It figures

According to the New York Times,

The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with 141 countries voting in favor. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria voted against the measure. China, Iraq, India and Iran were among the 34 abstaining.

India! The world’s largest democracy!

The resolution passed. From the toothless UN itself:

Known informally as the world’s “town hall”, the Assembly is where all 193 UN Member States have a voice. A total of 141 countries voted in favour of the resolution, which reaffirms Ukrainian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

It demands that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

The resolution was sponsored by more than 90 countries and needed a two-thirds majority in the Assembly to pass.