Zelensky has already shown remarkable skill as a diplomat, and he’s clearly willing to say and do whatever is acceptable to himself and his people in order to get Russia off his country’s back.

For him, there’s one overriding objective – to make sure that Ukraine comes out of this appalling experience a united, independent country, not a province of Russia, which is what President Putin originally seemed to think he could turn it into.

For President Putin, all that counts now is that he can declare victory. No matter that everyone in his entire administration will understand that Russia has been given a bloody nose in this unnecessary invasion. No matter that the 20% or so of Russians who understand what’s really going on in the world will know that Putin has bet the house on a fantasy of his own devising, and lost.

The battle will be for the support of the remaining majority of the population, who tend to believe implicitly what they’re told on state television – even when there are moments such as the sudden popping-up on screen of the extraordinarily brave TV editor Marina Ovsyannikova with a placard to say that everything people are being told is propaganda.

The BBC editor, John Simpson, prognosticates that Ukraine will have to declare that it won’t join NATO (the EEU is a harder problem), and perhaps formally acknowledge that Crimea is now Russian territory, perhaps along with parts of easter Ukraine. Ukraine—at least the western bits of it—may, he thinks, retain status as a sovereign nation. Although Simpson notes that “in the third week of fighting, no-one can seriously doubt who the real winner in this war will be”, implying Ukraine won, this doesn’t sound like a resounding victory to me.

*Once again John McWhorter dares to say the things that only a black man can get away with, and it’s in the New York Times to boot!. His new column is called “Making the SAT and ACT optional is the soft bigotry of low expectations” and says the things we all know to be true but dare not speak out loud. For instance:

According to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, around 1,800 colleges and universities will not require high school graduates “applying to start classes in fall 2022 to submit ACT/SAT results,” with a list that includes not only U.N.C. and Harvard, but also prestigious public and private institutions including the University of California, the University of Texas, Yale University and Princeton University. Many of the schools cite the pandemic as the reason for making standardized testing optional, but I don’t buy it. I’ve been in academia long enough, and have experienced the decades-long debate over racial preferences long enough, to suspect that this is cover for a policy change that some schools wanted to make anyway.

Of course that’s true, and every academic knows it.

Questions about how predictive the tests are of student performance are welcome, and it’s certainly true that some students with high scores struggle in college while some with low scores thrive. But those questions don’t conclusively refute the utility of the tests as a tool for evaluating which students are ready to succeed in college. And one of the motivations for eliminating these tests or making admissions “test-optional” (as some colleges now say, as if students are eager to sit for optional exams) is to allow more Black and Latino students to be admitted. This impulse is based on an assumption that because Black, Latino, Pacific Islander, American Indian and Alaska Native kids, on average, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, don’t perform as well on these tests as their white and Asian peers, the tests must be, in some way, racially biased. But what, really, does that mean? Is it that the tests ask racially biased questions? Which ones? Is it that it is somehow unfair to give a Black or Latino student a test of abstract cognitive skill and that Black and Latino students should be tested differently? This would seem dangerously close to saying that they aren’t as intelligent as others. If that isn’t the intention, then is the inference that there is something cultural, broadly speaking, that hinders their ability to perform well on these tests? If so, what? In many quarters, it’s considered bad form to even dwell on questions such as these.In many quarters, it’s considered bad form to even dwell on questions such as these. Equity is the goal, and so, Black and Latino kids, we won’t require you to ace tests the way white and Asian American kids are expected to. We’ll factor race into admissions decisions and then applaud the diversity that brings to college campuses, but we won’t redouble our efforts to make Black and Latino students better at the tests.

He’s concerned about “tokenism”, but I wonder if in some sense McWhorter is a “token writer” for the NYT. The paper certainly abhors what he says, even though it’s true, but he gets away with it because he’s black. But he’s not a conservative, either. He writes well, but that’s no longer a prerequisite for a NYT columnist. I have yet to suss out what niche McWhorter is filling for the paper’s editors. They’re not known for presenting the antiwoke side very often.

*Speaking of race, Washington Post columnist Paul Butler (who is black, as his race is relevant here) argues that jailing Jussie Smollett for falsely reporting a hate crime is an unjust punishment, and couches the piece wholly in terms of a white judicial system prosecuting a black man.

Smollett’s story quickly fell apart, even as he continued to maintain his victimhood. He was charged with disorderly conduct. The charges were dropped in exchange for community service and surrender his $10,000 bond — an appropriate result for a first-time offender in a nonviolent crime.

But that wasn’t enough for many White people — and some Black people as well — who wanted a pound of Smollett’s flesh. Not for then-President Donald Trump, who tweeted the case was “an embarrassment to our nation.” Not for then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who called the resolution a “whitewash.” New York Post columnist Kyle Smith wrote, presciently and unsympathetically, “Smollett has not been nailed, and Chicago wants him nailed. He will get nailed.” And nailed he was. The case against Smollett was revived, he was convicted of five counts of disorderly conduct, and last week sentenced to 150 days in jail. But incarcerating Smollett for falsely reporting a hate crime has nothing to do with protecting actual victims of racist and homophobic violence. Rather, it’s legal vigilantism that sends a stern warning about the limits of criminal justice reform: If those in power want a Black man locked up, they will find a way to do it. . . . Sending a Black gay man to jail for lying about being attacked will not encourage hate crime victims to come forward. Instead, it sends the message that they, rather than their assailants, are subject to being incarcerated if authorities don’t believe their stories.

