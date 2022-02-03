I haz a malaise today, and so will take a pas until tomorrow on what I was going to write about today: new accusations of racism against E. O. Wilson. It’s taking me longer than I thought to process the accusations, and in fact I don’t know what I think. I think I’ll know what I think by tomorrow—at least so I hope.
Every day I get a lot of emails with the accusations against him from one article, and I guess people are demanding to know what I think, especially since I poo-pooed earlier accusations in Scientific American that Wilson (along with Gregor Mendel!) was a racist. I still reject that article since the writer’s claims since were based on no evidence, but now there’s new evidence from Wilson’s correspondence, and so we must reconsider.
Until tomorrow, then, I’m taking a break, working on my talks for Antarctica, and asking readers to fill in by having a discussion thread on this post. I’d ask you to leave the Wilson issues aside for the moment, as I don’t want to be influenced by anybody else, but there are a number of things to talk about. Here are a few suggestions:
1.) The Spotify vs. Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and every other music artist issue. Were people like Young, who said “take me or Rogan, but not both” exercising censorship as opposed to the people who just bailed? Should Spotify let Rogan continue giving unsound medical advice?
2.) Was Whoopi Goldberg’s apology that the Holocaust was not about racism, but two groups of white people fighting each other, a sufficient apology? Does she deserve being suspended from “The View” for two weeks. Are Jews a “race” or not?
3.) Will Russia invade Ukraine? The build-up of troops is getting serious, and I’m worried.
4.) Is Wokeism on the way out? There are some signs, but not many.
Or talk about anything you want. I won’t be happy if there aren’t many comments, for I’ll have failed.
As Andrew Sullivan says, “See you Friday.” Till then, here are some winter ducks, braving the cold in Botany Pond:
33 thoughts on “Discussion thread”
Yes, they were trying to censor. That is, they were not attempting to argue against or rebut the speech, they were attempting to prevent it from being a part of the “public square”.
I think yes, they should. That’s because the biggest problem is not actually people being influenced by the “unsound medical advice”, the biggest problem is people not trusting the authorities and the mainstream media, and a big part of that is the impression (largely correct!) that they are trying to control what is and is not said in the “public square”, and are doing so based on their agenda (rather than attempting to do so neutrally based on evidence and fact).
Thus trying to shut down Rogan will do more harm than good. (Though I would ask him to interview several mainstream covid/vaccine experts who can discuss the facts of the issue in a straightforward manner.)
A Reuters dispatch below provided an explanation for Russia’s massing of troops on the border with Ukraine: it is to pressure Ukraine to avoid taking any decisive military action against the “separatist” zones in the Donbass which Russia supports and supplies with weapons and leadership. The report implies that Ukraine’s use of drones purchased from Turkey against these enclaves has been rather successful (which the Russians call “provocative”). I suggest that the massive Russian deployment near the border is meant to warn Ukraine against any effective military action against the enclaves. If Ukraine does not take these orders from Russia, we may expect at least a limited movement by the Russian army into Donetsk and Lugansk to maintain them as puppet Russian statelets, like the similar enclaves in Georgia. Of course, if the Russians do this, an expansion of Russian military control to the Black Sea coast east of Crimea is quite possible.
“MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) – Ukraine is using Turkish-made drones in the conflict zone in the Donbass region, sticking to “destructive” behaviour, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, the Kremlin said.
Relations between Russia and Ukraine are in the spotlight as Kyiv says Russia amassed thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border and may be gearing up for a military offensive. Moscow denies plans for an offensive operation.
In a phone call, Putin told Erdogan that Ukrainian forces are carrying out “provocative activity” and are using Turkish-made Bayraktar drones in the conflict zone in a further attempt to undermine Minsk peace accords, the Kremlin said. “
‘Pas’ intended or just an accidental french double entendre?
Personal boycott is IMO not censorship, even if the long-term consequence is the offerer no longer offering the speech. Though I much preferred Mitchell’s choice just to leave over Young’s ultimatum.
