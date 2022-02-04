Friday: Hili dialogue

Note: Because I’m up to my tuchas filling out paperwork to go to Antarctica, today’s Hili will be truncated and there will be no readers’ wildlife photos. I hope to resume full coverage tomorrow. (We will have other posts today.)

Good morning on the first Friday of the month, February 4, 2022: National Homemade Soup Day. Make mine homemade split pea with sausages, and a lot of sourdough bread on the side, comme ça:

It’s also National Stuffed Mushroom Day, Bubble Gum Day, Liberace Day (honoring the day he died in 1987), National Hemp Day, National Wear Red Day, World Cancer Day, and Rosa Parks Day celebrated in California and Missouri on her birthday.

And. . . it’s Matthew Cobb’s 65th birthday. Wish him good cheer; he’s mired in grading and grumpy!

Today’s Google Doodle is a gif, and you click on it you’ll get to its subject:

News of the Day:

*The mishigass around Ukraine continues to roil. According to the Associated Press and other sources, U.S. intelligence claims that Putin and his thugs are planning to do exactly what Hitler did to start World War II: fake an attack of Ukrainians on Russians, and then use that as a pretext to invade en masse.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the scheme included production of a graphic propaganda video that would show staged explosions and use corpses and actors depicting grieving mourners. The U.S. has not provided detailed information backing up the claims. The plan for a fake attack on Russian territory or Russian-speaking people was described in declassified intelligence shared with Ukrainian officials and European allies in recent days. It was the latest example of the Biden administration divulging intelligence findings as a tactic to attempt to stop Russian disinformation efforts and foil what it says is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s effort to lay the groundwork for military action. If Russia does invade, administration officials say they want to make clear Russia had always sought to create a pretext.

If you know about the Nazi-staged Gleiwitz Incident staged on the evening of August 31, 1939, the similarities are remarkable. The Germans even shot and then disfigured some concentraition camp prisoners, pretending they were German victims of a Polish attack. Let us hope that history is not repeated. Has Putin been reading Hitler’s playbook? And seriously, with Russian troops and armaments poised right on the border, does anybody think that Ukraine wants to start trouble with an attack?

*Well, I’ll be! The NY Times reports that, presumably with Biden’s assent, the head of ISIS was taken out (well, he took himself out before he was taken out):

President Biden said on Thursday that the leader of the Islamic State died during a raid by U.S. Special Operations commandos in a risky pre-dawn attack in northwest Syria. Rescue workers said women and children were among at least 13 people killed during the raid. In brief remarks at the White House, Mr. Biden said the choice to use Special Forces to target the ISIS leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was made to minimize civilian casualties, despite the greater risk to American troops. Speaking in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Mr. Biden was understated as he described the ISIS leader’s history, saying that he had ordered a series of atrocities, including against the Yazidi people. “Thanks to the bravery of our troops, this horrible terrorist leader is no more,” he said.

Note that many and perhaps all the women and children appear to be members of the leader’s family whom he blew up along with himself.

Of course the hydra will grow another head, but you could say that this sends a message to ISIS. But does it?

*Now here’s a bizarre op-ed in the Washington Post by Karen Attiah, “Whoopi Goldberg’s Holocaust comments show why we need critical race analysis.” What? Well, Attiah tries to explain:

Certainly, Goldberg got it wrong about race and the Holocaust, and for that she apologized the next day. She also brought a representative of the Anti-Defamation League to speak with her on air. But none of that stopped ABC from suspending Goldberg so she could “reflect.”

More deeply, however, Goldberg’s misguided rant shows why there is a need for including critical race-based analysis of how we teach world history. By silencing her, ABC demonstrates how American media continues to show a near-complete inability to responsibly interrogate whiteness and White Christian supremacy.

It is obvious and well known that Adolf Hitler wanted the Aryan subset of the White race to dominate all others, and that Jews were their primary target. That said, I do not blame Goldberg, or anyone raised on the history books in most U.S. schools, for having ignorant views about antisemitism andChristian Europe’s atrocities. Many of our textbooks simply don’tteach the scale and deadliness of the centuries of persecution of European Jews, including 12th-century pogroms against Jews in England and the expulsion of Jews from Spain in 1492. . . .Moreover, Nazi Germany’s how and why of the Holocaust had everything to do with white supremacy. As James Q. Whitman documented in “Hitler’s American Model: The United States and the Making of Nazi Race Law,” Nazi Germany explicitly took its cues from Jim Crow America and its treatment of Black citizens. And post-colonial radical Black intellectuals from various countries have explicitly linked historical European racism and imperialism to Nazi fascism. This is a mess; Hitler’s program was not about white supremacy per se, but Aryan supremacy. I suspect Attiah’s trying to downplay the ignorance of Goldberg’s comments, but is she saying that Jews are now People of Color? It gets worse: ABC could have provided a space to educate Goldberg and the rest of its audience about the centuries-old history of global white supremacy, and to push back on current efforts to marginalize the voices of the oppressed. Instead, it chose one of America’s favorite pastimes — silencing Black women. Yes, just what the viewers of “The View” want to hear: a education in White Supremacy along CRT lines. I object to the punishment of Goldberg, but whatever she is, she’s not a victim. She even chose a Jewish name because the thought it would attract attention (she has no Jewish ancestry and her real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson). This makes no sense to me. Neither CRT nor other DEI initiatives in American public schools make any effort to teach about the historical oppression of the Jews. Have a look at the palpable neglect of Jewish history (some say anti-Semitism) in the proposed required course in ethnic studies in California public schools.