This is wholly misleading. The case was revived because the district attorney, Kim Foxx, recused herself from the case but remained involved with it, angering many Chicagoans, including blacks (Foxx is black, and blacks didn’t like Smollett’s scam). Second, Smollett’s punishment (for several felonies) was pretty light: five months in jail, and he’ll surely be released early. Third, Smollett might have received no prison time had he admitted what was obvious to everyone: he concocted an elaborate hoax and then lied about it to cover it up. His jailing might be considered a “trial penalty.” His sentence, I think, is a deterrent to those who falsely report hate crimes, and his was an especially egregious example. Hate crimes are often completely excused because the victims are minorities (indeed, their commission is even taken as proof that there’s racism), and we need to stop the high rate of false reporting. Finally, it’s ludicrous to claim, as Butler does, that sending Smollett to jail will deter the reporting of genuine hate crimes. He’s in jail because there was proof beyond a reasonable doubt that he made up his narrative. Real victims of hate crimes don’t need to fear that fabricated will send them to jail; and I know of no such cases.

*Finally, check out the “oddities” section of the Associated Press for much mirth, including the biggest taro root ever harvested, a boy who got suck in a tree trying to rescue a cat stuck in a tree, with both rescued by firefighters, a man caught trying to sneak 52 lizards and snakes in his clothing across the border to California from Mexico, and a real bat invading a Texas theater that was showing “Batman.”

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata explains another enigmatic Hili dialogue:

Hili is looking at Andrzej’s keyboard. In this horrible situation she says that all that is done are words. Andrzej replies that it’s not only words. People are helping with their actions – taking care of the refugees. Hili: Words, words, words. A; Not only that, people are incredible now.

In Polish:

Hili: Słowa, słowa, słowa. Ja: Nie tylko, ludzie są teraz niesamowici.

And Szaron and Kulka (who are good friends) are playing:

From Mark, a creationist d*g:

Coincidentally, this just came from Matthew, but the speaker had no more intelligence than the d*g:

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker casts doubt on evolution: "At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not? … If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it.” 🤔 https://t.co/M52wEhuxNn — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) March 15, 2022

A tweet from Simon, who says, “A woman with some courage.”

A girl with an antiwar poster showed when Russian propaganda TV broadcast aired pic.twitter.com/3yDGwAlKha — Maria Snegovaya (@MSnegovaya) March 14, 2022

Here’s a video of the whole episode.

According to the Guardian, she was a staffer at the station:

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Channel One, burst on to the set of the live broadcast of the nightly news on Monday evening, shouting: “Stop the war. No to war.” She also held a sign saying: “Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.” It was signed in English: “Russians against the war.” The news anchor continued to read from her teleprompter speaking louder in an attempt to drown out Ovsyannikova, but her protest could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a recorded segment. Ovsyannikova also released a pre-recorded video via the OVD-Info human rights group in which she expressed her shame at working for Channel One and spreading “Kremlin propaganda.”

Ovsyannikova also put out a pre-recorded antiwar video described in the Guardian piece.

OVD-Info said that Ovsyannikova was arrested shortly after her protest and was being held at the Ostankino television centre. Pavel Chikov, head of of the Agora human rights group, later said Ovsyannikova had been arrested and taken to a Moscow police station. She could face prison time under a newly introduced Russian legislation that criminalised spreading so-called “fake news” about the Russian military. Those found guilty under the law could face up to 15 years in jail. Ovsyannikova could also face legal consequences for encouraging “civil unrest” by telling Russians to protest. . . . Her statement marks the first time that an employee from Russian state media has publicly denounced the war as the country continues its crackdown on anti-war dissent. So strict is the current wave 0f censorship that other news programmes blurred out the message on Ovsyannikova’s sign in their own reports on the incident.

And from Matthew, the video, with English subtitles, of Ovsyannikova’s pre-recorded statement. She was willing to garner substantial time a Russian prison so she could speak her mind. That’s a rare form of bravery.

English translation of Marina Ovsyannikova's statement before her on-air protest and subsequent arrest tonight.@JuliaDavisNews subs pic.twitter.com/qs28QcgHM9 — Expat in Kyiv (@expatua) March 14, 2022

Matthew just emailed me with this good news:

“She has been fined about $250, and appeared at a press conference wearing the pro-Ukraine necklace she wore.

More tweets from Matthew (readers are welcome to send me good tweets, but only one or two every few days, please, as internet is dicey here). I loved marbles when I was a kid, as well as the sweet victory of getting some other kid’s prized marble. Do kids still play with them?

Marbles are made on a marble run?! https://t.co/oBySHoNRky pic.twitter.com/jYIRzhUmNm — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) March 14, 2022

There’s apparently a mass protest by athletes about letting transgender women compete in sports against biological women:

300 U.S. Olympic, Para & National teamsters, among 5,446 calling on sports orgs to make biological sex key to categorisation in debate over Unfair Play of transgender women with male advantages @Hogshead3Au @iChampionWomen @fairplaywomen @SexMattersOrg https://t.co/bTBw8MYhm4 — StateOfSwimming.com (@StateOfSwimming) March 15, 2022

Gangway!

Male Mallard coming at me! 😳 pic.twitter.com/369QAmFNTt — Carl Bovis (@CarlBovisNature) March 15, 2022

And this is incredibly heartwarming. I hope the Ukrainian kids can learn when the teacher’s speaking Italian. Sound up!

Ukrainian refugee kids arrive in Italy, and start at local schools. On their first day they enter nervously. You won’t believe what the Italian kids did next … pic.twitter.com/XQ1z2gkezb — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) March 14, 2022