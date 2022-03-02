In today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “Waste”, the boys ponder the vastness of the mostly uninhabitable Universe. Those who claim that God designed the laws of physics to allow the Universe and, especially, humans to arise, never wonder why that same God made the Universe so large and almost completely uninhabitable by humans. If we’re the special object of divine creation, why doesn’t the Universe just contain Earth alone?
Mo is right: so much for The Anthropic Principle.
6 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the Great Designer”
For me, the most important thing about Jesus and Mo is that they sleep together.
Maybe it’s just a waste of space ?
I assume they are talking about their respective “holy” books.
There is also the Copernican Principle: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copernican_principle
Brilliant as usual.
Personally, I do NOT enjoy the experience of a shower of cosmic rays on my skin in the morning, or bare raw radiation hitting my face in a vacuous debris filled void without oxygen or temperatures and pressures near something habitable – but that’s just me….
But tardigrades, I don’t know – maybe they’re fine with that.
I wondered if the waste of space comment referenced Carl Sagan’s novel ‘Contact’.
The assumption that most of the universe is uninhabitable is very naive. Our techniques for observing the universe are still at an extremely low level. Our research on exoplanets is actually new. I still remember what sensation was caused by Professor Wolszczan’s discovery of planets orbiting a pulsar. This is only 30 years .
If it turned out that most of the stars in the galaxy have planetary systems, I would not be surprised. I suppose it would be quite the opposite and there are a huge number of worlds suitable for human habitation. An infinite number of worlds, the problem of not knowing how to reach them is a separate issue.
We don’t know a lot, we don’t understand a lot, and it will probably be for a long time. But that’s not a reason to close patent offices and stop thinking about the theory of everything.