Spotify’s private, right? Let them put whatever cr*p they want on. And let them lose artists and listeners for doing so. That’s the 1st amendment give and take as it’s meant to be: you get to opine…I get to walk away.
***
2) Sufficient to me, because I’ve heard her speak on other issues, and I think this was a boneheaded mistake rather than some indication of anti-semitism. No suspension. Depends on how you define race, doesn’t it? 🙂
***
3) Donetsk and Luhansk regions, yes. Not sure how far further Putin will go. Like with Crimea, he’ll justify this as protecting the rights of ethnic Russians. Russian separatists already control parts of those regions, so other countries may tolerate it as a realpolitik recognition of the current status quo, rather than thinking of it as an alarming and destabilizing change of borders.
***
4) Ehhhh…I’d say it’s got another 5+ years to go. This generation of angry young 20-somethings won’t change their position. What will happen is the next generation will become the angry young 20-somethings, and they won’t share their parents or older siblings’ same causes.
Get well soon!
I’d suggest food as a discussion – take it easy for PCC(E) – I’d start with lasagna, making pasta, dunno … making salsa…
Or puzzlers – needs a sturdy mind, though.
Dancing?! Cure anything!
+1 I’m always keen to hear about the culinary adventures of others. My last kick was hot-water crust savory pies. What was yours?
GO ON…
I wanted a festive holiday pie for Christmas. I did the hot water pastry, but couldn’t find lard anywhere (I tried four stores!) so I used vegetable shortening. I used a Bundt pan and drew a schema if how I wanted the layers to look since I’d be flipping after baking. The top (after baking) layer was puree of celeriac with a cranberry sauce tunnel, then the caramelized onions & mushrooms, then the turkey, the bacon roasted Brussels sprouts and finally the bottom of stuffing. It turned out pretty great and I was pleased with the cut slice profile. Would do again.
Shortening then. Probably the more the better?
And flipping – ok.
… its stable then?
That sounds delicious and fun. I don’t know if you have a Mexican grocer where you live, but that’s where I get lard- they have pork and beef. I get the pork for refried beans.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hot_water_crust_pastry
I see – interesting….
Yeah, that might be … something to get going….
Here’s an Antarctica joke I heard Alexei Sayle do.
On a holiday tour in Antarctica, a woman said to the guide, “What’s the difference between the white & the black penguins?”
The guide looks at the woman, & says “The white penguins are walking towards you…”
According to a Bulgarian friend of mine, the poor Bulgarians were blamed for the 1981 attempt on the Pope’s life. The rumours began when an inside story was leaked:
The president of Bulgaria walked into a cabinet meeting. He was in a rough mood.
‘I called Mrs. Thatcher to wish her a good morning but she was still in bed. Then I called comrade Brezhnev to wish him good afternoon, but in Moscow it was not afternoon yet. Then I called the Vatican to express my condolences on the assassination of the Pope, but the Pope had not been assassinated yet.’
Then the rumours started.
E.O. Wilson: I saw some of the new accusations. They were troubling. However, he grew up in an era when that was common. I’m not into criticizing people for that.
Spotify: I don’t have a strong opinion on this. No, I don’t believe Young and others are censoring, but perhaps they were censuring. I’m okay with the Spotify response of adding disclaimers.
Whoopi: What she said was unwise, but not racist and not anti-semitic. People are overreacting.
Russia and Ukraine: I’m watching, but not making predictions.
Wokeism: To me, this has always looked like a fad, and likely to fade over time. So I have not been in a panic about it.
(Just my opinions)
All of the discussion I had the other day on the Whoopi issue said nothing about racist or anti-semitic. I just thought whatever she was saying made no sense. In a nut shell, it was stupid. I do not think I am being too hard on her and what the hell does she care anyway.
New Pew research results reflecting U.S. citizens and their opinions on government/Tech companies control / censorship on “misinformation” on the various internet platforms. Data compares opinions of 2018 and 2021 – quite a remarkable shift in opinion between these two time periods.
