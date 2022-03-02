Life aboard: breakfast and scenery

Today is an easy day as we head towards and through the Drake Passage between the tip of South America and the Antarctic Peninsula (formally it ends at the South Shetland Islands). Famous for its bad seas and weather, we are hoping for a “Drake Lake”: one of the calm days. But no matter; I’ve never suffered from seasickness.

As reader Jim Batterson posted in a comment, you can see a live webcam from the ship at this site, so you can see exactly what we’re seeing.

Last night we had the mandatory lifeboat drill and demonstration, especially necessary when we’ll be so far from rescue. There are more than enough lifeboats aboard should we pull a Titanic, and our ship, the MS Roald Amundsen (the first polar hybrid ship), has tons of watertight doors and other safety gear. It is a very green ship, with no dumping, all garbage compacted, and all trash separated and everything recycled that can be (when we get back to port, of course).

Lifeboat drills involve going to your “muster station” when you hear the alarm (7 short beeps and a long one), and followed a demonstration of our gear. Since we’ll be in the Antarctic, we must don a “polar suit” which insulates us from cold water by covering virtually every inch of your skin except your face. We then strap on a life vest, a fanny pack with food and other necessities, and get in the boats. Here’s one of my fellow staff members after the demonstration (he’s not wearing the fanny pack).

I slept like a log last night, having been sleep deprived for several days. Up at 5:30, showered, checked the news, and had breakfast at 7:30 (the restaurant opens at 7 a.m. when we’re not at sea.

Things have changed a lot: though it’s still buffet style, they will often prefer to hand you things rather than you handling, say, the bread tongs. Here’s what’s on offer:

Eggs: scrambled, boiled, and a side of latke, sausage and bacon. If you’re hungry, they’ll make you an omelet with whatever you want in it and deliver it to your table.

The pancake and oatmeal station at the other end of the egg bar. They prefer to dole out dishes of stuff like oatmeal than have passengers handle ladles and tongs. Sanitation is taken VERY seriously here; you have to wear your mask at all times (I’ve never lectured with a mask) and take your temperature and wash your hands before they’ll let you into any restaurant.

The fish and “breakfast stuff for Scandinavians” bar featuring fish. It looks like lox, but there are no bagels and cream cheese; othewise I’d be scarfing it down:

The cheese bar (again for Europeans. I can’t imagine eating a hunk of Roquefort for breakfast!

The fruit bar. They also have bowls of apples, bananas, pears and the like, and you can take a piece of fruit back to your room.

The yogurt bar, with all kinds of toppings you can mix in (not shown). There is also granola:

The bread/croissant/pastry bar. Needless to say, the food is “all you can eat”. I try to eat a light breakfast, as I never have breakfast in Chicago. Note the tables by the window. It’s a real treat to eat meals as the scenery goes by. Soon we’ll have petrels and other seabirds flying alongside as we eat.

To me most important machine on the ship. Being a European ship, the coffee is excellent, and you can get whatever you want (espresso, latte, cappuccino, cafe crème, americano etc.) by pressing a button. My regular drink is a shot of espresso first and then a cappuccino mixed with it. “Regular” American-style coffee is poured à volonté at the table, but I’ve never tried it on this ship. Note the two types of beans that are freshly ground for your beverage. (Europeans don’t mess around with coffee, and this is a Norwegian ship.)

My reflection is in the machine:

Back to the cabin to work on my lectures as the complex topography of Patagonia goes by:

A panoramic view from my balcony. I don’t like taking panoramic photos as they rarely look good: