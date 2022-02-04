More accusations that E. O. Wilson was a racist

There’s a new article in Science for the People magazine by Stacy Farina and Matthew Gibbons, which argues that E. O. Wilson was a racist. This is a different, more serious, and far better documented article than the Scientific American hit job by Monica McLemore, whose “research” apparently resulted from reading the last chapter of Sociobiology, which contains no basis for accusations of racism. One can further dismiss McLemore’s claims because she also argued that Gregor Mendel was a racist, and for that there is not a scintilla of evidence, nor does she present any. She further eroded her credibility by claiming that the statistical “normal distribution” was racist. In other words, What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.

But this new article (click on screenshot below) has substantial documentation, based largely on Wilson’s association with and promotion of the work of J. Phillippe Rushton, a Canadian psychologist and author who apparently spent much of his life trying to show that there were racial hierarchies based on IQ, with, of course, black people below white. It would not be too strong to call the man an obsessive racist. I had never heard of the guy before the two authors found evidence of Wilson’s association with Rushton, but since then I’ve read more about it and also heard from two people who knew Rushton.

The two authors are identified respectively at the bottom of the article (I’ve added links):

Stacy Farina and Matthew Gibbons are a wife and husband team with an interest in the history of science. Dr. Farina is an Assistant Professor at Howard University with a PhD in Evolutionary Biology. Matthew Gibbons has a BA in Humanities and works in public health.

Farina and Gibbons (henceforth “F&G) report that they were going through Wilson’s archives at the Library of Congress, doing research on sociobiology, and came across some folders labeled “Rushton”, containing all of Ed Wilson’s correspondence with and about Rushton. This led to the revelation of a relationship that seems sufficiently unsavory and unwise on Wilson’s part that I’ve had to revise my opinion of the man downward. Click to read:

I am not writing this to defend Wilson. As far as I know, other pieces about his racism/bigotry are in the works, and I’ll reserve a more definitive judgment until I learn more.. As I said, what I know from the article above—and I have no reason to doubt its assertions—is sufficient to make me think less of Wilson as a person. He was a flawed man, and his flaws were less excusable that, say, the ideas of someone like Darwin since Wilson lived in our era, and that’s that. But was he a completely flawed man—an obsessed racist like Rushton? You won’t find anybody who knew him that could agree with that.

Rushton can truly be described as a “race scientist”, and Wilson, who of course was somewhat of a biological determinist about animal behavior (including humans), seems to have gotten entangled in Rushton’s case. Rushton apparently kept getting into and out of trouble with the University of Western Ontario, and at one point was fired and then appealed. Wilson wrote him letters of support for both his retention and his appeal, making a few statements that he and other scientists defended some of Rushton’s ideas about IQ. As F&G note, Wilson’s letters were “ultimately inconsequential” because they were sent to somebody who had no say in Rushton’s promotion. But they do offer insights into Wilson’s thinking

Wilson supported Rushton’s promotion partly on the grounds that the man’s denigration violated his “academic freedom,” and it may well have (Rushton won his appeal), but that doesn’t excuse his further support of Rushton’s ideas. I might be persuaded to support the academic freedom of someone as odious as Rushton, but I couldn’t be persuaded to assent to his ideas nor promote him further. Wilson apparently did.

Wilson later sponsored a PNAS paper submitted by Rushton, but I’m not sure that’s a racist paper as I haven’t read it (you can read it here). At the end of a quck reading I do note that it does speak darkly of “IQ based educational and occupational hierarchies.”

Wilson later refused to sponsor another PNAS submission by Rushton, apparently because he, Wilson, didn’t want to be seen as racist as he was in the middle of a fracas about biological determinism with Steve Gould and Dick Lewontin (my advisor) as his opponents.

As I said, there’s little doubt that Rushton was a bad piece of work. Two of my friends had dealings with him. One, who dealt with Rushton by email, calls him a “lying sociopath.” The other, who knew Rushton socially and fairly well, said he was an “obsessed racist” and “evil.”

In the end, then, what do I think of Wilson after these new revelations, which are definitely NOT a hit job? I think less of him as a person. While he was an excellent scientist in nearly every way, he was wrong in the case of Rushton. He was wrong (and foolish) to support Rushton’s ideas, he was wrong to sponsor papers by Rushton, and he was not sufficiently critical of Rushton’s obsessive racism at a time he should have been. Was Wilson a “racist”? It’s hard for me answer that question, and all I can say now is “I’m not sure.” I’d rather defer dealing with that loaded characterization until more research reveals what Wilson said or wrote.

Should we devalue Wilson’s scientific ideas or legacy if he did treat a known racist favorably? You can certainly reassess who Wilson was as a person, but I’d argue that Wilson’s true contributions to the field—his work on ants, his conservation work, his popularization of evolutionary biology, and his promotion of a field studying the evolutionary/genetic basis of animal behavior—yes, all of that is to the good. In the main, because his life seems to me a net good, and his science usually excellent (a caveat: I did criticize the group-selectionist bent of his later years and wrote a very critical review of his book Social Conquest of Earth), I would honor him as a scientist.

Although I usually see the word “nuance” as a hedge, in this case I think it’s applicable. Wilson was foolish and harbored ideas that he didn’t think about deeply, or didn’t realize the social import of, and he certainly supported an out-and-out racist, sometimes broaching racist ideas. He was a flawed man with a weakness for human biological determinism.

But I reserve judgement on calling him an “overt racist” until I read the biographical studies that are in the works. But one thing is for sure: Wilson was certainly not in the same league as, say, William Shockley or J. D. Watson, men who I have no compunction about calling racists. You may fault me for not immediately applying the term “racist” to Wilson on the basis of one paper, but I don’t think the case is strong enough to tar him with that adjective right now. I will claim that he was flawed, and too much of a hereditarian with too little evidence for his views. And he should have known better when dealing with Rushton, or claiming that Rushton’s ideas were in the mainstream. They weren’t.