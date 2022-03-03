As I’m occupied with my lecture duties, here’s a call for readers to discuss the situation in Ukraine. There are many questions, and I have no time to list the ones that bother me, but feel free to blow off steam. I am concerned at the mass migration that’s now reached a million people, and also about the fate of those Ukrainians, like President Zelenskyy, who have shown the moxie to stay and fight. I worry that, in the end, they have no chance and many will be killed.
I have no confidence that Putin will try to let civilians live: after all, he’d count resisting civilians (most of them) as combatants. In the end, will he have driven most of the population out completely of the country completely, killed the rest, and left Ukraine in ruins?
Who would want to return to such a land? If they did, they’d have to rebuild, just as they did after WWII. Read Bloodlands: Hitler Between Europe and Stalin, to see the bloody history of Ukraine and Poland, exploited and scoured time after time. It’s a great book and will tell you a lot about the history of the region. (It’s written, too.) The description of How Stalin deliberately starved Ukraine before the war, killing millions, is bloodcurdling. And then, like Poland, the Germans entered and finished the carnage.
And yet, they are still with us. This was posted yesterday on the official Ukraine Twitter account (yes, they have one):
Still standing. And we will not fall. Ukraine will prevail 🇺🇦✊
— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) March 2, 2022
11 thoughts on “Discussion thread”
I read that the international criminal court is already investigating Putin…
“There are four offences that the ICC prosecutes: war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and the crime of aggression. The ICC’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, said there was a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity had been committed in Ukraine.”
Indeed. All roads in Ukraine lead to The Hague.
Wasn’t the previous aggression towards Ukraine especially timed to sway the U.S. midterm elections, and isn’t the timing of this aggression towards Ukraine the same?
I mentioned in another thread lasy week that I recently watched a three- hour miniseries called 37 Days about the diplomatic run up to World War One. I recommend it as illustrating the opacity of motives on different sides. I’d also recommend Telford Taylor’s Munich: The Price of Peace, about the Munich conference.
I’m a little surprised at the number of Americans who were unaware of the differences between Russians and Ukrainians. I have had a number of friends with Ukrainian/Carpatho-Rusyn heritage, most of whom have relatives back in Europe. Our landlords when we were first married were a Ukrainian couple who were refugees from Stalin and had nothing to say about Russians that wasn’t a dark muttering in a (to-me) incomprehensible language.
I got a notification that allies are seeking to suspend Russia from Interpol now.
As much as I would dearly love to see Putin get his well deserved punishment – it would be going the part of restoring a bit of the moral balance of the universe! – I’m also worried about what he’s liable to do when completely pushed in to a corner. He’s clearly “all in” in terms of his plan to take over Ukraine. And the fact it’s such a pride-based motivation, a missionary zeal for restoring the fortunes and prestige of Russia, and hence, of Putin, it’s hard to imagine him backing down no matter what comes his way. And with all the economic pressure on Russia now, plus stronger alliances and even military spending by Nato countries ignited…then throw in that even if he pulls back “We are now going after you for war crimes when this is over”…he may think he has nothing to lose or “no other choice” but to widen the war and/or put that finger on the nuke buttons.
It would be delightful if some Caligula-style palace guards did their thing around Putin. But I’m sure such an action would be extremely risky on any individual level.
I’m pretty sure this is how Putin will eventually leave office.
Once upon a time, there was a vein of sophisticated Leninism on the Left that was rather like sophisticated theology. In the pages of Monthly Review or The Nation, one could read lofty discussions admitting that the Communist world suffered certain difficulties in regard to individual rights, but adding that the key innovation, which would make all the difference, was the socialization (at gunpoint) of the means of production and distribution. This revolutionary change would affect social behavior so as to generate a new form of consciousness: “the New Soviet Man”, in the pop-version of this theology. It is worth noticing that Vladimir Putin, and his fellow veterans of the Soviet security apparatus who give all the orders in Russia today, are examples of “the New Soviet Man”. Strangely enough, this new specimen resembles, after all, the older version active in the days of Ivan the Terrible. Oops.
Putin has made the biggest mistake of his life. Instead of getting smarter as he gets older he has become stupid – Just like his puppet Trump. He cannot win in Ukraine and the people of Russia must know this and then act accordingly. If they do not, Russia will be lost as well. The bigger point for us here in the U.S. should be – this is a great education. Learn from it. Know how stupid it was to fall for the likes of Trump and see where that was headed. He would follow Putin to the hell he is in for. If the people of the U.S. do not figure this out, they will be doomed. It should have been so easy to see but many people are just ignorant. I really have no patience for any of it.