*A butterfly sanctuary in the Rio Grande valley has been forced to close due to threats from QAnon conspiracists who believe it to be a front for a human-trafficking scheme. It’s a private organization that’s entirely in the U.S. but Trump wanted to run his wall through the middle of it. (h/t Ken, Woody). It’s a damn butterfly center but the loons have harassed it to death. I hope they reopen. From the Texas Tribune:

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 896,193, an increase of 2,632 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,733,116, an increase of about 12,500 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on February 4 include:

1555 – John Rogers is burned at the stake, becoming the first English Protestant martyr under Mary I of England.

1703 – In Edo (now Tokyo), all but one of the Forty-seven Ronin commit seppuku (ritual suicide) as recompense for avenging their master’s death.

1789 – George Washington is unanimously elected as the first President of the United States by the U.S. Electoral College.

1801 – John Marshall is sworn in as Chief Justice of the United States.

1846 – The first Mormon pioneers make their exodus from Nauvoo, Illinois, westward towards Salt Lake Valley.

1859 – The Codex Sinaiticus is discovered in Egypt.

1967 – Lunar Orbiter program: Lunar Orbiter 3 lifts off from Cape Canaveral’s Launch Complex 13 on its mission to identify possible landing sites for the Surveyor and Apollo spacecraft.

1974 – The Symbionese Liberation Army kidnaps Patty Hearst in Berkeley, California.

Here’s the house from where she was abducted, photographed by me in 2015:

1999 – Unarmed West African immigrant Amadou Diallo is shot 41 times by four plainclothes New York City police officers on an unrelated stake-out, inflaming race relations in the city.

2000 – The World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium, Charter of Paris is signed by the President of France, Jacques Chirac and the Director General of UNESCO, Koichiro Matsuura, initiating World Cancer Day which is held on February 4 every year.

2004 – Facebook, a mainstream online social networking site, is founded by Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin.

Notables born on this day include:

1868 – Constance Markievicz, Irish revolutionary and first woman elected to the UK House of Commons (d. 1927)

1881 – Fernand Léger, French painter and sculptor (d. 1955)

Here’s Leger’s “Woman with a Cat” (1921), on view at the Met:

1902 – Charles Lindbergh, American pilot and explorer (d. 1974)

1906 – Dietrich Bonhoeffer, German pastor and theologian (d. 1945)

Executed by the Nazis. The manner of execution is not fully known. Traditionally it was said that he was stripped naked and then quickly hung, but recent historians say that the pastor was tortured or left to strangle for a long time. An admirable man:

1913 – Rosa Parks, American civil rights activist (d. 2005)

1921 – Betty Friedan, American author and feminist (d. 2006)

1931 – Isabel Perón, Argentinian dancer and politician, 41st President of Argentina

1947 – Dan Quayle, American sergeant, lawyer, and politician, 44th Vice President of the United States

1957 – Matthew Cobb, British zoologist and author

Those who encountered their curtain on February 4 include:

She died on her 85th birthday.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is getting philosophical again:

A: Are you thinking? Hili: Yes, I’m trying to understand humanity.

In Polish:

Ja: Myślisz? Hili: Tak, próbuję zrozumieć ludzkość.

And little Kulka outside:

From Barry, a disgruntled d*g:

From Simon:

And another from Barry:

I found this while putzing around on the internet:

Man, Wordle seems to be divisive. Here’s a tweet by Simon, who said, “Finally—a universal excuse”:

Another tweet by Simon: a deliberately hilarious rant. “Ban the books now! At least the autobiographical ones and the semi-autobiographical ones!”

Tweets from Matthew, who’s 65 today:

These are pharyngeal jaws. (Translation: “Alepisaurus ferox picked up by a friend. My throat is moving.”

I call this cat behavior “making biscuits”:

One of Matthew’s beloved illusions on his birthday:

And from me to Dr. Cobb, posted at the moment he turned 65 in Manchester:

