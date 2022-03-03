Discussion thread

As I’m occupied with my lecture duties, here’s a call for readers to discuss the situation in Ukraine. There are many questions, and I have no time to list the ones that bother me, but feel free to blow off steam. I am concerned at the mass migration that’s now reached a million people, and also about the fate of those Ukrainians, like President Zelenskyy, who have shown the moxie to stay and fight. I worry that, in the end, they have no chance and many will be killed.

I have no confidence that Putin will try to let civilians live: after all, he’d count resisting civilians (most of them) as combatants. In the end, will he have driven most of the population out completely of the country completely, killed the rest, and left Ukraine in ruins?

Who would want to return to such a land? If they did, they’d have to rebuild, just as they did after WWII. Read Bloodlands: Hitler Between Europe and Stalin, to see the bloody history of Ukraine and Poland, exploited and scoured time after time. It’s a great book and will tell you a lot about the history of the region. (It’s written, too.) The description of How Stalin deliberately starved Ukraine before the war, killing millions, is bloodcurdling. And then, like Poland, the Germans entered and finished the carnage.

And yet, they are still with us. This was posted yesterday on the official Ukraine Twitter account (yes, they have one):

Still standing. And we will not fall. Ukraine will prevail 🇺🇦✊ — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) March 2, 2022