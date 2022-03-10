Antarctica, Day 8: The Lemaire Channel, a Zodiac tour of Neko Harbour and my cabin

After dinner last night we haded through the Lemaire Channel, one of the most beautiful places I’ve seen in this region. From Wikipedia:
Lemaire Channel is a strait off Antarctica, between Kyiv Peninsula in the mainland’s Graham Land and Booth Island. Nicknamed “Kodak Gap” by some, it is one of the top tourist destinations in Antarctica; steep cliffs hem in the iceberg-filled passage, which is 11 km long and just 1,600 metres wide at its narrowest point.
. . . The channel has since become a standard part of the itinerary for cruising in Antarctica; not only is it scenic, but the protected waters are usually as still as a lake, a rare occurrence in the storm-wracked southern seas, and the north-south traverse delivers vessels close to Petermann Island for landings. The principal difficulty is that icebergs may fill the channel, especially in early season, obliging a ship to backtrack and go around the outside of Booth Island to reach Petermann.
It was filled with icebergs, and we came close to the edges, but it was also stunning, though too dark to photograph well. Here’s a map (I’ve put an arrow by the channel), a video, and a few of my photos. Note that the channel runs between an island and the Antarctic mainland:
A video of the transit:
My few pictures don’t given an idea of the channel’s beauty. I suspect we’ll go through again, so we can look forward to more photos.
Here are just two entering the channel. Naturally the water is calm there, which makes for good reflections:
Heading toward Orne Harbor yesterday morning:
Heading toward Orne, we encountered heavy snow and wind. The snow was shoveled into piles on the deck:
Because of the fierce weather, no landing was possible at Orne, but we did enter Neko Harbor, moored, and got a 45-minute tour of the ice-laden harbor in Zodiacs.
Bonus photo: A fellow scientist on the ship took this picture of me on Brown Island; forgive me a bit of self-aggrandizement:
First, the map: Neko Harbor is a large inlet that is not only a bird refuge (and has gentoo penguins), but is often filled with icebergs from a nearby glacier, making it ideal for a Zodiac tour to get your up-close visit to the bergs.
Entering the Harbor:
Ice is everywhere:
The Zodiacs went out in pairs, staying close together so they could inform each other about the ice. Here’s on boat admiring a large iceberg:
Darwin’s beautiful “beryl-like blue” inside that berg:
A skua sitting on top of a berg. I call the “skua on the rocks”, and think that would be a good name for an Antarctic-themed drink:
Back to the ship:
Now that I’ve learned that there’s a free drink for passengers every evening between 5 and 6, I go get it at 5:30 before my usual dinner at 6. It’s lovely to have a libation as the ice goes floating by:
And dinner: King crab sandwich (“king crab roll in a rich bun with kincrab, dill mayonnaise and crispy vegetables”), served with fries and a beer (two drinks in one day!)
The best dessert: the Fredheim’s blueberry milkshake There are lots of elderly people on this trip, and it’s heartening to see many of them slurping down shakes in the Fredheim. They still have the desire for shakes, but rarely get to indulge it.
In lieu of exciting landscape and animal photos, I’ll show you my cabin, and a nice cabin it is!
Here’s the bed with my field clothes laid out before a landing:
The balcony from across the room. Yes, the wall is curved: that’s Scandinavian design, not a wonky photo.
The open closet is the “wet closet”, lined with rubber for drying boots (or laundry done in the bathroom_. The mini-bar is next to the door, but I don’t touch that except to put my water bottle in or to store pieces of fruit that they give you at lunch.
The “study” with the big-screen streaming t.v. It has all kinds of cable stations, but I turn it only only to see the daily briefings and to watch lectures (all lectures given in the auditorium are streamed to these t.v.s in the guest cabins.
The compact but efficient bathroom. There is always lots of hot water.
And the shower, which is really nice. I love the removable shower heads that allow you to easily rinse off any part of your body.
And so onto breakfast and then preparation for my morning talk.
31 thoughts on “Antarctica, Day 8: The Lemaire Channel, a Zodiac tour of Neko Harbour and my cabin”
Wait. It’s called “neko”? I don’t see any cats.
I’m intrigued if the “night” sky offerings are of sufficient visibility to get some pics of unusual latitude – it being summer, and me not quite grasping the sunrise-to-sunset duration as judged by a weather app.
Ha ha, “libation”. I only started following this blog about a month ago, but have already picked up a small army of useful words to add to my lexicon.