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2021/08/18/more-americans-now-say-government-should-take-steps-to-restrict-false-information-online-than-in-2018/
I don’t agree but I think the difference is, I do not think Young or any of the other performers are censoring Spotify. When he says – Take me or Rogan, he means, if you keep paying Rogan for his speech, I am removing my music. You can call it a boycott but Young is not censoring anyone.
If I choose not to watch the Olympics because of human rights abuse in China I am not censoring China, I am boycotting their sports. China does plenty of censoring but not me. If I refuse to have anything to do with Facebook I am not censoring them one bit. They should be regulated a whole lot but that is not sensor, it is regulation. People get some really funny ideas of free speech and like to attach it to lots of things it has nothing to do with.
This business of controlling what is said or not said is not the issue. The fact is, if someone is talking on public or private communication and saying things that are flat lies and incorrect or damaging information they must be called out for it. They should be shamed for it. The FCC I think it is, may be there to regulate Television and Radio but they do a piss poor job of it. We let a company like Fox run a full time operation to put out lies and misinformation everyday. This is killing this country and nobody seems to care. If this is what is defined as free speech we are all in big trouble.
This was suppose to be a reply to #1 Coel. Sorry
Thanks. You said, more or less, what I wanted to say. Less typing for me!
Young was petitioning for censorship, asking Spotify to censor Rogan (and yes, censorship by companies with dominant market share is indeed “censorship”, since it de facto affects what is part of the mainstream conversation; ever since Mill, free speech has not been only about governments).
There’s a big difference between being “called out” (that’s fine), and being prevented from speaking. As ever, Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? Who gets to decide what is “incorrect or damaging information”? I, for one, do not want woke-captured institutions making that call. Who in America would you trust?
Tolerating Rogan hosting fringe conspiracy-theorists speaking misinformation is perhaps a price we have to pay for a much greater liberty — being able to publicly disagree with whoever it is who has the power to decide what is “incorrect or damaging information”. There are way too many examples of the authorities and the major companies and the mainstream media getting things wrong.
1 no: withdrawal of business is not censorship.
2 no: I don’t think the word apology means what she thinks it means.
3: not sure, but I think they (Ukraine) should do something about that road that runs from the Belarus border straight to Kiev.
4: I think it will take a while. These things have to be talked through face to face, over and again, not through the coward-buffer hate-stir machine that is social media.
Mostly agree. But I think Spotify’s long-term strategy might be to maximise their podcast and other non-musical output anyway, so they might well welcome the Rogan to-do. No such thing as bad publicity…
And let’s not forget that the road from Belarus to Kyiv passes through Chernobyl…
I think Whoopi’s comments were based on ignorance, not malice.
The whole point of the show is to have people with different views argue. I would not have suspended her.
A question that often arises regards the relative power and influence of the illiberal left versus the illiberal right. At the Bulwark (a never-Trumper site), Thomas J. Main tackles the issue. He has analyzed far left and far right websites and has reached the following conclusions (the bullets are quotes):
• In terms of audience size, Hard Core Right illiberal sites averaged about 186 million visits monthly. That’s about 31 percent the size of the audience for sites representing the mainstream Right and 19 percent the size of the audience of mainstream Left sites.
• Given that America has roughly 250 million adults, if at least 4 percent of them support neo-Nazism, then our nation has at least 10 million proponents of one form of radical right-wing illiberalism.
• Unlike the Hard Core Right illiberal sites, the audience for Left illiberal sites is miniscule. Left illiberal sites received a monthly average of about 2.5 million visits.
• Engagement matters, too. And it appears that the Hard Core Right illiberal audience is much more engaged than the audiences of any other ideology.
• Illiberalism is dangerous in whatever form it takes. But not all dangers are created equal. And in America, right now, it is clear that the size and influence of right-wing illiberalism dwarfs that of left-wing illiberalism.
