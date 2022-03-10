Thursday: Hili dialogue

Where we are now: Because of inclement weather further south, we’ve skipped the Orne Harbor landing (I hope we go there on the next trip) and are heading north again, back to Deception Island (the collapsed caldera), where we’ll enter again and hope to land at Whaler’s Bay, which apparently is full of seals.

Our plans are then to go around the tip of the Peninsula and head south into the Weddell Sea. I haven’t been on that side of the Peninsula before

We’re heading north and I’m on the port side, so there’s nothing to see but sea:

Today’s Hili will be truncated as I was told at the last minute that I must lecture twice: once in the morning and once in the evening

Things are getting truly bad in Ukraine and I have no time to peruse the news. Here’s a bit I learned from a tweet by Matthew:

Putin is a barbarian, those in the military and the state who do not challenge his orders are complicit. https://t.co/ak3zxTTzha — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) March 9, 2022

*As Matthew noted, and as was reported in the NYT, Russia is getting increasingly barbaric. Yesterday evening’s NYT headline was “Increasingly isolated, Russia escalates attacks on civilians.” The most odious thing I’ve seen was the bombardment of a maternity hospital in Mariupol:

Things were especially dire in the southern port of Mariupol, where Russian strikes hit several civilian buildings on Wednesday, including a maternity hospital, sending bloodied pregnant women fleeing into the cold. Hundreds of casualties have been reported, people have taken to cutting down trees to burn for heat and cooking, trenches have been dug for mass graves and local authorities have instructed residents on how to dispose of dead family members — wrap the bodies, tie the limbs and put them on the street.

There’s no evidence that the hospital was targeted directly, but no evidence to the contrary, either. Either the Russians want to terrorize civilians this way, knowing that no Russian will face punishment for this, or it was “collateral damage,” in which case the Russians are simply implementing a “scorched earth” policy, civilians be damned. Given that it appears Russian troops fired on fleeing civilians, I wouldn’t rule out the first alternative.

A photo of a pregnant woman being evacuated from the hospital. This heartbreaking photo will be circulated widely.

People have also been told not to go outside to retrieve bodies as being outside is simply too dangerous.

Also, Russia and China are both stating that the U.S. was working on both biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine with Ukrainian collaboration. This surely cannot be true, but don’t put it past Putin to use that as an excuse for further escalation.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, denounced recent statements from Russia and China that claimed the United States had been working on biological and chemical weapons in laboratories in Ukraine. She said the conspiratorial propaganda could be used by President Vladimir V. Putin as cover, so that Russia could carry out attacks in Ukraine using biological and chemical weapons and paint them as the work of Ukraine, the United States or partner nations. “Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them,” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s a clear pattern.”

The war has been characterized by a surfeit of arrant lies from the Russians. The NYT just reported this:

Sergey V. Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, tells a Turkish reporter: “We are not planning to attack other countries. We didn’t attack Ukraine, either.” He was repeating Russian claims that the country was forced to conduct a “special military operation” in Ukraine to assure its own security.

I understand that the Russian media, now firmly under Putin’s thumb, are not even allowed to refer to this fight as a “war”, but only as a “special military operation”. There are three definite lies and one probable on in the short statement above

*An article to read, free at Sarah Haider’s Substack site: “On being a token,” which uses her own experience as a token brown woman (an ex-Muslim from Pakistan) to criticize tokenism, which she sees as including Biden’s announcement that he was going to choose a black woman to be the new Supreme Court Justice, something that he shouldn’t have announced in advance and just appointed Ketanji Jackson without fanfare (I agree). She also sees tokenism affecting the humanist/atheist movement, which is also true:

And so, inordinate amount of time was spent trying to court the minuscule number of visible minorities who were also famous and also atheists for our event, and shockingly little in engaging the real stars of our movement who could reliably bring out large crowds. But as these efforts came to naught, and the line-up remained too white – the open tokenizing began. I watched in disbelief as the pretense dropped altogether and the scrambling for brown faces began. Otherwise highly unexciting and unqualified people began to be considered for prime slots. Incredibly, I even witnessed dissent to British-Indian writer Salman Rushdie because “if we threw him into our website lineup, he’d look like yet another white guy.” The diversity gods required a paper-bag test, in other words.