Web site NOT bl*g! 😉
Please do not take this the wrong way but the removable shower head is pretty much a normal thing in most showers although probably not in most hotels. The pictures are really great and the cabin is very nice.
I have rarely seen one in America, either in hotels or in homes. Readers, weigh in if your shower head is removable or not removable. We can settle this here!
Mine is removable! But I had to install it myself (which is trivially easy).
I only have one house but 4 bathrooms. All 4 have removable shower handles.
Ours have always been removable – maybe it’s a European thing?
Really? No one told me! But then you have no bath!
Yes, it’s definitely European, though I’d like to see it more often in the U.S. Truly, I don’t think I saw a removable shower head until I traveled in Europe after college.
Mine is removable. I think removable and non removable are more or less equally likely in the UK.
Although mine is removable, I rarely actually remove it.
They are very useful for cleaning the shower, but like you I only rarely remove it when showering.
Our home has three bathrooms, three shower heads, none removable. House built 1960. U.S. when we traveled before covid, it seemed that the more upscale hotels and B&B’s had removables advertised as “European style shower”.
Yes all our shower heads in the bathrooms at home(Ottawa, Canada) have removable shower heads and I think this has been standard in homes and hotels for several years.
Neither of mine (in New Orleans) are removable.
I am so glad you took photos of the cabin. You take photos of all the things people really want to see on trips.
My old bathroom probably hasn’t been updated since the ’80s; no removable shower head. However various relatives houses we’ve remodeled have updated 5 showers since the ’90s and they all got removable heads.
So I’m guessing it’s mostly a function of when your bathroom was last updated, with maybe a secondary component of the function being how much of a miser one is.
Removable but a retrofit.
In older 2-star European hotels in the small towns beloved of bicycle tourists, there is often a small bathtub that is not enclosed (or partially enclosed with hinged glass panels installed later.) A fixed showerhead that you could stand under would splash water all over the bathroom. So the idea is you sit in the tub and bring the showerhead down to spray yourself gently with well-aimed douching and lavaging. And yes you could use it as a bidet. Newer or renovated hotels dispense with the bathtub and go with only an enclosed shower stall but the removable head remains, exactly as Jerry’s suite does.
Our bathroom (Germany, 1970s) is still of the bathtub plus movable showerhead type. I squat for showering, which is also best for the Bidet function. The newer preference shower only is preferred partly because it is better accessible to the handicapped/elderly, as there is no barrier to step over. They also need removable heads in case they shower sitting on a shower chair.
I use “removable” ( really, hosed/mounted )… home and a hotel or two…
I installed them myself. “Easy” for an aplumber (not a plumber),… but any doubts, I don’t know… there’s risk of bending the fixture…
Nobody heard this from me, but most important I’d say counter torque the fixture so it isn’t bent as the old one is removed… think two wrenches at the same time… if in doubt call a plumber…
I had no idea -& I see mine unscrew But I would assume that was for cleaning it – Norwich water is super hard. We live & learn, but none the wiser grow!
Awesome cabin! I’m loving your travelogue. Keep it coming.
What kinds of lectures do you see from the other travelling experts like yourself? Do you have the opportunity to meet with the others as a group?
I’ve been wondering about that, too.
As have I! I assume Jerry would be good in a pub quiz team with all this learnin’ 😉
Livin’ the dream, man. Good for you.
I’m curious whether you get questions following your formal remarks or in passing as you move around the ship. And I am also interested in other lecturers (topics) on this trip and whether you attend.
Yes, but not many questions, sometimes six sometimes none. I’d MUCH rather lecture to a live audience. There are several people giving lectures and I listen to at least one a day. I’m about to hear a talk on Shackleton by the Hurtigruten historian, for instance.
meant to reply to PCC(E)’s reply to you. Apologies.
“Skua on the rocks”… let’s see, I’ll apply that appellation to a favorite drink, the Jaeger Fizz (I’m intentionally not spelling with the ä.) Ask the bartender to make this for your cocktail.
Ingredients
¾ ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
¾ ounce Jägermeister
1 ounce London dry gin
Ice
4 ounces club soda
Lemon slice and mint sprig for garnish
Instructions
In a cocktail shaker, add ice, lemon juice, Jägermeister, and gin.
Shake to chill.
Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice.
Add club soda.
Stir to mix.
Garnish with lemon slice and mint sprig.
Sounds worth a try. I’m that seemingly rare sole that actually likes Jägermeister. It’s not a favorite or anything, but I think it’s fine. Never heard of it in a cocktail though.