In other words, any people that attempt to argue an equivalency between left and right illiberalism in terms of power and influence are doing so out of ignorance or an attempt to obfuscate the issue. In effect, Main is quantifying what is obvious to any student of contemporary American politics: the illiberal right, anchored by the Trump cult, represents a clear and present danger to American democracy. It is a malignancy on the body politic; the illiberal left is an annoying and sometimes painful boil on the ass that at least has the potential to be lanced.
https://www.thebulwark.com/both-the-right-and-left-have-illiberal-factions-which-is-more-dangerous/
I believe what your study indicates has been pretty clear for a long time. The radio right – Rush Limbaugh had shown that trend for years. Far right was where the money is. It just sells. The only way to stop the Trump train is to convict and go to prison. Also, the 14th amendment will prevent his ever running for office again. I honestly do no know what the DOJ is waiting for.
I found this article in the Jerusalem Post interesting. It’s a commentary on Judaism as a race and, not surprisingly, it was motivated by the Whoopi Goldberg kerfuffle.
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/article-695351
After 60+ years as both an atheist and a Jew, I can affirm that Jewish identity is a complex matter. Judaism is a religion, a culture, and perhaps a nation. Some would argue that Jews constitute a race. Since race, to me, connotes genealogical relationship, it’s hard to regard Judaism strictly as a race, since there are plenty of Jewish converts who have no genealogical connection to Judaism beyond being human. One could say that Jews are people who identify as Jews, but that doesn’t cover people who are Jewish by blood, but don’t identify as Jews. Are they still Jewish?
As I said above, it’s complicated.
About the Whoopi Goldberg thing, I was thinking of a possible stand up comic joke, describing where a Neo-Nazi is watching The View (which of course they would) and saying “Damn! I did not think that Whoopi was one of us!”
Sorry to hear our host is under the weather. In the meantime, I’m still mulling over Phil Zuckerman’s criteria for determining whether religionists or humanists are more moral. He adduces data from a variety of areas—vaccination, acceptance of science, wearing masks, recognizing the existence and importance of global warming, acceptance of LGBTQ rights, animal rights, reproductive rights, etc.—and concludes that nonbelievers seem to group on the “more moral” side. I’m wondering whether it strikes anyone else out there that what he’s really determining is the more liberal side. Or are we to assume that “moral” and “liberal” are synonyms?
Assume? No. Conclude? Perhaps.
“Or are we to assume that “moral” and “liberal” are synonyms?”
Works for me.
How about some quick jokes?
>Animal puns? Toucan play that game!
>I bought my friend an elephant for his room.
He said “Thanks”.
I said “Don’t mention it”.
>My friend says to me, “What rhymes with orange”?
I said “No it doesn’t”.
>What do you call a dog that does magic tricks?
A labracadabrador.
>At a funeral, the widow approached a man and asked him to say something. Anything. So the man said “plethora”. The woman said “Thanks. That means a lot”.
>What did Kermit the Frog say at Jim Henson’s funeral?
Nothing.
I think Whoopi was wrong about the Holocaust, but I don’t think she should have been suspended. And for ABC to have her apologize and then suspend her is absurd. I read a take on why she was suspended that seems plausible: if she stayed on the air, this is all they would have talked about; this way people can forget.
Whoopi is not stupid, as everyone keeps attempting to construct. She knows the primary target was being Jewish.
Whoopi should have said “It’s not ONLY about race.” That would have subsumed the entire Jewish element, and opened up inclusion of all other ‘categories’ the wonderful Nazis targeted. Homosexuals, communists, handicapped, infirm, left-intellectuals Jewish or not, etc. And frankly, after Hitler won the war, and spread hegemony to the United States, what about all the intransigent individualists here of all races? And Africa, would he have included black Africans as Aryan? So … It is not ONLY about the Jewish people — race, religion, or any.
By not saying “only,” Whoopi’s next affirmative, that it is about ‘man’s inhumanity to man’ is now buried under a pile of both left and right excoriating her.
Moreover, it would have allowed examination of something more fundamental than any of the above … the true evil root of the Nazis: obliteration of individual sovereignty imbued in every single last instance of Homo Sapiens.