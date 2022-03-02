Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the Great Designer

In today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “Waste”, the boys ponder the vastness of the mostly uninhabitable Universe. Those who claim that God designed the laws of physics to allow the Universe and, especially, humans to arise, never wonder why that same God made the Universe so large and almost completely uninhabitable by humans. If we’re the special object of divine creation, why doesn’t the Universe just contain Earth alone?

Mo is right: so much for The Anthropic Principle.