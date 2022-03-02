According to the New York Times,
The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with 141 countries voting in favor. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria voted against the measure. China, Iraq, India and Iran were among the 34 abstaining.
India! The world’s largest democracy!
The resolution passed. From the toothless UN itself:
Known informally as the world’s “town hall”, the Assembly is where all 193 UN Member States have a voice. A total of 141 countries voted in favour of the resolution, which reaffirms Ukrainian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.
It demands that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”
The resolution was sponsored by more than 90 countries and needed a two-thirds majority in the Assembly to pass.
I would like to know which other countries voted the coward’s route: to abstain. I can’t find a list beyond the four listed above. Can readers help?
19 thoughts on “It figures”
There’s an image of the roll call vote here: https://twitter.com/julianborger/status/1499067053793234958?s=20&t=0Upz8QCu3HTh2ugzKWgX1w
On UN Assembly resolution, Abstentions list:
Argelia, Angola, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burundi, Rep. Centroafricana, China, Congo, Cuba, El Salvador, India, Irán, Irak, Kazajistán, Kirguistán, Laos, Madagascar, Mali, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nicaragua, Pakistán, Senegal, Sudáfrica, Sudán, Sudán del Sur, Sri Lanka, Tayikistán, Tanzania, Vietnam y Zimbabue.
According to: https://twitter.com/USAmbUN/status/1499069543779643394/photo/1
Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burundi, Central AFR Republic, China, Congo, Cuba, El Salvador, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Krygyzstan, Lao PDR, Madagascar, Mali, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, United Rep Tanza…(?), Vietnam, Zimbabwe
2 more: “Both Cuba, with a decades-long relationship with Moscow, and Nicaragua, whose authoritarian leader has expressed support for the invasion, abstained from the vote condemning Russia’s actions.”
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/cuba/article258973278.html#storylink=cpy
The Jerusalem Post has the full vote listed https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-699136
Ok…just saw this via Axios….a map of the world showing who voted which way.
https://www.axios.com/united-nations-ukraine-russia-141-55872481-a143-4423-9d3d-80450f01c754.html
Makes more sense as a map than as a list. Thanks
You can mouse over the country
https://www.axios.com/united-nations-ukraine-russia-141-55872481-a143-4423-9d3d-80450f01c754.html
There’s already a Wikipedia article on today’s UN vote with a full list of countries’ votes: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_General_Assembly_Resolution_ES-11/1
A listing of the countries, including absent.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_General_Assembly_Resolution_68/262
That one’s from March 2014, Jim.
Sorry … my mistake. Thanks JezGrove!
Here is a map you can click on and get the names.
https://www.axios.com/united-nations-ukraine-russia-141-55872481-a143-4423-9d3d-80450f01c754.html
So it would appear that many of the chicken shits are countries in Africa.
I have heard several people ask the stupid question – Why didn’t Putin invade when Trump was still pretending to be president. The easy answer would be – He didn’t have to. He had his guy in there, his puppet to mess with NATO and everything Putin wanted to do.
Speaking of pusillanimity, notice that Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Venezuela did not even abstain, but are simply recorded as absent. Their UN delegates apparently took the occasion of the vote to visit Coney Island or the Bronx Zoo. Russia can take comfort from its standing at the head of the enlightened bloc of itself, Belarus, N. Korea, Syria, and Eritrea.
Venezuela was absent because it hasn’t paid its UN dues for two years and wasn’t granted a waiver!
Since I made the mistake of posting the wrong listing (2014 resolution against Crimea) and had the data, I decided to compare votes in 2014 and the current 2022 vote. If this works, here’s a link to the cross-tabs (I couldn’t seem to post the image). V14 (rows) is voting in 2014 on Crimea. V22 (columns) is current vote. 1=For, 2=Against, 3=Abstain, 4=Absent. % are 2022 votes as percentage of 2014 votes on corresponding row.
Yes votes were stable (93% of 2014 Yes). Lots of movement from Abstain/Absent to Yes. None of 11 who voted No in 2014 voted Yes in 2022. All but 4 moved to Abstain/Absent. One Abstain in 2014 moved to No (Eritrea, I think). Done quickly, so hopefully no errors (unlike my initial post).
https://www.dropbox.com/s/pra53m5z604bz6t/unvote2022.jpg?dl=0
Putin is thus isolated even more than he had been already. So, the question is, how long with this strong worldwide condemnation last? Long enough to influence Putin and China?
Contemptibly, South Africa abstained!