Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “ways,” came with the caption, “Sometimes you just have to raise your voice a little.”
I love to ask believers how they know that their religion is the “right” one. The more sophisticated among them will say, “I don’t,” or “It’s all the same god!” But you know that this is hokum, as Allah is not the same as the Christian God, and religions like Hinduism have multiple gods, some of them nasty. As for the “I don’t” answer, well, you can then ask why they’re betting eternity on a happenstance of birth or upbringing.
I love the “We cannot understand God’s wisdom” remark, as it’s a ploy to immunize religion against all empirical disconfirmation or prior-reducing. Why does a benevolent god allow young children to get fatal cancers or be born with a fatal deformity? How does God’s wisdom explain that?
But lest I digress into ranting, I’ll stop. Oh, one more thing. I still don’t understand why God transformed part of himself into the human Jesus and then had himself tortured and killed, with that killing someone giving humanity the only way to attain eternal salvation. Was that the best plan God could come up with? The story never made sense to me, and still doesn’t.
Okay, that’s it, except I want to quote the late Victor Stenger on why the existence of God is an empirical question, “The absence of evidence is evidence for absence if that evidence should have been found.”
8 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the Wisdom of the Deity”
I also think the final insult is to demean anyone, atheist or believer, who reflects and questions and really tries to find evidence. God is like a food with no nutrition or even good flavour, that everyone eats. And you generate a hundred recipes and add nutrition to the food, and it drains all the good out of whatever you add and tastes like nothing, despite all your efforts.
Hi, Friend….I am new to your blog….and I love it! I am a Christian, so of course i don’t agree with some of your viewpoints. Nevertheless I find much common ground with you: cats (I have 16), nature, and words. Just wanted to let you know that I am very much enjoying your blog posts….some more than others. 🙂
For many people, religion is part of cultural self esteem. To them, whether their beliefs stand up to logical scrutiny is not the point. When you hang your self esteem on superstition, a conflict with a progressive, scientific civilization is inevitable.
The barmaid needs a grammar checker. THAT => THAN
It took a third re-read for me to see it. Well spotted.
Just perfect – the way god wanted it to be!
“I still don’t understand why God transformed part of himself into the human Jesus and then had himself tortured and killed, with that killing someone giving humanity the only way to attain eternal salvation”
Eternal salvation by removing an invisible “sin”. To invoke invisible or unobservable things is a lazy way to defend a religion but an efficient one for lots of people when the religion is “traditional”. For these people, their religion is theology but other religions are mythologies. No deeper argument needed.
A think that I will never understand is: if Jesus is real, why he never stopped Christians from murdering themselves over his name? He just had to appear before the Pope(s) and Protestant leaders to stop the madness. Did he prefer to loose followers for nothing?
“I love the ‘We cannot understand God’s wisdom’ remark, as it’s a ploy to immunize religion against all empirical disconfirmation or prior-reducing.”
The first time I read that thing in Matthew about not testing God, my reaction was, “How utterly convenient.”
L