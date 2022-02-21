I’ll be going to Antarctica and the Falklands next Sunday, and will be gone a bit more than four weeks. I suspect I’ll be busier with lecturing this time than I was two years ago, so I wanted to warn people in advance not to expect much posting during my absence. Last time I was there, it took forever to post, as internet in that area is—as you’ll understand—slow and dicey. To post photos, for example, I had to downsize each one to about 250kb, and it was time-consuming.
All I can say is that I’ll do my best to keep readers informed and also to send photos when I can. Because of the email situation, I ask that you keep communications with me to a bare minimum, i.e., no wildlife photos. If you have important articles, send them, but please combine them into one email every week or so. As always, I’ll do my best.
This week’s postings will also be sparse as I have a gazillion things to do to prepare, for I’m doing another lecturing trip—this time to the Mediterranean—two weeks after I return. More on that later.
I wanted to put just one photo up of my last trip, but I got obsessed. Here’s why I wanted to go back so badly. (Click photos to enlarge.)
One of the world’s only three species of flightless duck!
On the way soon!
10 thoughts on “Departing!”
Have fun!
I’ve always wanted to go to Antarctica.
Feel free to obsess – I am compelled to experience that magnificent land one day solely because of this website. Never would have paid it serious attention except as a barren frozen wasteland if it weren’t for this website. Goes for many other things too.
Cheers, and bon voyage!
Hi Jerry:
Have fun!
Also, please let us know what book you decided to take with!
Have a wonderful trip! We can wait until you get back to see all the photos. Thanks so much for taking us all with you. Stay safe.
Bon voyage, Jerry!! Have a great time!
Lovely, lovely photos! Well worth sharing, almost mythical in the feelings they evoke.
And I must say, that’s one prosperous looking seal.
You’ve given me the Antartica bug. I never even knew I wanted to go there but now I’m determined. Although I want to do it on a ship where you’re lecturing, so that means you need to do this at least once more. Have a great time!
I hope you have a wonderful trip and come back with a lot of photos and stories. Those photos of the penguins that are in in between states of baby and adult feathers are great.
Thanks for the great pics, and have an excellent trip, which I’m sure you will.
Does this boat get south of the Antarctic Circle?
I seem to recall that you are able additionally to get to South Georgia this time. If so, give my ‘greetings’ to Shackleton!
Fly/sail safe jerry. I am so glad you are back into your retirement travel plans!